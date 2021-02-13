U.S. markets closed

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Completes Annual Filings

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
·1 min read
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC; TSX: BIPC) today announced that it has filed its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”), including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available under the Financial Reports section of our website (bip.brookfield.com/bipc) and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $600 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media:
Claire Holland
Senior Vice President, Communications
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com

Investors:
Kate White
Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 956-5183
Email: kate.white@brookfield.com


  • Goldman Sachs: These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Could Surge at Least 30%

    We’re well into the first quarter of 2021 now, and it’s a good time to take stock of what’s behind us, and how it will impact what lies ahead. Goldman Sachs strategist Jan Hatzius believes that we are on an upward trajectory, with better times ahead. Hatzius sees the developed economies expanding as the corona crisis recedes. For the US, particularly, he is impressed by the ‘very substantial fiscal support’ implies in the latest COVID relief package. Even with that, however, Hatzius believes that Q4 was a weaker period, and we are still not quite out of it. He’s putting Q1 growth at 5%, and says that we’re going to see further expansion ‘concentrated in the spring,’ and an ‘acceleration to 10% growth rate in Q2.’ And by accelerations, Hatzius means that investors should expect Q2 GDP in the neighborhood of 6.6%. Hatzius credits that forecast to the ongoing vaccination programs, and the continued development of COVID vaccines. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are already in production and circulation. Hatzius says, in relation to these programs, “That fact that we are developing more options and that governments around the world are going to have more options to choose between different vaccines [means] production is likely to ramp up in pretty sharply in incoming months… It’s definitely a major reason for our optimistic growth forecast.” In addition to Hatzius' look at the macro situation, analysts from Goldman Sachs have also been diving into specific stocks. Using TipRanks' database, we identified two stocks that the firm predicts will show solid growth in 2021. The rest of the Street also backs both tickers, with each sporting a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Stellantis (STLA) We’ve talked before about the Detroit automakers, and rightly so -- they are major players on the US economic scene. But the US hasn’t got a monopoly on the automotive sector, as proven by Netherlands-based Stellantis. This international conglomerate is the result of a merger between France’s Groupe PSA and the Italian-American Fiat-Chrysler. The deal was a 50-50 all stock agreement, and Stellantis boasts a market cap exceeding $50 billion, and a portfolio of near-legendary nameplates, including Alpha Romeo, Dodge Ram, Jeep, and Maserati. The deal that formed Stellantis, now the world’s fourth largest automotive manufacturer, took 16 months to accomplish, after it was first announced in October 2019. Now that it is reality – the merger was completed in January of this year – the combined entity promises cost savings of nearly 5 billion euros in the operations of both Fiat-Chrysler and PSA. These savings look to be realized through greater efficiency, and not through plant closures and cutbacks. Stellantis is new in the markets, and the STLA ticker has supplanted Fiat-Chrysler’s FCAU on New York Stock Exchange, giving the new company a storied history. The company’s share value has nearly tripled since its low point, reached last March during the ‘corona recession,’ and has stayed strong since the merger was completed. Goldman Sachs analyst George Galliers is upbeat on Stellantis’ future, writing, “We see four drivers which, in our view, will enable Stellantis to deliver. 1) PSA and FCA’s product portfolios in Europe cover similar segment sizes at similar price points… 2) Incremental economies of scale can potentially have a material impact on both companies... 3) Both companies are at a relatively nascent stage [in] electric vehicle programs. The merger will prevent duplication and deliver synergies. 4) Finally, we see some opportunities around central staffing where existing functions can likely be consolidated...” In line with this outlook, Galliers rates STLA a Buy and his $22 price target indicates room for 37% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Galliers’ track record, click here) Overall, this merger has generated plenty of buzz, and on Wall Street there is broad agreement that the combined company will generate returns. STLA has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a unanimous 7 buy-side reviews. The stock is priced at $16.04, and the average target of $21.59 is congruent with Galliers’, suggesting a 34.5% one-year upside potential. (See STLA stock analysis on TipRanks) NRG Energy (NRG) From automotive, we move to the energy sector. NRG is a $10 billion utility provider, with dual head offices in Texas and New Jersey. The company provides electricity to more than 3 million customers in 10 states plus DC, and boasts a over 23,000 MW was generating capacity, making it one of North America’s largest power utilities. NRG’s production includes coal, oil, and nuclear power plants, plus wind and solar farms. In its most recent quarterly report, for 3Q20, NRG showed $2.8 billion in total revenues, along with $1.02 EPS. While down year-over-year, this was still more than enough to maintain the company’s strong and reliable dividend payment f 32.5 cents per common share. This annualizes to $1.30 per common share, and gives a yield of 3.1%. Analyst Michael Lapides, in his coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, rates NRG a Buy. His $57 price target suggest an upside of 36% from current levels. (To watch Lapides’ track record, click here) Noting the recent acquisition of Direct Energy, Lapides says he expects the company to deleverage itself in the near-term. “After NRG’s acquisition of Direct Energy, one of the larger electricity and natural gas competitive retailers in the US, we view NRG’s business as somewhat transformed. The integrated business model — owning wholesale merchant power generation that supplies electricity that gets used to serve customers supplied by NRG’s competitive retail arm — reduces exposure to merchant power markets and commodity prices, while increasing FCF potential," Lapides wrote The analyst summed up, "We view 2021, from a capital allocation perspective, as a deleveraging year, but with NRG creating almost $2bn/year in FCF, we see a pick up in share buybacks as well as 8% dividend growth ahead in 2022-23." We’re looking at another stock here with a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. This one based on a 3 to 1 split between Buy and Hold reviews. NRG is trading for $41.84 and its $52.75 average price target suggests a 26% upside from that level on the one-year time frame. (See NRG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Be Ready For A Stock Market Rally Pullback Or Melt Up; Analyzing Apple, Amazon, Palantir

