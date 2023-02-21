Brookdale Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

Full-year consolidated revenue per available unit (RevPAR) increased 10.1% year-over-year.

Full-year consolidated weighted average occupancy increased 390 basis points year-over-year.

At year end, liquidity was $453 million, and there are no significant debt maturities until September 2024.

"I believe 2022 was a year of growth and continued recovery for Brookdale in several areas of the business," said Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO. "We delivered RevPAR growth of just over 10% and continued our positive occupancy momentum. We are optimistic that our recovery will continue in 2023 and in January have seen stronger than expected move-in results. As I think about 2023, we have many improvement opportunities and will be taking an extremely focused approach to improve our operating results, while continuing to provide high quality care and personalized service, and earn our residents' trust and satisfaction as we further drive our occupancy recovery."

SUMMARY OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Same Community Senior Housing (Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living and Memory Care (AL/MC), and CCRCs)

The table below presents a summary of operating results and metrics of the Company's same community senior housing portfolio.(1)







Year-Over-Year Increase /

(Decrease)

Sequential

Increase /

(Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 Amount Percent 3Q 2022 Amount Percent Resident fee revenue $ 636.9 $ 580.3 $ 56.6 9.8 % $ 629.5 $ 7.4 1.2 % Facility operating expense $ 502.9 $ 465.4 $ 37.5 8.1 % $ 505.1 $ (2.2) (0.4) % RevPAR $ 4,200 $ 3,826 $ 374 9.8 % $ 4,151 $ 49 1.2 % Weighted average occupancy 77.2 % 73.5 % 370 bps n/a 76.5 % 70 bps n/a RevPOR $ 5,440 $ 5,205 $ 235 4.5 % $ 5,429 $ 11 0.2 %





(1) The same community senior housing portfolio includes operating results and data for 632 communities consolidated and operational for the full period in both comparison years. Consolidated communities excluded from the same community portfolio include communities acquired or disposed of since the beginning of the prior year, communities classified as assets held for sale, certain communities planned for disposition, certain communities that have undergone or are undergoing expansion, redevelopment, and repositioning projects, and certain communities that have experienced a casualty event that significantly impacts their operations. To aid in comparability, same community operating results exclude natural disaster expense.

Resident fees.

Facility operating expense.

Consolidated

The table below presents a summary of consolidated operating results.





Year-Over-Year Increase /

(Decrease)



Sequential Increase /

(Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 Amount Percent

3Q 2022 Amount Percent Resident fee revenue $ 657.9 $ 605.4 $ 52.5 8.7 %

$ 650.2 $ 7.7 1.2 % Management fee revenue 2.4 3.4 (1.0) (29.4) %

3.0 (0.6) (20.0) % Other operating income 4.9 0.2 4.7 NM

66.8 (61.9) (92.7) % Facility operating expense 531.7 488.3 43.4 8.9 %

525.5 6.2 1.2 % General and administrative expense 40.4 38.8 1.6 4.1 %

41.3 (0.9) (2.2) % Net income (loss) (25.7) (81.7) (56.0) (68.5) %

(28.4) (2.7) (9.5) % Adjusted EBITDA (2) 46.6 35.8 10.8 30.2 %

106.9 (60.3) (56.4) %

















RevPAR $ 4,199 $ 3,828 $ 371 9.7 %

$ 4,150 $ 49 1.2 % Weighted average occupancy 77.1 % 73.5 % 360 bps n/a

76.4 % 70 bps n/a RevPOR $ 5,446 $ 5,210 $ 236 4.5 %

$ 5,432 $ 14 0.3 %





(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Resident fee revenue.

January's weighted average occupancy grew 720 basis points since the start of the recovery in March 2021. The table below sets forth the Company's recent consolidated occupancy trend.



