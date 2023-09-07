U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.72
    -15.76 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,481.28
    +38.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,745.44
    -127.04 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.40
    -18.88 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.88
    -0.66 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.24 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0701
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2680
    -0.0220 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2476
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1640
    -0.4330 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,868.65
    +169.19 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.75
    +0.34 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.72
    +15.58 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,991.08
    -249.94 (-0.75%)
     
PROGRAMMING ALERT:

NEXT, a new series by Yahoo Finance, debuts Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. ET

Brookfield explores sale of luxury resort Atlantis Paradise in Bahamas - source

Jaiveer Shekhawat
·1 min read

By Jaiveer Shekhawat

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management is exploring the sale of Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Toronto-based asset manager is working with an adviser to solicit potential interest in the property, and could fetch roughly $2.5 billion for the luxury resort, the source said.

Brookfield took over Atlantis in late 2011 when its previous owner Kerzner International transferred ownership in a debt-for-equity restructuring deal. Brookfield at that time exchanged $175 million worth of Kerzner International's debt in return.

Brookfield Asset Management declined to comment.

Bloomberg News first reported the development.

Atlantis Paradise is an ocean-themed luxury resort in the Bahamas which houses multiple hotels, a casino and a water park. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)