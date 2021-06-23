U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,234.75
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,841.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,261.75
    +3.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.70
    -5.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.39
    +0.54 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.90
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    +0.12 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1945
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.55
    -1.34 (-7.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3957
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0140
    +0.3790 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,016.28
    +2,401.55 (+7.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    813.96
    +19.63 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.26
    +17.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,874.89
    -9.24 (-0.03%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brooke Shields swimsuit Instagram photo with daughters sends American Eagle stock flying

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Actress Brooke Shields has cast some sun on investors in apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters. 

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters popped nearly 5% on Tuesday following a photo posted by Shields, 56, to her 1.2 million fans on her Instagram account. In the pic, Shields and her two daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15, are "twinning" in new swimwear from American Eagle's intimates brand Aerie. The swimwear ensemble for the Shields fam comes from Aerie's Real Good Swim collection, People reported

American Eagle's stock (AEO) rose by as much as 3% in pre-market trading on Wednesday as the images of Shields and her daughters swept social media, likely fueling optimism over Aerie's second quarter sales. At the stock's current trading level, American Eagle has added about $485 million to its market cap since the post by social influencer Shields. 

To be sure, it's not like Aerie needs the endorsement from the Shields clan to reinvigorate its sales. 

Aerie has been one of the hottest apparel concepts in recent years, stealing major market share from former intimates queen Victoria's Secret. Aerie has won high marks by consumers for its inclusive marketing (aka no body shaming at the chain) and strong fit on its clothes, analysts have said. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields)

The strength in the business continued in the first quarter. 

Sales at Aerie exploded 89% year-over-year to $297 million. That marked a sharp acceleration from the 25% sales increase notched in the fourth quarter of 2020. 

Same-store sales have gained more than 20% at Aerie for five straight years according to Bloomberg data. It's a stretch of sales simply unheard of among mall-based apparel retailers.

"We see the American Eagle Outfitters story at a positive multi-year inflection point with Aerie’s double-digit top/bottom-line profile (including high-teens+ annual footage growth & double-digit comps) reaching scale at $1 billion revenues and AE brand store closures representing a positive sum-of-the-parts catalyst (w/ ~50% of leases expiring by 2021-end including 75% of C mall locations) and profitability/SG&A multi-year efficiency opportunity (similar to peer L Brands)," said J.P. Morgan retail analyst Matthew Boss in a research note. 

Boss rates American Eagle an Overweight (Buy equivalent) with a $48 price target. 

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Quality stocks haven't been this cheap in more than 20 years

    Quality is on sale in the stock market. You interested in buying?

  • 13 Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflation

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks to buy amid rising inflation. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflation. The increase in prices of items because of supply chain problems and rising demand have led to fears of inflation […]

  • Electric Vehicles Will Rule the World By 2040. The Winners and Losers.

    Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter published a detailed forecast for electric-vehicle sales for the coming generation. Some investors aren't going to like it.

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    The IPO activity this year continues a heavy momentum built up last year – when despite the corona crisis and the economic dislocations, the market saw record breaking IPO activity, with 407 new public offerings. It’s an example of the stock market’s dynamism, and the confidence of both company managers and investors that stocks are the place to find returns. This brings us to Goldman Sachs. The banking firm’s stock analysts have been looking for the equities primed to gain in current conditions

  • GameStop gives investors 1.6 billion reasons to care about the meme trade: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

  • Plug Power Surges 14% on Q1 Earnings Results

    Shares of Plug Power (PLUG) witnessed a surge post the company’s reporting of its first quarter results. Shares jumped almost 14% to close at $34.02 on June 22. Plug Power is an electrical equipment manufacturing company. It develops hydrogen fuel cell systems that replace conventional batteries in equipment and vehicles powered by electricity. Shares of Plug Power gained around 429% in the past year but lost 5.9% over the past six months. (See Plug Power stock chart on TipRanks) Q1 Results Plug

  • Nicole Scherzinger Motivates Us All in String Bikini

    Nicole Scherzinger is spreading good vibes and a little inspiration this week. "It's Monday, It's a new week, God is doing a new thing, New doors, New breakdowns, New breakthroughs! New blessings, Prepare your mind, Open your heart, Enlarge your vision, Expand your horizons! Let's get it," she captioned an Instagram image of herself and boyfriend, Thom Evans, posing in their swimsuits on a picturesque beach. The 42-year-old has been very transparent about her ups and downs over the years, sharin

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks With Room for Further Upside