2021

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Weighted average 70.0 % 69.4 % 69.4 % 69.9 % 70.5 % 71.2 % 72.0 % 72.5 % 73.0 % 73.3 % 73.5 % 73.6 % Month end 70.4 % 70.1 % 70.6 % 71.1 % 71.6 % 72.6 % 73.3 % 73.7 % 74.2 % 74.5 % 74.3 % 74.5 %



2022

2023

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Weighted average 73.4 % 73.3 % 73.6 % 73.9 % 74.6 % 75.2 % 75.9 % 76.4 % 76.9 % 77.2 % 77.0 % 77.0 %

76.6 % Month end 74.2 % 74.4 % 75.0 % 75.3 % 76.2 % 76.6 % 77.1 % 77.9 % 78.4 % 78.2 % 78.1 % 78.1 %

77.6 %

Other operating income. The Company recognized $4.9 million, $66.8 million, and $0.2 million of government grants and employee retention credits as other operating income during the fourth quarter of 2022, the third quarter of 2022, and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.





Facility operating expense.

Net income (loss).

Adjusted EBITDA.

LIQUIDITY

The table below presents a summary of the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, non-development capital expenditures, net, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.





Year-Over-Year Increase /

(Decrease)

Sequential Increase /

(Decrease) ($ in millions) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 Amount 3Q 2022 Amount Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (48.6) $ (81.4) $ (32.8) $ 63.5 $ (112.1) Non-development capital expenditures, net 39.3 46.0 (6.7) 43.8 (4.5) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (3) (103.6) (138.7) 35.1 4.1 (107.7)





(3) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

Non-development capital expenditures, net. The decrease in non-development capital expenditures, net was primarily attributable to decreases in replacements of major building systems and community renovations.





Adjuste d Free Cash Flow.

Total liquidity. Total liquidity of $452.6 million as of December 31, 2022 included $398.9 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $48.7 million of marketable securities, and $5.0 million of availability on the Company's secured credit facility. Total liquidity as of December 31, 2022 increased $57.0 million from September 30, 2022, primarily attributable to $220.0 million of proceeds from mortgage debt and $139.4 million of proceeds from the issuance of tangible equity units, partially offset by $208.3 million of payments of mortgage debt and negative $103.6 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

TRANSACTION AND FINANCING UPDATE

Mortgage debt financing: On October 13, 2022, the Company obtained $220.0 million of debt secured by first priority mortgages on 24 communities. The loan bears interest at a variable rate equal to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus a margin of 245 basis points and is interest only for the first three years. The debt matures in October 2025 with two one-year renewal options, exercisable by the Company subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The proceeds from the financing were primarily utilized to repay $199.6 million of outstanding mortgage debt maturing in 2023.





Tangible equity units: In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company issued 2,875,000 of 7.00% tangible equity units (the "Units") at a public offering price of $50.00 per Unit for an aggregate offering of $143.8 million. The proceeds from the issuance increased the Company's liquidity by $139.4 million and its equity by $113.5 million.





Lease amendment: In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company and a lessor entered into an amendment to the Company's existing master lease pursuant to which the Company continues to lease 24 communities. The Company recognized a $73.9 million non-cash gain on sale of communities for the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2022, as the lease amendment resulted in sale recognition of leases previously accounted for as failed sale-leaseback transactions. In addition, the amended leases for such communities are prospectively classified as operating leases as of December 31, 2022, the effective date of the amendment. The prospective reclassification of such lease costs to operating lease expense resulted in a $22.2 million increase in minimum lease payments due for operating leases in 2023 and an offsetting decrease in minimum lease payments due for financing leases in 2023, resulting in a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA with no impact to Adjusted Free Cash Flow for 2023.

FULL YEAR RESULTS

Consolidated

The table below presents a summary of consolidated operating results.