    The stock market could pull back or melt up, are you ready? Apple and Amazon are setting up, while Palantir earnings are on tap.

  • Airlines Will Emerge From Turbulence. This One Looks Like the Best Bet.

    While everyone appears to agree about what will happen—consumer travel will come back quickly, business travel not so much—airline valuations are all over the place. What investors can do.

  • I’m 64, single, considering retirement after fighting cancer — I have $1.6 million. Should I retire?

    Have a question about your retirement, including where to live? Email us at HelpMeRetire@MarketWatch.com

  • The timing of your next stimulus check just got a lot clearer

    Speaker Pelosi has given new details as the checks legislation blazes through Congress.

  • Cathie Wood Risks Having Too Much Money and Not Enough Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- While many active stock-pickers these days are worrying about money walking out of the door, Cathie Wood will soon have the opposite problem. Her firm, Ark Investment Management, could be getting too successful for its own good.Already in February, Ark’s small lineup of exchange-traded funds has added another $7 billion in assets. That’s on top of January’s roughly $8 billion flow, taking the money manager’s ETF assets to $58 billion.“Too much money” is not a phrase heard often on Wall Street, but for a thematic fund specialist like Ark, it could be a headache. The business Wood founded seven years ago invests in future-focused trends like genomics and robotics, and there are only so many stocks that fit the bill.As the cash continues to pour in, Ark already owns 10% or more of at least 24 companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They include Invitae Corp., Cerus Corp., and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.“There is risk with so much money flowing into so few,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc. “When the flows stop, or worse yet reverse, one should expect a day of reckoning.”Two kinds of threats are looming, Peter Garnry of Saxo Bank wrote in a research note this week. The first is Ark’s potential impact on the market. The firm’s huge inflows over the past year have helped fuel a biotech boom, for instance. If assets start to flow out, it could undercut the sector.The second threat is from the market to Ark. A slide in the companies it is heavily exposed to could force the firm to sell in turn, starting a feedback loop, according to Garnry, Saxo’s head of equity strategy.Navigating SizeArk isn’t the first investment firm to grow so big so fast. Back in the 1990s, the Janus Twenty mutual fund was red hot. By investing in a small group of growth shares, it rose more than 500% in the decade, garnering assets of as much as $38 billion and making a star of manager Scott Schoelzel.It went on to drop by more than 50% during the dot-com crash before staging a more evenly paced recovery from late 2002, although investors were ultimately rolled into a different fund.“Probably the one thing she is going to have to figure out a way to navigate is size,” Schoelzel said about Wood on a recent episode of Bloomberg’s Trillions podcast. “I don’t know if it’s $50 billion or $70 billion or $100 billion or $150 billion, but there will be a point where size will become her enemy.”Wood addressed the concerns on a webinar early this week, noting that the stocks her firm buys scale quickly, which helps to relieve capacity issues. Plus, the increase in initial public offerings and special-purpose acquisition companies will give them more options to choose from.“When people say, ‘oh, they’re forced into larger-cap stocks,’ well, I can give you a few examples,” she said during the webinar, citing Invitae, which went from “roughly $250 million, if I’m not mistaken, to $8 billion.”Odd Lots podcast: ARK’s Head of Research on How They Find the Next Huge WinnerThere are no signs that suggest trouble is imminent. Ark is luring all that cash because it has made highly successful bets on companies that have soared during the pandemic. Its five actively managed products have all returned more than 100% in the past year, among the best-performing in the U.S. The flagship $28 billion Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) is up 164% in the past 12 months, compared to just 43% for Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ).In fact, Wood’s moves are so closely watched that any stocks she chooses can receive a boost. Her new stake in DraftKings Inc. fueled a recent jump. And the announcement that she would launch the ARK Space Exploration ETF (ticker ARKX) ignited a sector-wide rally.“The fact that they just filed for a space-themed ETF was enough to push the share price of Virgin Galactic higher, which is just incredible,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research.Thematic funds as a whole are flourishing as investors seek to ride the next big trend, though there are worries that some pockets are getting frothy. For example, money is pouring into funds focused on responsible environmental, social and corporate governance practices even as their stocks trade at lofty price-to-earnings multiples.“I’m sure Ark is happy to have the assets, but at the same time, if you look at the history of chasing hot active-managers in the mutual fund or hedge fund space there’s a lot of mean reversion, and lot of time that happens after big inflows,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Top Pension Bought More GE, Zoom, and Pfizer Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    The State of Wisconsin Investment Board oversees one of the best-run pensions in America, in terms of its funding.