    We’ve heard a lot in the news about the re-emergence of inflationary worries, but investors appear to have made a collective decision not to take fright. They sending the markets higher, apparently in the unconscious belief that equity gains can outpace inflation. The NASDAQ and S&P both started this week on an up note, and both indexes have shown solid year-to-date gains – ~11% on the NASDAQ, and 13% on the S&P. This is clearly outpacing the roughly 6% annualized inflationary trend. Chiming in

  • Alfi Inc shares more than double, other 'meme stocks' mixed

    Shares of software firm Alfi Inc finished up 108.8% on Tuesday, one of the latest companies that has seen its stock surge in a broader rally that has refocused attention on so-called meme stocks in recent weeks. Shares in Alfi closed at $16.29 after touching a high of $16.45, with 211 million shares changing hands, making it the third most actively traded stock on U.S. exchanges on the day. Its market cap has ballooned to $201 million, from a $15.5 million valuation for its early May stock market debut.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Cashing in on the Housing Boom

    This article will look at three of our favorite ways for investors to profit from a rising housing market. These are not homebuilder stocks, but instead represent companies that have business models that will benefit from continued growth in home construction and new and existing home sales. This list includes two companies that have overcome the cyclicality of the housing sector to increase dividends to shareholders for at least 25 years, qualifying them as Dividend Aristocrats. You’ll learn th

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • IRS is likely to announce new stimulus checks this week — will you get one?

    You may have a Round 3 payment coming even if you've already gotten one.

  • Why Nvidia Is Pursuing ARM — and What It Means for the Stock

    Last year, when Nvidia (NVDA) announced it intended to acquire UK chip designer ARM for $40 billion, it set up the prospect of the chip giant becoming, well, even bigger. The addition of ARM’s semiconductor IP portfolio should add another arrow to the quiver, especially when considering ARM’s large exposure to the mobile device market. Since the deal still needs to be approved by the U.S., UK., European and Chinese regulators, it is uncertain whether the acquisition will eventually go through. I

  • A Record Buyout Is Just the Start as Wealthy Flee Tax Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For 110 years, four generations of Mills family members earned their money by expanding their great-grandfather’s Chicago apron business into a medical supplier that ranked among the nation’s largest private companies.But soon after Democrats turned their attention toward raising taxes for the wealthy this year, the family signed a deal to cash out billions.It was no coincidence, according to people close to the more-than $30 billion transaction, which sold part of Medline Industr

  • Alibaba: Still a Favorite of Long-term Investors

    Alibaba (BABA) stock has been on a rough ride in recent months. Since hitting a peak of nearly $320 per share late last year, shares have seen a drop of nearly 50% from these highs. For such an incredible growth stock, this drop is one that has many investors scratching their heads. Of course, there are reasons that Alibaba and its growth peers have struggled of late. Late last year, it was announced that the much-anticipated IPO of its Ant Financial subsidiary was delayed. Ant Financial was als

  • Mark Cuban Thinks Valuing Dogecoin Is Easy. Is He Right?

    Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, recently tweeted and blogged about Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and investing in cryptocurrencies. Source: Shutterstock According to Yahoo Finance, Cuban wrote, “There is an incredible amount of competition. So much in fact, many, if not most will not work. They will not get enough users or generate enough fees to succeed … Crypto is brutally competitive.” He went on to say, “[A]ll other things being equal, I’m taking crypto every time.”Inves

  • Hedge Fund Closes After Suffering Losses on GameStop: Report

    White Square Capital's decision followed a review of its business model and was unrelated to trading in the videogame retailer, according to the Financial Times.

  • EV Maker Xpeng Gets Nod for $2 Billion Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- New York-traded electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc. has received the green light from the Hong Kong stock exchange to list in the city, the latest homecoming share sale by a Chinese company.The company submitted an updated listing document on Wednesday, indicating it has won the bourse’s approval. The filing, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report, didn’t specify Xpeng’s fundraising size. The EV maker could raise as much as $2 billion in Hong Kong as soon as this year, acc

  • IBM Is Now Gushing Free Cash Flow, Making the Stock Worth Much More

    IBM (NYSE:IBM) produced stellar first-quarter earnings on Apr. 19, with huge implications for the stock. Most importantly, the company’s cloud-based software earnings are now on a clear recurring growth path. I estimate IBM stock is now worth at least one-fourth more at $183 per share. Moreover, the stock is also cheap. Source: shutterstock.com/LCV IBM’s revenue grew just 1% for the quarter, but its cloud-based revenue was up 21% (slightly less after adjustments). Moreover, over the last 12 mont

  • Micron at Cusp of Major Downtrend

    The tide has turned in recent weeks, raising odds the memory chipmaker will trade at much lower price levels.