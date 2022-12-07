U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.00
    +7.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,691.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,592.25
    +26.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,817.10
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.15
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0477
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.42 (+6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2138
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8780
    -0.0820 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,056.00
    +3.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.57
    +0.77 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,749.93
    -135.94 (-0.49%)
     

Brookfield Announces 2023 Dividend for the Manager and Corporation

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.; Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.
·3 min read
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.; Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.; Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

Also provides additional details of Series 8 and 9 class A preference shares in regards to the Arrangement

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) (“Brookfield”) and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (the “Manager”) today jointly announced the expected 2023 dividends for the Corporation (defined below) and the Manager.

As previously announced, the transaction for the public listing and distribution of a 25% interest in Brookfield’s asset management business, through the Manager, by way of a plan of arrangement (“Arrangement”) is expected to be effective at the close of business on December 9, 2022. On the Arrangement becoming effective, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will be renamed Brookfield Corporation (the "Corporation”).

Beginning in the first quarter of 2023:

  1. the Corporation is expected to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per Corporation class A limited voting share (representing $0.28 per annum) and;

  2. the Manager is expected to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per Manager class A limited voting share.

Combined, and assuming Corporation shareholders retain their Manager shares received in the Arrangement, the Corporation’s quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share and the Manager’s quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share (equivalent to $0.08 per share held today, adjusted for the shares being distributed to the public), would equate to $0.15 per current Class A share; representing a 7% increase.

Brookfield shareholders of record at November 30, 2022 will receive the previously declared fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $0.14 on December 30, 2022.

Additional Details for Series 8 and 9 Class A Preference Shares in Regards to the Arrangement

Brookfield also announced that holders of the Corporation’s Series 8 class A preference shares will receive 0.1030 of a Manager class A limited voting share and a new Series 51 Corporation class A preference share for every Series 8 preference share held. Holders of the Corporation’s Series 9 class A preference shares will receive 0.1010 of a Manager class A limited voting share and a new Series 52 Corporation class A preference share for every Series 9 preference share held.  The redemption price of the new preference shares, as adjusted to reflect the receipt of the Manager class A limited voting shares, will be of C$22.44 per Series 51 share (received by holders of Series 8 shares) and C$22.00 per Series 52 share (received by holders of Series 9 shares).

About Brookfield

Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world —including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Please note that Brookfield’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR and can also be found in the investor section of its website at www.brookfield.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Kerrie McHugh Hayes
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com

Investor Relations:
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com

Forward Looking Statements

Information in this press release that is not a historical fact is “forward-looking information”. This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on Brookfield’s and the Manager’s perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Brookfield’s and the Manager’s management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Brookfield’s and the Manager’s estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Brookfield and the Manager can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Brookfield’s and the Manager’s beliefs on the timing and manner of completion of the Arrangement and statements which reflect management’s expectations regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Corporation and the Manager including management’s expectations regarding future dividends payable by of each of the Corporation and the Manager following completion of the Arrangement . Factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ from current expectations include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to: obtaining approvals, waivers, or satisfying other requirements, necessary or desirable to permit or facilitate completion of the Arrangement; future factors that may arise making it inadvisable to proceed with, or advisable to delay, all or part of the Arrangement; the potential for significant tax liability for a violation of the tax-deferred spinoff rules and the expected benefits of the Arrangement.

Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) investment returns that are lower than target; (ii) the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in the countries in which Brookfield and the Manager do business including as a result of COVID-19 and the related global economic disruptions; (iii) the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchange rates; (iv) global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; (v) strategic actions including dispositions; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits; (vi) changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); (vii) the ability to appropriately manage human capital; (viii) the effect of applying future accounting changes; (ix) business competition; (x) operational and reputational risks; (xi) technological change; (xii) changes in government regulation and legislation within the countries in which Brookfield and the Manager operate; (xiii) governmental investigations; (xiv) litigation; (xv) changes in tax laws; (xvi) ability to collect amounts owed; (xvii) catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes and epidemics/pandemics; (xviii) the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts and cyberterrorism; (xix) the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies; (xx) the failure of effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting and other risks; (xxi) health, safety and environmental risks; (xxii) the maintenance of adequate insurance coverage; (xxiii) the existence of information barriers between certain businesses within Brookfield and the asset management operations; (xxiv) risks specific to Brookfield’s business segments including Brookfield’s real estate, renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, credit, and residential development activities and Brookfield’s and the Manager’s asset management operations; and (xxv) factors detailed from time to time in documents filed by Brookfield and the Manager with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Other factors, risks and uncertainties not presently known to Brookfield and the Manager or that Brookfield and the Manager currently believe are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by statements containing forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on statements containing forward-looking information that are included in this press release, which are made as of the date of this press release, and not to use such information for anything other than their intended purpose. Brookfield and the Manager disclaim any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Recommended Stories

  • Brookfield Demands Details From AEL About Josh Harris Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cranked up the pressure in its dispute with American Equity Investment Life Holding Co., calling for the firm to publicly release details about its partnership with Josh Harris’s 26North Partners. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomTrump Companies Are Convicted i

  • Biden to Tap Special Envoy for Northern Ireland to Boost US Sway

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will soon name a special envoy for Northern Ireland as the US seeks a bigger role in a region beset by the post-Brexit impasse between the UK and the European Union, people familiar with the administration’s plans said.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomTrump Companies Are Co

  • UK FCA Plans Screening Checks on Firms That Sign Off on Finance Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s markets watchdog has proposed checks for firms that can approve financial advertisements in a bid to clamp down on “rogue” promotions. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTech Stocks Drive Selloff as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the La

  • BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -BlackRock Inc Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses. "We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year. BlackRock also said there were some short-term performance challenges and it needed to think about resetting expenses relative to revenues.

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • General Electric stock ‘at a critical juncture’ ahead of spinoff, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Christopher Glynn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upgrading GE to Outperform, the company’s stock performance, industrial stocks, and the outlook for GE’s health care spinoff.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • 12 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To George Soros

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best growth stocks to buy according to George Soros. If you want to skip reading about George Soros’ investment philosophy, you can go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To George Soros. George Soros is a Hungarian-born American billionaire investor and philanthropist who […]

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • A Tale of 2 Telecoms: Is AT&T or Verizon Stock the Better Buy?

    This has been a tumultuous year for many stocks -- among them, stalwarts AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Despite those successes, AT&T had to cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year by $2 billion.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.