  • Biden’s Clean Energy Revolution Could Send These Stocks Soaring

    2020 was an absolutely unbelievable year for electric vehicle stocks, but with a new administration at the wheel, this year could be even bigger

  • These EV Stocks Have 'Most Compelling Strategies' In Crowded Field: Analyst

    QuantumScape and Fisker stand apart from other EV stocks in a fast-moving landscape for vehicle and battery startups, Morgan Stanley said.

  • How Long It Takes To Be A Millionaire With Stocks

    Many investors are piling into stocks — including in the S&P 500 — hoping to be millionaires. And while stocks are millionaire makers, the wait varies.

  • Solid Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Investors are constantly on the lookout for new opportunities. There are different ways to unearth a gem - from keeping a tab on the pros’ recommendations to watching technical indicators to tracking hedge fund activity. Another option is to follow in the footsteps of the corporate insiders. These are the company directors and officers whose positions give them greater depth and detail of knowledge about their own company. And better, the insiders are also responsible for company performance and share appreciation. The combination of knowledge and accountability makes insider trades uniquely informative for investors. TipRanks follows these trades, offering investors the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to ease the process. Investors can follow stocks, or insider trading strategies, to find the right choices for their own portfolios. Using this valuable information, we’ve pulled the stats on two stocks that have shown solid recent insider buys. Harley-Davidson (HOG) We’ll start with Harley-Davidson, one of the most recognizable brand names in the world, tied forever to the motorcycle segment of the auto industry. Harleys, being motorcycles, tend to see seasonal effects on sales and earnings, and that was visible even during the ‘corona year’ of 2020. The second quarter showed steep losses instead of the usual profits – an effect of the pandemic and its economic distortions – but the third quarter returned to profitability. The Q4 results, recently reported, covered colder months and again showed a loss. Turning to the insider trades on HOG, we find a million-dollar purchase by company President and CEO Jochen Zeitz. Zeitz bought a bloc of 30,800 shares with that transaction, conducted just days after the disappointing earnings report. Wedbush analyst James Hardiman sees a path forward for Harley, and is confident that the company can navigate its way out of its current difficulties. “While still down slightly, our January checks showed sequential improvement, lending credence to the notion that the 2020 weakness was primarily a function of a lack of available inventory; opening the door to some retail growth once dealers get a full allotment of new models. Following an improved inventory position, a narrowed price gap between new and used motorcycles, and a restructuring of the cost structure, better retail sales represent the missing link to the turnaround story,” Hardiman noted. To this end, Hardiman rates HOG an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $42 price target indicates it has room for ~15% upside in the coming year. (To watch Hardiman’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 recent reviews on Harley-Davidson, and they are evenly split – 5 Buys, and 5 Holds. This gives the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. Meanwhile, HOG shares are trading at $36.40 and their $38.67 average price target implies an upside of 6% from that level. (See HOG stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Next up, Enterprise Financial Services, is a holding company whose subsidiary, Enterprise Bank and Trust, offers services for customers in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, and Missouri. The company operates a network of 39 branches, and services include a full range of wealth management, including financial planning, estate planning, and investment management. Services are offered to both individuals and institutions. Enterprise is a small-cap company, with a market cap of $1.25 billion and over $359 million in annual revenue. The company saw 4Q20 revenues grow 12% year-over-year, reversing losses taken in the corona pandemic. EPS, at $1, was down 8% compared to the year-ago quarter, but up 44% sequentially. On the insider front, John Eulich, a Board member of Enterprise, made the recent insider buy here. He spent $273,525 to pick up a bloc of 7,500 shares. Analyst David Long, of Raymond James, sees reason for a bullish outlook here, noting: "Credit continued to improve and the bank remains well-prepared to deal with any losses with reserves over 2%. Net, we continue to view EFSC as a highly profitable, emerging Midwest regional bank with a well-diversified operating footprint and model that should continue to deliver solid credit metrics and superior profitability, regardless of the backdrop.” Long rates EFSC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and gives the stock a $45 price target, suggesting an upside potential of 12% in the year ahead. (To watch Long’s track record, click here) Overall, EFSC shares get a unanimous thumbs up from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews adding up to a Strong Buy rating. The stock is priced at $40.02, while the $43.67 average price target indicates room for a 9% growth on the upside. (See EFSC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • UPS, PepsiCo, and Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    United Parcel Service, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, PepsiCo, Cisco Systems and CSX were among the companies this week that said they planned to raise their dividends.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks Good Buys After Wild Swings?

    Marijuana stocks have moved higher as hopes increase for wider U.S. legalization, but fell sharply on Feb. 11. Are any pot stocks good buys?

  • Biden’s plan to make nice with Big Oil

    "We're not in a fight against oil and gas," a top Biden climate policymaker tells Yahoo Finance.

