Brookfield, CVC Weigh Bids for Barclays Merchant Payments Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has fielded interest from private equity firms including Brookfield Asset Management and CVC Capital Partners for a majority stake in its payments business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone Inc. has also held preliminary discussions about making a bid. The division could fetch a valuation of around £1 billion ($1.3 billion), lower than previously reported, two of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing ongoing talks.

“We are exploring partnerships for our merchant acquiring business,” Barclays said in an emailed statement. Spokespeople for CVC, Blackstone and Brookfield declined to comment.

Barclays began mulling selling a stake in the unit last year as part of efforts by Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan to boost the bank’s returns, which have long lagged rivals. The sale process was hindered by confusion over whether Barclays wanted to pursue a full sale of the unit or if it preferred to sell a stake or enter into a joint venture, the people said.

Barclays’ efforts were also complicated by the fact that one of the bank’s partners in the business — Take Payments — began discussions to sell itself to rival Global Payments Inc. That deal could impact Barclays’s revenues from the unit going forward, the people said.

The firm was also contending with a slump in payment stocks in recent months. Worldline SA shares slumped 58% in in 2023, while Adyen NV and PayPal Holdings Inc. also each lost a tenth of their value.

With the move, the British bank would be following in the footsteps of many of its European rivals in getting out of merchant-acquiring services, which help companies handle electronic payments. These units have typically been sold to rival payment firms or private equity funds that have merged them into bigger platforms.

Brookfield is seeking to further expand in financial infrastructure after a £2.2 billion purchase of Middle Eastern payments processor Network International Holdings Plc last year, Anuj Ranjan, the newly-appointed CEO of the firm’s private equity business said in an interview in February. Last year, the Canadian asset manager hired former Worldpay CEO Ron Kalifa as vice chair and head of financial infrastructure investments to beef up its investments in the sector.

Barclays, for its part, has said it will update investors next week on new financial targets and plans for boosting profits.

The bank, which is known for its investment bank, recently acquired most of Tesco Plc’s banking business as it seeks to establish a greater foothold in retail banking in the UK. The company is also in the process of selling its German consumer finance business.

