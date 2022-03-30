U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,620.75
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,159.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,233.00
    -4.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,127.40
    -3.90 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.22
    +0.98 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.20
    +12.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1109
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    -0.0770 (-3.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0300
    -0.8360 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,051.63
    -464.41 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.56
    -5.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,919.71
    -332.71 (-1.18%)
     

Brookfield Business Corporation Completes 2021 Annual Filings

Brookfield Business Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • BBUC
  • BBU
Brookfield Business Corporation
Brookfield Business Corporation

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) today announced that it has filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com/bbuc in the Reports & Filings section and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership, or Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media:
Sebastien Bouchard
Tel: +1 (416) 943-7937
Email: sebastien.bouchard@brookfield.com

Investors:
Alan Fleming
Tel: (416) 645-2736
Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com