  • A Crypto Kid Had a $23,000-a-Month Condo. Then the Feds Came

    (Bloomberg) -- Stefan Qin was just 19 when he claimed to have the secret to cryptocurrency trading.Buoyed with youthful confidence, Qin, a self-proclaimed math prodigy from Australia, dropped out of college in 2016 to start a hedge fund in New York he called Virgil Capital. He told potential clients he had developed an algorithm called Tenjin to monitor cryptocurrency exchanges around the world to seize on price fluctuations. A little more than a year after it started, he bragged the fund had returned 500%, a claim that produced a flurry of new money from investors.He became so flush with cash, Qin signed a lease in September 2019 for a $23,000-a-month apartment in 50 West, a 64-story luxury condo building in the financial district with expansive views of lower Manhattan as well as a pool, sauna, steam room, hot tub and golf simulator.In reality, federal prosecutors said, the operation was a lie, essentially a Ponzi scheme that stole about $90 million from more than 100 investors to help pay for Qin’s lavish lifestyle and personal investments in such high-risk bets as initial coin offerings. At one point, facing client demands for their money, he variously blamed “poor cash flow management” and “loan sharks in China” for his troubles. Last week, Qin, now 24 and expressing remorse, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a single count of securities fraud.“I knew that what I was doing was wrong and illegal,” he told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who could sentence him to more than 15 years in prison. “I deeply regret my actions and will spend the rest of my life atoning for what I did. I am profoundly sorry for the harm my selfish behavior has caused to my investors who trusted in me, my employees and my family.”Eager InvestorsThe case echoes similar cryptocurrency frauds, such as that of BitConnect, promising people double-and triple-digit returns and costing investors billions. Ponzi schemes like that show how investors eager to cash in on a hot market can easily be led astray by promises of large returns. Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX collapsed in 2019 as a result of fraud, causing at least $125 million in losses for 76,000 investors.While regulatory oversight of the cryptocurrency industry is tightening, the sector is littered with inexperienced participants. A number of the 800 or so crypto funds worldwide are run by people with no knowledge of Wall Street or finance, including some college students and recent graduates who launched funds a few years ago.Qin’s path started in college, too. He had been a math whiz who planned on becoming a physicist, he told a website, DigFin, in a profile published in December, just a week before regulators closed in on him. He described himself on his LinkedIn page as a “quant with a deep interest and understanding in blockchain technology.”In 2016, he won acceptance into a program for high-potential entrepreneurs at the University of New South Wales in Sydney with a proposal to use blockchain technology to speed up foreign exchange transactions. He also attended the Minerva Schools, a mostly online college based in San Francisco, from August 2016 through December 2017, the school confirmed.Crypto BugHe got the crypto bug after an internship with a firm in China, he told DigFin. His task had been to build a platform between two venues, one in China and the other in the U.S., to allow the firm to arbitrage cryptocurrencies.Convinced he had happened upon a business, Qin moved to New York to found Virgil Capital. His strategy, he told investors, would be to exploit the tendency of cryptocurrencies to trade at different prices at various exchanges. He would be “market-neutral,” meaning that the firm’s funds wouldn’t be exposed to price movements.And unlike other hedge funds, he told DigFin, Virgil wouldn’t charge management fees, taking only fees based on the firm’s performance. “We never try to make easy money,” Qin said.By his telling, Virgil got off to a fast start, claiming 500% returns in 2017, which brought in more investors eager to participate. A marketing brochure boasted of 10% monthly returns -- or 2,811% over a three-year period ending in August 2019, legal filings show.His assets got an extra jolt after the Wall Street Journal profiled him in a February 2018 story that touted his skill at arbitraging cryptocurrency. Virgil “experienced substantial growth as new investors flocked to the fund,” prosecutors said.Missing AssetsThe first cracks appeared last summer. Some investors were becoming “increasingly upset” about missing assets and incomplete transfers, the former head of investor relations, Melissa Fox Murphy, said in a court declaration. (She left the firm in December.) The complaints grew.