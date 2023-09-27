Long-established in the Utilities - Regulated industry, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:BIPC) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 4.14%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -18.76%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC): A Deep Dive into Its Performance Potential

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Brookfield Infrastructure Corp the GF Score of 68 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp: A Snapshot

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp is an indirect subsidiary of the partnership of the diversified infrastructure owner and operators. Its business is comprised of a U.K. regulated distribution operation, a Brazilian regulated natural gas transmission operation and an Australian regulated utility. With a market cap of $3.98 billion and sales of $1.98 billion, the company has an operating margin of 67.78%.

Financial Strength Analysis

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company has an interest coverage ratio of 2.19, which positions it worse than 75.93% of 432 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. It's worth noting that the esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five.

The company's Altman Z-Scoreis just 0.55, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.07 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Brookfield Infrastructure Corp seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -8.8 per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 94.03% of 486 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market.

Conclusion

Given Brookfield Infrastructure Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a strong history in the Utilities - Regulated industry, its current financial and growth indicators suggest that it may struggle to maintain its performance in the future. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

