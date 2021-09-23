U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.98
    +53.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    +506.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.24
    +155.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.24
    +1.01 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    -36.00 (-2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.39 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0105 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2940
    +0.5160 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,650.43
    +1,086.17 (+2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.18
    +10.26 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EAR). Investors who purchased Eargo shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ear.

The investigation concerns whether Eargo and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around October 16, 2020, Eargo conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 7.9 million shares of common stock priced at $18.00 per share. Then, on September 22, 2021, Eargo disclosed that "it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the ‘DOJ') related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans." The Company further stated that "[a]s previously disclosed, the Company has been the subject of an ongoing claims audit by an insurance company that is the Company's largest third-party payor. The Company has been informed by the insurance company that the DOJ is now the principal contact related to the subject matter of the audit." Finally, Eargo announced that it "is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021." On this news, Eargo's stock price fell $14.81 per share, or 68.34%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 23, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Eargo shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ear. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665370/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-Eargo-Inc-EAR-Investigation

Recommended Stories

  • Designer Brands Stock Pops Following Insider Buying Activity

    The stock of footwear retailer Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) is having a good week. Jay Schottenstein is Designer Brands' executive chairman, and he's apparently a fan of the stock right now. According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Schottenstein indirectly purchased almost 1.5 million shares through Jubilee Limited Partnership.

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Why General Electric Stock Leapt Higher Thursday

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) shot up 5% as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday on news that the company will make its largest acquisition in at least three years. Ultrasound maker BK Medical, "a leader in advanced surgical visualization," is the target, said GE in a press release. GE will ante up $1.45 billion in cash for the acquisition, and will incorporate BK Medical into GE's $3 billion healthcare business.

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Costco tops revenue estimates on strong fresh food, jewelry demand

    Shares of the Issaquah, Washington-based company were up 1% after the bell. People returning to social events and outdoor activities following the rollout of vaccines has boosted demand for sporting goods and jewelry at Costco stores and helped offset some of the slowdown in sales of groceries following last year's lockdown-induced panic buying. A reopening economy has also given people more confidence to return to shopping in physical stores, helping Costco which does not have the e-commerce strength of peers such as Walmart Inc and Target Corp.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why Roku Stock Rose Today

    Guggenheim Partners analyst Michael Morris raised his rating on Roku's shares from neutral to buy. Roku's shareholders could be in store for handsome gains. Morris argued that Roku is well positioned within the rapidly expanding connected-TV market.

  • Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Road Ahead May be Bumpy as the Company Plays the Long Game with Metaverse Strategy

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA ) is in the enviable position of supplying components to some of the fastest growing industries in the world - including gaming, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, visualization, and cryptocurrency mining. With a market value of $538 billion, Nvidia is the 11th most valuable company listed on US markets, and on the verge of overtaking TSMC as the most valuable semiconductor manufacturer.