“It is now MID DECEMBER and my MILLION DOLLARS IS NOWHERE TO BE SEEN,” wrote one investor, whose name was blacked out in court documents. “It’s a disgrace the way you guys are treating one of your earliest and largest investors.”Around the same time, nine investors with $3.5 million in funds asked for redemptions from the firm’s flagship Virgil Sigma Fund LP, according to prosecutors. But there was no money to transfer. Qin had drained the Sigma Fund of its assets. The fund’s balances were fabricated.Instead of trading at 39 exchanges around the world, as he had claimed, Qin spent investor money on personal expenses and to invest in other undisclosed high-risk investments, including initial coin offerings, prosecutors said.So Qin tried to stall. He convinced investors instead to transfer their interests into his VQR Multistrategy Fund, another cryptocurrency fund he started in February 2020 that used a variety of trading strategies -- and still had assets.‘Loan Sharks’He also sought to withdraw $1.7 million from the VQR fund, but that aroused suspicions from the head trader, Antonio Hallak. In a phone call Hallak recorded in December, Qin said he needed the money to repay “loan sharks in China” that he had borrowed from to start his business, according to court filings in a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. He said the loan sharks “might do anything to collect on the debt” and that he had a “liquidity issue” that prevented him from repaying them.“I just had such poor cash flow management to be honest with you,” Qin told Hallak. “I don’t have money right now dude. It’s so sad.”When the trader balked at the withdrawal, Qin attempted to take over the reins of VQR’s accounts. But by now the SEC was involved. It got cryptocurrency exchanges to put a hold on VQR’s remaining assets and, a week later, filed suit.Asset RecoveryBy the end, Qin had drained virtually all of the money that was in the Sigma Fund. A court-appointed receiver who is overseeing the fund is looking to recover assets for investors, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. About $24 million in assets in the VQR fund was frozen and should be available to disperse, he said.“Stefan He Qin drained almost all of the assets from the $90 million cryptocurrency fund he owned, stealing investors’ money, spending it on indulgences and speculative personal investments, and lying to investors about the performance of the fund and what he had done with their money,” Strauss said in a statement.In South Korea when he learned of the probe, Qin agreed to fly back to the U.S., prosecutors said. He surrendered to authorities on Feb. 4, pleaded guilty the same day before Caproni, and was freed on a $50,000 bond pending his sentencing, scheduled for May 20. While the maximum statutory penalty calls for 20 years in prison, as part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed that he should get 151 to 188 months behind bars under federal sentencing guidelines and a fine of up to $350,000.That fate is a far cry from the career his parents had envisioned for him -- a physicist, he had told DigFin. “They weren’t too happy when I told them I had quit uni to do this crypto thing. Who knows, maybe someday I’ll complete my degree. But what I really want to do is trade crypto.”The case is U.S. v Qin, 21-cr-75, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan)(Updates with comment from prosecutor and case caption)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Palantir's Q&A Platform For Investors Is Open All Weekend Ahead Of Q4 Earnings On Tuesday

