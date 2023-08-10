Brookfield Corp (NYSE:BN), a prominent player in the Asset Management industry, is currently trading at $34.48 with a market cap of $54.02 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.77% today and a 6.29% increase over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's financial performance and potential, using the GF Score and other key metrics.

GF Score Analysis

Brookfield Corp's GF Score stands at 89 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which uses five aspects of valuation. These aspects have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. The higher the GF Score, the higher the returns generated by the stocks.

Brookfield Corp: A Strong Contender in the Asset Management Industry with Good Outperformance Potential

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank of Brookfield Corp is 3 out of 10. This rank measures the strength of a company's financial situation based on its interest coverage (1.18), debt to revenue ratio (2.42), and Altman Z score (0.38). Although the company's financial strength is not its strongest suit, it is still managing to maintain a stable financial situation.

Profitability Rank Analysis

Brookfield Corp's Profitability Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a high level of profitability and business stability. This rank is based on factors such as Operating Margin (15.35%), Piotroski F-Score (6), and the trend of the Operating Margin (5-year average of 1.30%). The company has also shown consistency in profitability, with 9 profitable years over the past decade.

Growth Rank Analysis

The company's Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. This rank is calculated using the 5-year revenue growth rate (13.20%), 3-year revenue growth rate (9.30%), and 5-year EBITDA growth rate (16.00%). The high Growth Rank suggests that Brookfield Corp has been successful in expanding its business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

Brookfield Corp's GF Value Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the company is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank of Brookfield Corp is 7 out of 10, indicating a positive price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Asset Management industry, Brookfield Corp holds a strong position. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (GF Score: 30), IGM Financial Inc (GF Score: 80), and Sprott Physical Gold Trust (GF Score: 41) are some of the company's main competitors. With a GF Score of 89, Brookfield Corp outperforms these competitors, suggesting a strong competitive position in the industry. For more details, please visit the competitors page.

In conclusion, Brookfield Corp's high GF Score, strong Growth Rank, and good Profitability Rank suggest that the company has good outperformance potential. However, investors should also consider the company's relatively low Financial Strength Rank and Momentum Rank when making investment decisions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

