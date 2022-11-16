U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,595.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,889.50
    -14.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.30
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.82
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    +8.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    +0.50 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0081 (+0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.41
    +0.68 (+2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1916
    +0.0053 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3410
    +0.0630 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,622.13
    -223.06 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.85
    -5.85 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.14
    -11.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Brookdale Earns J.D. Power Award for 2022

·2 min read

  • Brookdale has been recognized as #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living/Memory Care communities in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study

  • J.D. Power is one of the most well-known and trusted sources for measuring consumer preference in the industry.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) has received a J.D. Power Award for ranking #1 in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study for Assisted Living/Memory Care*. The Study surveys family members' and decision-makers' satisfaction with their loved one's senior living community. J.D. Power announced earlier today that Brookdale ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Assisted Living/Memory Care provider segment*. This is the second time Brookdale has received this prestigious award. Brookdale was also ranked #1 in Dining and #1 in Resident Activities.

Brookdale Earns J.D. Power Award for 2022
Brookdale Earns J.D. Power Award for 2022

"This award is confirmation of our ~37,000 associates' commitment to high-quality care and personalized service for our residents and families," said Brookdale President and Chief Executive Officer Lucinda (Cindy) Baier. "Earning residents' and families' trust and satisfaction is key to our success, so we can enrich the lives of more seniors. I am so grateful for Brookdale's Everyday Heroes who, through their dedication and diligence, live out our mission every single day."

The J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction with the nation's largest providers of assisted living/memory care services. The study is based on responses from family members/decision-makers on behalf of residents of assisted living/memory care communities. Responses were collected from June through September 2022.

* Tied in 2022. For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

About Brookdale
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 672 communities in 41 states as of September 30, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com.

About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Contact: Media Relations, (615) 564-8666, media.relations@brookdale.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-earns-jd-power-award-for-2022-301679377.html

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living

Recommended Stories

  • AgEagle CEO: 'Our plan is working'

    The drone manufacturer swung to profitability in the third quarter but has a net loss of more than $11.5 million so far for 2022.

  • Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Appoints Alan Ryder to Board of Directors

    Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Ryder to the Board of Directors, subject to customary regulatory approval.

  • Montfort Capital Announces Special Meeting

    Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce that a special meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held December 9, 2022, at 9:00am (Vancouver time) to seek shareholder approvals necessary to modify the capital share structure of the Company.

  • Restaurant Brands Taps Former Domino’s CEO as Chairman

    The Burger King parent expects Patrick Doyle to help improve operations and the company’s share price in his new role.

  • Norfolk Southern Operating Chief Cindy Sanborn to Resign

    Cindy Sanborn, the first woman to serve as chief operating officer of a major U.S. freight railroad, will step down from her post at Norfolk Southern Corp., effective Jan. 1.

  • President Biden meets China's President Xi in person ahead of G20 summit

    President Biden met with with Chinese President Xi Jinping in person for the first time since taking office. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins Weijia Jiang on "Red and Blue" to discuss the meeting.

  • Exclusive: Activist Impactive eyes proxy fight at Envestnet amid sluggish stock price

    An activist investor with a large stake in Envestnet Inc. plans to ask for board seats to push the financial technology company to improve its stock price by cutting costs and overhauling pay, two people familiar with the matter said. Impactive Capital, founded by veteran investors Lauren Taylor Wolfe and Christian Asmar, owns a 7.2% stake in Envestnet and is now laying the groundwork for a proxy fight after months of private negotiations broke down, the sources said. The hedge fund, which oversees $2.7 billion in assets and is one of a small number of activist firms run by a woman and a minority, proposed adding Wolfe to Envestnet's board but was rebuffed.

  • Fat Brands hires Jeremy Theisen as first chief growth officer

    Theisen will spearhead bringing new franchisees into the company's system and driving multi-unit expansion with existing franchisees.

  • Dentsply Sirona reports deep third-quarter losses after internal investigation into inflated earnings

    For the third quarter, Dentsply Sirona reported a net loss of $1.08 billion, or $5.01 per diluted share, on revenue totaling $947 million.

  • Elliott Takes Stake in Clarivate With Take-Private Wave Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management disclosed a new stake in Clarivate Plc amid a wave of take-private transactions in the information services sector. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitThe Florida-based hedge fund said in a regulatory filing

  • Microsoft Announces New Harassment Policies in Response to Internal Review

    Microsoft announced enhanced policies it said are meant to prevent sexual harassment and gender discrimination, in response to an independent review that outlined areas for improvement.

  • Roper Names Company Veteran Jason Conley As CFO, Succeeding Rob Crisci

    Roper Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ROP) Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Jason Conley will succeed Rob Crisci as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2023. Conley joined Roper in 2006 as head of financial planning, analysis, and investor relations. From 2013 until 2017, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Human Resources at the company's Managed Health Care Associates business. Also Read: Roper Clocks 10% Organic Revenue Growth In Q3 Ai

  • Teradyne board says president will succeed CEO in February

    Teradyne Inc. [S: TER] said late Tuesday its board chose Gregory Smith to succeed Mark Jagiela as chief executive effective Feb. 1, 2023. Smith will also become a board member on that date. Smith, who has been with the company for the past 16 years, was appointed president earlier in the year, having led the company's industrial automation group and semiconductor test division. Teradyne shares were up less than 1% after hours, following a 2.6% rise to close the regular session at $96.59, for a 4

  • Roper Tech names new CFO with an eye for capital deployment

    Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) will have a new CFO early next year. Jason Conley, the Sarasota technology conglomerate’s VP and chief accounting officer, will succeed Rob Crisci as executive VP and CFO, effective Feb. 1, 2023. In 2013, he stepped up as senior vice president of finance and human resources of Roper’s health care business before taking the role of CAO in 2017.

  • Democratization of Real Estate: Join Fireside Chat with reAlpha CEO, President Nov 30 at 12 PM ET

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with reAlpha on Wednesday Nov. 30 at 12 PM ET to discuss the company’s business model and points […]

  • Billionaire climate activist wins board fight at Australia's AGL Energy

    Shareholders in AGL Energy, Australia's largest power producer, on Tuesday defied their board and approved all four directors proposed by the company's top shareholder, tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes. At the same time, in a surprise outcome, more than 25% of shareholders rejected the executive pay plan, final votes showed. Under Australian corporate rules, the entire board could face re-election if that is rejected again next year.

  • Sun Life names Tom Murphy new Chief Risk Officer

    Sun Life is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Murphy as Executive Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer, effective December 1, 2022. Tom is currently President of Fixed Income and Head of Institutional Business for SLC Management, Sun Life's alternatives asset manager.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook on hiring at the company

    "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson talks to Apple CEO Tim Cook about a reported hiring freeze at the company and employees returning to the office.

  • Lastminute.com Faces Investor Pressure After CEO Detention

    (Bloomberg) -- Lastminute.com NV, one of Europe’s biggest online travel-booking platforms, is facing calls from investors to pursue a sale after some top executives were detained as part of a Swiss investigation. Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Dis

  • Industry Moves: Dick’s Sporting Goods Hires American Eagle Veteran Chad Kessler as EVP of Vertical Brands + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.