    Big-data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings Feb. 16, and the Denver-based company wants to hear from shareholders. What Happened: Palantir opened a shareholder Q&A platform to be used in its upcoming earnings call. The company is inviting investors to ask and upvote questions that they would like addressed on their earnings call. The Q&A platform is open for use starting today, and retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. View more earnings on PLTR Interested traders and investors can submit questions to the Palantir team ahead of earnings here. Top Subjects: Some of the top-voted questions on the shareholder Q&A platform right now? Here they are, lightly edited: With the partnership recently announced with IBM, I believe sales at the Enterprise level will increase greatly. Will Foundry be the main software used? And finally does Palantir have plans to create a more scaled-down version to serve small- to medium-sized businesses? While the IBM announcement is great, their public cloud share is miniscule. Can you commit to expanding managed offerings to other public cloud providers such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS, and Google Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Cloud? When does Palantir expect to achieve a level where it can repeatedly and continually achieve profitability?< Which two or three things should long-term investors focus on most to track Palantir’s progress towards long-term growth targets? Palantir says the Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Photo courtesy: Cory Doctorow via Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Palantir, Pinterest, Ford, Activision Are Moving© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: LULU, Veeva, Logitech Among 12 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Veeva, Logitech, LULU stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Is GBTC Stock A Good Buy As Bitcoin Surges To Record Highs?

    GBTC stock is one of the few ways stock market investors can play Bitcoin. But is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust a buy right now?

  • Why Morgan Stanley Is Bullish on QuantumScape, Fisker, Bearish On Lordstown, Romeo Power

    Green energy stocks are in favor, as investors increasingly gravitate toward them due to the huge potential and a favorable geopolitical environment. Against this backdrop, Morgan Stanley initiated a coverage of a few electric vehicle and battery stocks. The Analyst: Adam Jonas initiated coverage of Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) with an Overweight rating and $70 price target. The analyst initiated coverage of Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) with an Overweight rating and $27 price target. Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares were initiated with an Underweight rating and $18 price target. Jonas initiated coverage of Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) shares with an Underweight rating and $12 price target. The Thesis: QuantumScape and Fisker offer the most compelling strategies and positive risk-reward, while Lordstown and Romeo, though holding interesting commercial potential, have less attractive growth rates and risk-reward, Jonas said in a note. QuantumScape Very Well Positioned to Serve Domestic EV Players: QuantumScape has been developing game-changing solid state cell technology over the last decade and has achieved promising results with its patented ceramic separator, which enables higher energy density, lower cost, improved safety and faster charging, Jonas said. Volkswagen A G Unsponsored Represent 1 10th Sh ADR (OTC: VWAGY), a 20% shareholder in QuantumScape, is co-funding the ramp and demand for its first 20 GWh, the analyst said. The company is well-positioned to serve the U.S.-based EV players, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), as the automakers look to secure a domestic supply of advanced solid state technology, he said. If solid state batteries open up all-new total addressable markets such as electric aviation and urban air mobility, the company has the scope to become one of the largest in Morgan Stanley's coverage universe, Jonas said. Related Link: Bill Gates And Volkswagen-Backed EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Going Public Via SPAC Why Fisker Stands Out In Crowded Startup Field: Fisker is a play on an all-new, asset-light, design-centered EV business model that improves time to market and break-even points, Jonas said. "In a very crowded EV startup field, we think FSR stands out as one of the more de-risked and strategically underpinned business models," the analyst said. Morgan Stanley said investors underestimate that the company's path to commercialization is significantly aided by Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA), which has a mastery of bringing high quality vehicles to market on time with good economics, he said. "FSR is our EV 'sleeper pick.'" Why Lordstown Faces Competitive, Tech Risks: Lordstown has entered a fast-growing TAM, with potentially underappreciated competitive and technology risk, Jonas said. Despite enjoying the benefits from a nearly free plant and a highly experienced management team, the company faces a flood of new competition in electric pickup trucks from startups and legacy OEMs with far greater scale and distribution advantages, the analyst said. The company's radical new hubmotor technology, he said, poses elevated execution risk, as it has never been commercialized at scale in the light vehicle market. Why Morgan Stanley Is Bearish On Romeo Power: Romeo, which provides battery pack technology for commercial fleets, faces competition from OEM in-sourcing, Jonas said. The company's value proposition could be appealing to small-scale OEMs, the analyst said. "The company sits in the middle/downstream part of the value chain of batteries and does not appear to be involved in vehicle design or cell technology." The stock performance will boil down to how quickly the company can convert orders to production, scale manufacturing and maintain margins, according to Morgan Stanley. The Price Action: At last check: Quantumscape shares were rising 18.52% to $53.30. Fisker was jumping 22.22% to $18.87. Lordstown shares were slipping 13.76% to $26.52. Romeo Power shares were moving down 6.15% to $16.62. Related Link: Potential Partners For An Apple Car Grow In Number, With Nissan The Latest To Express Interest Photo courtesy of Fisker. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaInovio Shares Rally As Oppenheimer Says Coronavirus Vaccine Developer Approaching Finish LineCOVID-19 Vaccine Updates: US Strikes 100M-Dose Supply Deals With Moderna, Pfizer, EU Starts Rolling Review Of CureVac Vaccine© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 7 Cheap Tech Stocks to Hop On Now

