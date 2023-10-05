Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 7.5% this week, taking five-year losses to 58%

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. Zooming in on an example, the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) share price dropped 58% in the last half decade. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. Furthermore, it's down 13% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Brookdale Senior Living isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Brookdale Senior Living reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 6.5% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price decline of 10% compound, over five years, is understandable given the company is losing money, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. The chance of imminent investor enthusiasm for this stock seems slimmer than Louise Brooks. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Brookdale Senior Living

A Different Perspective

Brookdale Senior Living shareholders are down 7.7% for the year, but the market itself is up 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 10% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Brookdale Senior Living better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Brookdale Senior Living is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