Year-Over-Year Increase /

(Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 2022 2021 Amount Percent Senior housing resident fee revenue $ 2,585.5 $ 2,369.6 $ 215.9 9.1 % Health Care Services resident fee revenue (4) — 174.2 (174.2) NM Total resident fee revenue 2,585.5 2,543.8 41.7 1.6 % Management fee revenue 12.0 20.6 (8.6) (41.7) % Other operating income 80.5 12.4 68.1 NM Senior housing facility operating expense 2,083.6 1,904.4 179.2 9.4 % Health Care Services facility operating expense (4) — 171.5 (171.5) NM Total facility operating expense 2,083.6 2,075.9 7.7 0.4 % General and administrative expense 168.6 184.9 (16.3) (8.8) % Net income (loss) (4) (238.3) (99.4) 138.9 139.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (5) 241.3 138.5 102.8 74.2 %









RevPAR $ 4,113 $ 3,734 $ 379 10.1 % Weighted average occupancy 75.4 % 71.5 % 390 bps n/a RevPOR $ 5,457 $ 5,221 $ 236 4.5 %





(4) The Company sold 80% of its equity in its Health Care Services segment on July 1, 2021 and recognized a $286.5 million gain on the sale. For periods beginning July 1, 2021, the results and financial position of the Health Care Services segment are deconsolidated from the Company's consolidated financial statements. (5) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

2023 OUTLOOK

For the first quarter 2023, the Company is providing the following guidance:



First Quarter 2023 Guidance RevPAR year-over-year growth 11% - 12% Adjusted EBITDA $70 million - $75 million

In the aggregate, the Company expects its full-year 2023 non-development capital expenditures, net of anticipated lessor reimbursements, to be approximately $200.0 million, excluding reimbursable remediation costs at the Company's communities resulting from recent natural disasters. The Company anticipates up to an additional $20.0 million in remediation costs at the Company's communities resulting from recent natural disasters, and such costs are expected to be reimbursed from our property and casualty insurance policies in 2023 or 2024.

Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure included in the foregoing guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA from the Company's net income (loss). Variability in the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile the measure may have a significant impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company will post on its website at www.brookdaleinvestors.com supplemental information relating to the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, an updated investor presentation, and a copy of this earnings release. The supplemental information and a copy of this earnings release will also be furnished in a Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Brookdale's management will conduct a conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on February 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 (from within the U.S.) or (929) 526-1599 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start and referencing the access code "500131".

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.brookdaleinvestors.com. Please allow extra time before the call to download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the webcast will be available through the website following the call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 PM ET on March 1, 2023 by dialing (866) 813-9403 (from within the U.S.) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (from outside of the U.S.) and referencing access code "593924".

ABOUT BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 673 communities in 41 states as of December 31, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter.

DEFINITIONS OF REVPAR AND REVPOR

RevPAR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per available unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding revenue from the former Health Care Services segment, revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities, and entrance fee amortization), divided by the weighted average number of available units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

