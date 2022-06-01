U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,101.23
    -30.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.23
    -176.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.46
    -86.93 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.51
    -1.75 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1360
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,851.35
    -1,996.21 (-6.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.16
    -43.05 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 28 Preference Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BAM
  • BAMGF
  • BAMKF
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
Brookfield Asset Management Inc

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced that it has determined the fixed dividend rate on its Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 28 (“Series 28 Shares”) (TSX: BAM.PR.X) for the five years commencing July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2027.

If declared, the fixed quarterly dividends on the Series 28 Shares during the five years commencing July 1, 2022 will be paid at an annual rate of 4.606% ($0.287875 per share per quarter).

Holders of Series 28 Shares have the right, at their option, exercisable not later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 15, 2022, to convert all or part of their Series 28 Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 29 (the “Series 29 Shares”), effective June 30, 2022. The quarterly floating rate dividends on the Series 29 Shares will be paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 1.80% over the annual yield on the three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 dividend period for the Series 29 Shares will be 0.82598% (3.277% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be $0.2065 per share, payable on September 30, 2022.

Holders of Series 28 Shares are not required to elect to convert all or any part of their Series 28 Shares into Series 29 Shares.

As provided in the share conditions of the Series 28 Shares, (i) if Brookfield determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series 28 Shares outstanding after June 30, 2022, all remaining Series 28 Shares will be automatically converted into Series 29 Shares on a one-for-one basis effective June 30, 2022; and (ii) if Brookfield determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series 29 Shares outstanding after June 30, 2022, no Series 28 Shares will be permitted to be converted into Series 29 Shares. There are currently 9,233,927 Series 28 Shares outstanding.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has conditionally approved the listing of the Series 29 Shares effective upon conversion. Listing of the Series 29 Shares is subject to Brookfield fulfilling all the listing requirements of the TSX.

About Brookfield
Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$725 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Media

Investor Relations

Kerrie McHugh

Linda Northwood

Tel: +1 212 618-3469

Tel: +1 416 359-8647

Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com

Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Why Block Stock Dropped 5% Today

    Shares of fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, tumbled in Wednesday morning trading after The Wall Street Journal warned that business is getting tough in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Block stock is down 5%. The company was an early entrant into the BNPL space, bidding $29 billion in August 2021 to acquire Australian BNPL leader Afterpay and its 16 million installment-paying customers.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped 9% Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and had shot up 8.9% as of 10 a.m. ET as investors lapped up the latest delivery numbers from the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which seem to put to rest some of the market's major concerns. This morning, Nio reported it delivered 7,024 EVs in May, which was up 38% from April and just about 5% year over year. Nio confirmed its production picked up pace in May after a shutdown, and said it plans to ramp up production and deliveries even further in June.

  • Amazon Splits Its Stock Next Week. Who’s Next, and Why It Matters.

    Some of a flurry of recently announced splits are nearing completion, with potential consequences for the Dow industrials.

  • Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had fallen roughly 5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 12% lower, while crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was down nearly 10%. Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend and early this week, with some investors eying a potential bottom.

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Russia Fails to Meet Bond Obligations, Triggering Swaps Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia was judged to have breached the terms on a bond after missing a $1.9 million interest payment and triggering an insurance payout potentially worth billions of dollars. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts Experiment of Let

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • Earnings: Chewy stock flies higher on surprise profit

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q1 earnings beat.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • As Amazon Preps Its Stock Split, Let's See If It's Past Its Prime

    Let's take a close -- and critical -- look at the dogmatic bullishness for Amazon. I did, and here's what surprised me.

  • Why Roku, Peloton, and Beyond Meat Fell Today

    Rising long-term rates and negative commentary from a big CEO sent high-growth consumer discretionary names downwards.

  • HPE earnings fall short amid inflation, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.&nbsp;

  • Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation

    Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co described the challenges facing the U.S. economy akin to an "hurricane" down the road and urged the Federal Reserve to take forceful measures to avoid tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession. Dimon's comments come a day after President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation, which is hovering at 40-year highs. "It's a hurricane," Dimon told a banking conference, adding that the current situation is unprecedented.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsReady to Buy a House? Just Wai

  • Google investors shoot down racial-equity audit while approving stock split

    Alphabet Inc. investors rejected 17 shareholder proposals at the Google parent company's annual meeting Wednesday, including a racial-equity audit, but approved a company proposal to increase the share count that will allow for a planned stock split.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Why Carnival Fell Today, and What It Has to Do With Zombies

    A new Bloomberg article highlights the risk that Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise could be "zombie firms."