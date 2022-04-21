U.S. markets closed

Brookdale Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·2 min read
In this article:
  BKD

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company also plans to discuss the results on a conference call scheduled Friday, May 6, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Brookdale Senior Living Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Brookdale Senior Living Inc.)

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - EARNINGS CALL
Date: Friday, May 6, 2022
Time: 9:00 am ET / 8:00 am CT
www.brookdale.com/investor
Call Within US: +1 (844) 200-6205
Call Outside US: +1 (929) 526-1599
Reference: Access Code 263465

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.brookdale.com/investor. Please allow extra time before to the call to download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 PM ET on May 13, 2022 by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 (from within the U.S.) or all other locations +44-204-525-0658 and referencing access code "007204."

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 678 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301530585.html

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