RevPOR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per occupied unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding revenue from the former Health Care Services segment, revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities, and entrance fee amortization), divided by the weighted average number of occupied units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this press release and the associated earnings call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding the Company's intent, belief or expectations. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "project," "predict," "continue," "plan," "target," or other similar words or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations, and the Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although the Company believes that expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its assumptions or expectations will be attained and actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's operations and future prospects or which could cause events or circumstances to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the response efforts of federal, state, and local government authorities, businesses, individuals, and the Company on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flow, revenue, expenses, liquidity, and its strategic initiatives, including plans for future growth, which will depend on many factors, some of which cannot be foreseen, including the duration, severity, and breadth of the pandemic and any resurgence or variants of the disease, the impact of COVID-19 on the nation's economy and debt and equity markets and the local economies in the Company's markets, the development, availability, utilization, and efficacy of COVID-19 testing, therapeutic agents, and vaccines and the prioritization of such resources among businesses and demographic groups, government financial and regulatory relief efforts that may become available to business and individuals, including the Company's ability to qualify for and satisfy the terms and conditions of financial relief, perceptions regarding the safety of senior living communities during and after the pandemic, changes in demand for senior living communities and the Company's ability to adapt its sales and marketing efforts to meet that demand, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's residents' and their families' ability to afford its resident fees, including due to changes in unemployment rates, consumer confidence, housing markets, and equity markets caused by COVID-19, changes in the acuity levels of the Company's new residents, the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on seniors generally and those residing in the Company's communities, the duration and costs of the Company's response efforts, including increased equipment, supplies, labor, litigation, testing, vaccination clinic, health plan, and other expenses, greater use of contract labor, overtime, and other premium labor due to COVID-19 and general labor market conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to complete financings and refinancings of various assets, or other transactions or to generate sufficient cash flow to cover required debt, interest, and lease payments and to satisfy financial and other covenants in its debt and lease documents, increased regulatory requirements, including the costs of unfunded, mandatory testing of residents and associates and provision of test kits to the Company's health plan participants, increased enforcement actions resulting from COVID-19, government action that may limit the Company's collection or discharge efforts for delinquent accounts, and the frequency and magnitude of legal actions and liability claims that may arise due to COVID-19 or the Company's response efforts; events which adversely affect the ability of seniors to afford resident fees, including downturns in the economy, housing market, consumer confidence, or the equity markets and unemployment among resident family members; changes in reimbursement rates, methods, or timing under governmental reimbursement programs including the Medicare and Medicaid programs; the effects of senior housing construction and development, lower industry occupancy (including due to the pandemic), and increased competition; conditions of housing markets, regulatory changes, acts of nature, and the effects of climate change in geographic areas where the Company is concentrated; terminations of the Company's resident agreements and vacancies in the living spaces it leases, including due to the pandemic; failure to maintain the security and functionality of the Company's information systems, to prevent a cybersecurity attack or breach, or to comply with applicable privacy and consumer protection laws, including HIPAA; the Company's ability to complete its capital expenditures in accordance with its plans; the Company's ability to identify and pursue development, investment, and acquisition opportunities and its ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; competition for the acquisition of assets; the Company's ability to complete pending or expected disposition, acquisition, or other transactions on agreed upon terms or at all, including in respect of the satisfaction of closing conditions, the risk that regulatory approvals are not obtained or are subject to unanticipated conditions, and uncertainties as to the timing of closing, and the Company's ability to identify and pursue any such opportunities in the future; risks related to the implementation of the Company's strategy, including initiatives undertaken to execute on the Company's strategic priorities and their effect on its results; limits on the Company's ability to use net operating loss carryovers to reduce future tax payments; delays in obtaining regulatory approvals; disruptions in the financial markets or decreases in the appraised values or performance of the Company's communities that affect the Company's ability to obtain financing or extend or refinance debt as it matures and the Company's financing costs; the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to cover required interest, principal, and long-term lease payments and to fund its planned capital projects; the effect of the Company's non-compliance with any of its debt or lease agreements (including the financial covenants contained therein), including the risk of lenders or lessors declaring a cross default in the event of the Company's non-compliance with any such agreements and the risk of loss of the Company's property securing leases and indebtedness due to any resulting lease terminations and foreclosure actions; the effect of the Company's indebtedness and long-term leases on the Company's liquidity and its ability to operate its business; increases in market interest rates that increase the costs of the Company's debt obligations; the Company's ability to obtain additional capital on terms acceptable to it; departures of key officers and potential disruption caused by changes in management; increased competition for, or a shortage of, associates (including due to the pandemic or general labor market conditions), wage pressures resulting from increased competition, low unemployment levels, minimum wage increases and changes in overtime laws, and union activity; environmental contamination at any of the Company's communities; failure to comply with existing environmental laws; an adverse determination or resolution of complaints filed against the Company, including putative class action complaints; the cost and difficulty of complying with increasing and evolving regulation; costs to respond to, and adverse determinations resulting from, government reviews, audits and investigations; changes in, or its failure to comply with, employment-related laws and regulations; unanticipated costs to comply with legislative or regulatory developments; the risks associated with current global economic conditions and general economic factors such as inflation, the consumer price index, commodity costs, fuel and other energy costs, competition in the labor market, costs of salaries, wages, benefits, and insurance, interest rates, and tax rates; the impact of seasonal contagious illness or an outbreak of COVID-19 or other contagious disease in the markets in which the Company operates; actions of activist stockholders, including a proxy contest; as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in such SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views as of the date of this press release and/or associated earnings call. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and, except as required by law, it expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release and/or associated earnings call to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.