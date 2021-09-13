U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Dapper Labs, Inc. - NBA Top Shot Moments Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") of Dapper Labs, Inc. - NBA Top Shot Moments from June 15, 2020 through the present (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dapper.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants: (1) reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in profits by selling unregistered securities to investors; (2) ensured that money stayed on the platform, propping up the market for Moments as well as the overall valuation of NBA Top Shot, by preventing investors from withdrawing their funds for months on end; and (3) as a result of defendants' issuance, promotion, and sale of unregistered securities, investors have suffered significant damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dapper or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Dapper Labs, Inc. - NBA Top Shot Moments you have until October 5, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663760/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Reminds-Dapper-Labs-Inc--NBA-Top-Shot-Moments-Investors-of-Class-Action-and-Encourages-Shareholders-to-Contact-the-Firm

