Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (NYSE:SAM). Investors who purchased Boston Beer shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sam.

The investigation concerns whether Boston Beer and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On September 8, 2021, after the market closed, Boston Beer announced that it was withdrawing its 2021 financial guidance issued on July 22, 2021 as a result of a decrease in demand for its hard seltzer products. The Company further disclosed that it expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to third-party brewers, and other costs associated with the drop in demand during the remainder of fiscal year 2021. On this news, Boston Beer's stock price fell $21.09 per share, or 3.77%, to close at $538.3 per share on September 8, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Boston Beer shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sam. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