    Editor’s Note: This article was updated to include information on Gluu Mobile’s merger. There’s no doubt that the headline tech stocks have been guiding this market to new highs. The big ones are in all the major indexes for this very reason. Are tech stocks really deserving of a place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, when most don’t even build the goods they sell in the U.S.? Apparently they do, because there’s a lot of them in the 30 stocks that make up the index.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips And they’re the same companies that make up big weightings in the NASDAQ 100 and S&P 500. Of course, as the old saying goes, don’t fight the tape. But also, look for other opportunities. Smaller, lesser-known tech stocks are getting noticed as well. And as they gain shareholders they’ll gain capital to expand. Now is a great opportunity to get in on that growth. 8 Cheap Stocks Under $20 That Could Double The seven cheap tech stocks that I highlight below are exactly those kinds of stocks. And all of them have either “A” or “B” ratings in my Portfolio Grader. Let’s take a look: Blackberry (NYSE:BB) Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Cango (NASDAQ:CANG) Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cheap Tech Stocks: Blackberry (BB) Source: Shutterstock Depending on your age, you either remember this device because you saw it as a youngster at the dawn of the mobile age, or you remember using one of the pioneers in smartphones. This Canada-based company stormed into the market as mobile technology was rewriting the world. There were mobile phones that sold more, but few had the network security and reliability that this Canada-based phone maker provided. Its phones were supported by its network, and it was so secure that it was the go-to work phone for Wall Street and the players in Washington, DC. It was a great device, and also as cool as the iPhone, with its physical QWERTY keypad. But then the iPhone came along with a slew of other touchscreen competitors, with apps and new designs, and Blackberry was left in the dust as a symbol of the past. And as attention moved away, BB continued to do what it did best — securing networks. Recently, the stock was one of those stocks lifted from obscurity by Reddit group investors. But it’s a real cutting-edge tech stock with a lot of promise. And it’s even licensed its phone to a new manufacturer. The stock is up 83% year-to-date, which shows the massive interest in this low-priced player recently. But it’s still a solid company that has a big future. Ideanomics (IDEX) Source: Shutterstock Basically, Ideanomics is a venture capital firm that focuses on promising tech companies that need capital to grow their businesses. Its biggest focus at this point is electric vehicles (EV), commercial electric vehicle funding, and batteries and energy storage. It also has a capital division that provides financial services using artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies. The company has been of keen interest in the past year or so as ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing has ramped up on the institutional side, and electric vehicles have become very hot tech stocks. IDEX is involved in EV work in both the U.S. and Asia, including with vehicles like electric tractors and motor bikes. 7 Must-Own Stocks in February The stock is up 121% year-to-date, and its market capitalization is $1.64 billion. Zynga (ZNGA) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Launched in 2007, this social gaming company has been through both the Great Recession and the pandemic. And both of those events, as well as everything that has happened in between, has helped build this tech stock’s street cred. We know how popular gaming stocks have become while we’re all remaining socially distant, here and around the world. And the same is true of games that are being played on social media platforms as well. ZNGA is the king in that sector. It just released its Q4 numbers and reported record annual and quarterly revenue and bookings. Yet the crazy thing is, it hasn’t gone wild like most tech stocks. It’s up 20% year-to-date and is a great buy in a hot space. Also, there’s always the possibility that a buyer may come in and take it out at a big premium. Cango (CANG) Source: lumen-digital / Shutterstock.com What’s Cango? It’s the leading automotive transaction service in China. What does that mean? It links financial institutions to dealerships and customers to offer financing for vehicles. As you well know, China’s growing middle class is playing catch-up in the car ownership world. And there are many players from outside and inside China looking for a foothold. But just like in the U.S., homegrown companies are usually favored by businesses and consumers alike for significant transactions. In its Q3 report out in late November, revenue was up 24%, which beat the company’s guidance by 32%. What’s more, late payments on outstanding financing was down significantly. 7 Safe Stocks for Reddit's WSB Bull Gang This tech stock is up 74% year-to-date, but it still only has a current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.5. Glu Mobile (GLUU) Source: OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com Yes, niche gaming company Glu Mobile recently announced it will be acquired by Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). But with the deal not set to close until the second quarter of this year, there is still time to get in on GLUU stock. Glu Mobile has been around since 2001, after the tech bubble burst. And back then, its focus on mobile phones and tablets seemed a bit hopeful. But no more. Most of the other gaming stocks have been late adopters of mobile gaming. GLUU derives much of its revenue with purchases from apps that are promoting products within its games. These are usually apps that are available in most major app stores. Some of the most well-know games produced by Glu Mobile are MLB Tap Sports Baseball and Covet Fashion. Overall, Glu Mobile’s portfolio and potential are likely part of the reason why EA struck the deal. And it’s also why, even if the deal were to somehow collapse, GLUU is still a great company in its own right. DouYu International (DOYU) Source: Shutterstock As one of China’s leading livestream gaming companies, DouYu has garnered a lot of attention as many American investors have looked to these types of tech stocks that are familiar to U.S. audiences. Given the fact that whatever is hot in the U.S. is likely hot in China, and China has orders of magnitude more people, it makes sense that if gaming hot here, it’s even hotter in China and its region. There is talk that DOYU and another big player in the space may merge, but that hasn’t happened yet. And given Chinese authorities’ crackdown on anti-competitive moves by large companies, this could be delayed. But that doesn’t change the fact that DOYU is a top Chinese tech stock that is seeing significant growth. 7 F-Rated Growth Stocks to Sell Sooner Than Later The stock is up 57% year-to-date. Wipro (WIT) Source: Shutterstock It has been an interesting journey for this India-based multination tech firm. In 1945, the company was founded as the Western India Palm Refined Oil Limited. It sold edible refined oils. Over the years it found opportunities as India grew. It also began to partner with major U.S. corporations as the West became interested in India’s growing economy. By the mid-1990s, WIT was transitioning into a tech firm. By 2012 it had sold off most of its non-tech business divisions. And now it’s a multinational IT solutions and services firm with significant operations outside South Asia. The stock has a $32 billion market cap, so it’s a good-sized player but the Indian market isn’t very open and few companies list outside the nation. There are only a couple of Indian tech stocks available in the U.S. But this is a solid company with a very broad base in growing markets. The stock is up 19% year-to-date, and it’s trading near its 52-week highs, yet still has a P/E far below the S&P 500 average. On the date of publication, Louis Navellier has a position in ZNGA in this article. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Louis Navellier had an unconventional start, as a grad student who accidentally built a market-beating stock system — with returns rivaling even Warren Buffett. In his latest feat, Louis discovered the “Master Key” to profiting from the biggest tech revolution of this (or any) generation. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post 7 Cheap Tech Stocks to Hop On Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.