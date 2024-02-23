Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.0625

The board of Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE:BBUC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of March, with investors receiving $0.0625 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 0.8%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Brookfield Business' stock price has increased by 39% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Brookfield Business' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Even though Brookfield Business is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

If nothing changes, EPS could fall just as dramatically this year as it has recently. This could mean that the management team has to make some tough choices about cutting the dividend or putting extra pressure on the balance sheet.

Brookfield Business' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. Since 2022, the annual payment back then was $0.25, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.184. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 26% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Brookfield Business has seen EPS fall by 461% over the last 12 months. A large drop like this could indicate a major challenge in the business, and could certainly flow through to reduced dividend payments. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

Brookfield Business' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Brookfield Business make more consistent payments in the future. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Brookfield Business that investors should take into consideration. Is Brookfield Business not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

