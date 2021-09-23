Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EAR). Investors who purchased Eargo shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ear.

The investigation concerns whether Eargo and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around October 16, 2020, Eargo conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 7.9 million shares of common stock priced at $18.00 per share. Then, on September 22, 2021, Eargo disclosed that "it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the ‘DOJ') related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans." The Company further stated that "[a]s previously disclosed, the Company has been the subject of an ongoing claims audit by an insurance company that is the Company's largest third-party payor. The Company has been informed by the insurance company that the DOJ is now the principal contact related to the subject matter of the audit." Finally, Eargo announced that it "is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021." On this news, Eargo's stock price fell $14.81 per share, or 68.34%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 23, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Eargo shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ear. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

