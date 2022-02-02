U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,589.38
    +42.84 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,629.33
    +224.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,417.55
    +71.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.52
    -21.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.68
    -0.58 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3600
    -0.3220 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,951.68
    -1,858.37 (-4.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.92
    -38.55 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.10 (+1.68%)
     

Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$400 Million Green Notes Due 2052 and US$400 Million Re-Opening of 3.900% Notes Due 2028

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BAM
  • BAMGF
  • BAMKF

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced the pricing of a public offering of US$400 million principal amount of senior notes due 2052 (the “2052 notes”), which will bear interest at a rate of 3.625% per annum, and the pricing of a US$400 million re-opening of its 3.900% notes due 2028 (the “2028 notes” and together with the 2052 notes, the “notes”).

The 2028 notes will form part of the same series as the already outstanding US$650 million principal amount of 3.900% notes due 2028 (the “existing notes”), which were issued on January 17, 2018. After giving effect to the re-opening, the aggregate principal amount of the series will be US$1.05 billion. The terms of the 2028 notes will be identical to the existing notes, other than the issue date, issue price and the first payment of interest thereon. The 2028 notes will be issued at a price equal to 107.134% of their face value plus accrued and unpaid interest from January 25, 2022 (the most recent interest payment date applicable to the existing notes) through, but excluding, the date of delivery of such notes, with an effective yield of 2.553%, if held to maturity.

Brookfield intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the 2052 notes to Eligible Investments in accordance with Brookfield’s Green Bond Framework, published in November 2021. Eligible Investments generally include the financing or refinancing of green buildings, renewable energy generation, energy efficiency and management, as well as sustainable water and waste management. Pending such allocation, the net proceeds from the sale of the 2052 notes will be temporarily used for general corporate purposes. The net proceeds from the sale of the 2028 notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

The notes are being offered under an existing base shelf prospectus filed in Canada. In the United States, the notes are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2020 and amended on October 6, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the notes. You may obtain these documents for free on EDGAR at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Before you invest, you should read these documents and other public filings by Brookfield for more complete information about Brookfield and this offering.

Alternatively, copies can be obtained from:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

SMBC Nikko Securities America Inc.

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

277 Park Avenue

1155 Long Island Avenue

New York, NY 10177

Edgewood, NY 11717

Attention: Debt Capital Markets

Telephone: 1-800-831-9146

Telephone: 1-888-868-6856

Email: prospectus@citi.com

Email: prospectus@smbcnikko-si.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement.

About Brookfield

Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$690 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

For more information, please contact:

Media

Investor Relations

Kerrie McHugh

Linda Northwood

Tel: +1 212 618 3469

+1 416 359-8647

Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com

linda.northwood@brookfield.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations. The word “intends” and derivations thereof and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the offering described in this news release. Although Brookfield believes that such forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information as such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Brookfield to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include: economic and financial conditions in the countries in which we do business or may do business; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; availability of equity and debt financing; and other risks and factors in the prospectus and as detailed from time to time in Brookfield’s Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents filed by Brookfield with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Brookfield, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, Brookfield undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Meta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said user additions stalled in the fourth quarter and gave a disappointing forecast for the current period, raising concerns about the company’s future growth. Shares plunged as much as 24% in late trading.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Wh

  • Stock market trend shows ‘bear trap relief rally’ rather than bottom, strategist says

    Robert Schein, Blanke Schein Wealth Management CIO, and Terry Sawchuk, Sawchuk Wealth Founder, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss big tech earnings, energy sector concerns, the January jobs report, and crypto.

  • Were Expert Investors Right About Shopify Inc (SHOP)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not […]

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Facebook stands to shed more than $200 billion in market value after rough earnings report

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. plummeted 22% in extended trading Wednesday on an earnings miss, weak guidance and intensifying competition.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Why Pinterest, Fastly, and Teladoc Stocks Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), visual and search social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) all fell sharply on Wednesday. The pullback in the three companies' shares was likely primarily due to a tough morning in the market for many tech stocks -- particularly for growth tech stocks like these three companies. While the S&P 500 index was flat at the time of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 0.5% on Wednesday morning, highlighting a challenging day for many tech stocks.

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details some of the stocks we are watching.

  • Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook owner sees slowing growth

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday as the social media company missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and posted a weaker-than-expected forecast. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram, and from macroeconomic issues like supply-chain disruptions. Facebook reported 2.91 billion monthly active users in the fourth quarter, showing no growth compared with the previous quarter.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Spotify plunges after Q4 earnings on weak guidance amid Rogan outcry

    Spotify's results come amid growing backlash over podcaster Joe Rogan, and artists leaving in an effort to oust him.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • With Earnings On Tap, Snap And Pinterest Sink On Facebook News

    Snap stock plunged and Pinterest fell, too, on the heels of a Facebook earnings report that missed estimates across the board.