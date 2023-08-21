Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.0625

Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE:BBUC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.0625 per share on the 29th of September. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.3%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Brookfield Business' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Brookfield Business was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

EPS is set to fall by 61.6% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 19%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Brookfield Business Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the last year, Brookfield Business' EPS has fallen by 62%. Such a large drop can indicate that the business has run into some trouble and might end up in the dividend having to be reduced. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Brookfield Business (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

