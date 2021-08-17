Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of View, Inc. (VIEW) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VIEW). Investors who purchased View shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/view.

The investigation concerns whether View and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 16, 2021, post-market, View issued a press release entitled "View, Inc. Postpones Release of Q2 Financial Results; Announces Preliminary Q2 2021 Revenue of $15.1M". In the press release, View disclosed that "[t]he Audit Committee of View's Board of Directors recently began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual." On this news, View's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 17, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased View shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/view. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.



