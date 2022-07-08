U.S. markets closed

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners
·1 min read
In this article:
  • BBUC
  • BBU
Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners

Date: Friday, August 5, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners’ 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, August 5, 2022 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register: BBU2022Q2ConferenceCall

  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast: BBU2022Q2Webcast

  • A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership, or Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $725 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

For more information, please contact:

Alan Fleming
Tel: +1 (416) 645 2736
Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com


