Bronx businesses being hit hard by economic impacts as vacant storefronts grow

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Vacant storefronts are becoming a common sight in New York City.

According to New York City Council member Oswald Feliz, businesses in Lower Manhattan and Midtown Manhattan are being hit the hardest, followed by Downtown Brooklyn. But in the Bronx, because it is the poorest borough in the city, business owners and workers are saying the economic impact is felt even stronger.

“I’m behind yes, that’s the point. The rent is higher,” said Chris Afrryie, who owns a clothing store on East Tremont. He is two months behind on his rent.

High rent is one of the main reasons small businesses in New York City are shutting down.

Another contributing factor to more vacant storefronts has been an increase in retail theft and break-ins.

“Every day people go inside, grab stuff and just leave. They don’t even pay. This is what makes business go down,” said Mahdi Alsurmi, who has owned a convenience store for 15 years.

Small businesses are the lifeblood of these neighborhoods, but unemployment and salaries not keeping up with inflation are also making them lose customers.

“Business going down like 20% in my store. Some stores they say 40% going down,” added Alsurmi.

PIX11 News asked Feliz about a solution.

“Working on different programs to encourage businesses to think about renting and bringing these businesses to these corridors. I introduced a bill last month that will basically provide grants to those businesses that will cover security-related expenses,” responded Feliz.

According to Feliz, 8% of storefronts were vacant citywide in 2019. Today it is 11.2%, an economic problem that was already fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Feliz is hopeful these bills will pass and be funded with the budget approved this summer. In the meantime, this business will continue to fight to survive.

