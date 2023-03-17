U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,923.86
    -36.42 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,867.19
    -379.36 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,660.08
    -57.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.08
    -25.15 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.44
    -1.91 (-2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.90
    +32.90 (+1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    22.21
    +0.52 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4550
    -0.1300 (-3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2141
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0800
    -1.5050 (-1.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,581.07
    +1,725.69 (+6.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    585.49
    +13.48 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,355.94
    -54.09 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Brook + Whittle to install first HP Indigo V12 digital press in US

PR Newswire
·2 min read

GUILFORD, Conn., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook + Whittle, a leader in sustainable packaging, complex decoration, and digital printing, is proud to announce the installation of the first HP Indigo V12 digital press in the United States. This installation will bolster Brook + Whittle's digital print platform, delivering value to customers through industry-leading turn times, supply chain agility, and label customization — now at flexo printing speeds.

Brook + Whittle logo
Brook + Whittle logo

The HP Indigo V12 digital press brings digital agility to volume currently printed on flexo presses. The V12 allows quick setup with little waste, on-the-fly graphics changes, and variable data printing — all while printing at 400 feet per minute. By eliminating the traditional break-even point between flexo and digital, a single V12 can replace 2 or 3 flexo presses.

"We're excited about this next step in our digital journey and the value this press brings to our customers. HP Indigo is a great partner, and together we are shaping the future of printing," says Jeremy Letterman, Chief Operations Officer at Brook + Whittle. "We have a longstanding partnership with HP Indigo and our Hamilton, Ohio facility has been an HP Beta site since 2006. This latest investment continues Brook + Whittle's legacy as an early technology adopter and print process innovator as we drive digitalization in the label industry."

"The speed and decoration capabilities of the new press opens digital printing to a much wider market and a new set of customers that require longer runs but want all the flexibility digital brings. For the Brook + Whittle customer it means: HP Indigo quality for mid to longer run lengths, faster delivery, fast response to design changes, no limit in number of SKUs, and more sustainable production," says Fernando Alperowitch, General Manager, Industrial Print GTM, Americas at HP.

About Brook + Whittle

Brook + Whittle is a leading North American manufacturer of premium prime label solutions with highly differentiated capabilities, entrusted by some of the most well-known brands. The company provides pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and heat transfer labels with a focus on delivering value to customers through sustainable packaging, complex decoration, digitalization, and industry-leading lead times. Brook + Whittle operates fifteen production facilities across the US. To learn more about Brook + Whittle, visit www.brookandwhittle.com

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

Contact:

Brook + Whittle

Daryl Northcott

marketing@bwhittle.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brook--whittle-to-install-first-hp-indigo-v12-digital-press-in-us-301775071.html

SOURCE Brook + Whittle

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Hit With Recall of Million-Plus Cars. Why Investors Shouldn’t Worry.

    The National Highway Transportation Administration listing affects 1,280,726 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

  • Meta ‘hoarded us like Pokemon cards’: Former staffer reveals she had to ‘fight for work’ at company

    "It puts you in the position where it's really difficult to get another job," ex-employee Brit Levy said. "It's a tradeoff and it sounds great, but it's going to really screw up people's careers."

  • Crypto Is Finally Getting Its First Supreme Court Appearance

    (Bloomberg) -- A clash involving disgruntled Coinbase Global Inc. customers will give the US Supreme Court its first taste of the world of cryptocurrency, foreshadowing future cases that could help define the industry.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosUBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of

  • Southwest Airlines Outlines Big Changes to Solve Passenger Problems

    Basically, Southwest Airlines' private issues went public when it stranded tens of thousands of passengers. "This was just an unprecedented storm for everybody -- for all airlines," Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan said in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America. "The storm had an impact, but we had impacts beyond the storm that obviously impacted Southwest very differently."

  • Tesla Faces Stiff Competition in China. America Is Next.

    The Chinese EV market is oversupplied. It's giving investors a chance to see what will happen to Tesla in the U.S. when more EV capacity comes online.

  • French President Macron is setting an example: Raising the retirement age could solve financial and demographic problems, even if workers hate the idea

    France, the U.K. and China are talking about increasing retirement ages — here’s what’s happening in the U.S.

