Brook Crompton Holdings (SGX:AWC) Has Announced A Dividend Of SGD0.02

Brook Crompton Holdings Ltd. (SGX:AWC) will pay a dividend of SGD0.02 on the 30th of May. This means the annual payment will be 3.1% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Brook Crompton Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Brook Crompton Holdings is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 10.7% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 37%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Brook Crompton Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Brook Crompton Holdings' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The most recent annual payment of SGD0.02 is about the same as the annual payment 6 years ago. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 11% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Brook Crompton Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Brook Crompton Holdings is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Brook Crompton Holdings (of which 3 are potentially serious!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