  • SpaceX, Netflix, Boeing to join "biggest-ever" US business mission to Vietnam

    SpaceX, Netflix and Boeing are among the companies joining the "biggest-ever" U.S. business mission to Vietnam next week to discuss investment and sales opportunities in the booming Southeast Asian nation, the organiser said. More than 50 companies, including defence, pharmaceutical and tech firms, will participate in the mission organised by the US-ASEAN Business Council, an industry body, according to a list seen by Reuters. Vietnam, with a population of 100 million people, also has a rapidly-growing consumer market as its middle class expands.

  • The Big Tech Layoffs Malaise Reveals A Deeper Truth

    https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/abstract-background-with-low-poly-design.jpg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 After the dust seemingly having settled on the job cuts that kicked off the year, on March 14th, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) revealed it will be laying off 10,000 more workers after already having laid off 11,000 workers back in November which together makes a workforce reduction of 25% from the company’s peak only half a year ago.CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously told a

  • GE Chief Culp’s Pay Cut and Two Other Revelations From Its Proxy Filing

    General Electric has filed its 2023 proxy statement, the annual document shareholders reference when voting on board members, management pay, and other corporate business.

  • Surging Chinese Oil Demand Pushes Shipping Costs Sharply Higher

    China is on an oil-supertanker hiring spree, a sign energy demand has sped up after the world’s second-largest economy limped out of its Covid-19 lockdowns. Traders carry crude to China, the world’s biggest oil importer, in Eiffel Tower-size tankers called Very Large Crude Carriers that each lug two million barrels of oil. The cost of chartering the most coveted type of these tankers, featuring modern exhaust systems, has shot up to nearly $100,000 a day, ship brokers say.

  • A $100 Billion Bet on Semiconductors Hinges on Remaking Upstate New York’s Workforce

    Micron plans to hire 9,000 employees at a new suburban Syracuse semiconductor campus amid a shortage of engineers and technicians.

  • Kellogg CEO on new name reveal: Rebranding 'was a daunting task'

    Kellogg will have a new look by the end of 2023.

  • YouTube Influencers Slapped With $1 Billion Lawsuit for Promoting FTX

    The lawsuit alleges that several social media influencers solicited the sale of unregistered securities in promoting FTX.

  • Oil Set for Biggest Weekly Drop in Almost a Year on Bank Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly decline in almost a year after investor confidence plunged following the worst banking sector turmoil since the financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosUBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueFutures in New York w

  • Court Ruling Will Make Employers Happy, Workers Mad

    A federal appeals court has ruled in a case involving worker vacation time in a way that's likely to upset employees. Employers can legally dock your paid time off without violating the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to an appeals court ruling this week. Paid time off is a "fringe benefit" that does not count towards an employees salary the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled.

  • Deutsche Bank CEO paid 8.9 million euros in 2022

    Deutsche Bank paid Chief Executive Christian Sewing 8.9 million euros ($9.49 million) in 2022, up slightly from 8.8 million euros a year earlier, the bank disclosed on Friday, rewarding him for a third consecutive year of profit and hitting key milestones in the lender's restructuring. The bonus pool for the entire bank was 2.1 billion euros, basically flat from a year earlier. Sewing led the bank through a 9-billion-euro, four-year turnaround plan for what is one of the world's most systemically important banks after years of losses.

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • Pay My Legal Bills Before Anyone Else, Sam Bankman-Fried Tells FTX

    The disgraced founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange is facing legal bills in the millions of dollars and wants "priority" access to the firm's director and officer insurance.

  • Microsoft Can’t Afford Turbulence From New Copilot

    Clippy just got a serious promotion. Now Microsoft has to make sure this one doesn’t become unhinged. Microsoft, helmed by CEO Satya Nadella, announced plans on Tuesday to integrate the artificial intelligence technology powering the popular ChatGPT chatbot into its suite of Office software tools.

  • Amazon isn't backing down on in-person work policy, internal FAQ shows

    After a month of silence from leadership over its return-to-office policy, Amazon tells employees it won't take many exceptions.