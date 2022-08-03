U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.50
    +19.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,512.00
    +147.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,985.25
    +60.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.50
    +13.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.02
    -0.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.30
    -8.80 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    19.98
    -0.16 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0198
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.42
    +0.58 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1680
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,349.79
    +436.36 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.54
    +15.72 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.82
    +1.71 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Strong Second Quarter Results as FFO Increases 30%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
·21 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BINFF
  • BIP
  • BIP-PA
  • BIP-PB
  • BIPAF
  • BIPC
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

BROOKFIELD, News, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (Brookfield Infrastructure, BIP, or the Partnership) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We generated record financial results during the second quarter, with strong cash flows from our base business given the essential nature of our investments and the highly regulated or contracted revenue frameworks they operate under,” said Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure. “It was a very successful quarter as we continued to execute on our asset rotation strategy. In the past several weeks, we committed $1.9 billion across two marquee European companies and agreed to sell four mature assets for total proceeds of nearly $900 million. We will once again exceed our annual investment deployment target and thus our financial results should remain strong and well ahead of last year.”

 

 

For the three months
ended June 30

 

For the six months ended
June 30

US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited1

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Net income2

 

$

176

 

$

352

 

$

246

 

$

542

– per unit3,4

 

$

0.13

 

$

0.41

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.59

FFO5

 

$

513

 

$

394

 

$

1,006

 

$

825

– per unit6

 

$

0.67

 

$

0.56

 

$

1.31

 

$

1.18

Brookfield Infrastructure reported net income of $176 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 compared to $352 million in the prior year. After removing the impact of disposition gains recognized on our capital recycling program in the current and comparable period, net income increased $200 million relative to last year. Current year results benefited from the contribution associated with recent acquisitions and organic growth across our base business, as well as a mark-to-market gain on our foreign currency hedging program.

Funds from operations (FFO) for the second quarter was the highest in our partnership’s history totaling $513 million, increasing 30% relative to the comparable period. Organic growth was robust at 10%, reflecting the benefits of elevated inflation levels impacting tariffs. Results were further supported by the significant contribution from over $3 billion of equity deployed in new investments over the last 12 months.

Segment Performance

All of our segments had a strong quarter, with midstream improving the most from the prior year. The following table presents FFO by segment:

 

 

For the three months
ended June 30

 

For the six months
ended June 30

US$ millions, unaudited1

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

FFO by segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utilities

 

$

188

 

 

$

190

 

 

$

355

 

 

$

356

 

Transport

 

 

199

 

 

 

173

 

 

 

384

 

 

 

335

 

Midstream

 

 

170

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

366

 

 

 

206

 

Data

 

 

60

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

120

 

Corporate

 

 

(104

)

 

 

(89

)

 

 

(217

)

 

 

(192

)

FFO5

 

$

513

 

 

$

394

 

 

$

1,006

 

 

$

825

 

FFO from our utilities segment was in-line with the prior year at $188 million. Results benefited from inflation indexation, the commissioning of approximately $500 million of capital into the rate base during the last 12 months and the contribution from two Australian utility acquisitions completed this year. Interest expense across our Brazilian assets increased by $25 million compared with the prior year as a result of higher rates and incremental debt, as we executed a $1 billion financing to fund a deferred consideration payment related to our regulated gas transmission operation. After removing the impact of additional financing costs, FFO increased by 12% over the same period last year. Prior year results also included contributions from our U.K. smart meter portfolio and the North American district energy platform that we sold last year.

Our transport segment continues to experience elevated demand as global supply chains remain constrained. FFO was $199 million for the quarter, an increase of 15% compared with the prior year. Across our global toll road portfolio, FFO was up 16%, driven by inflationary increases on tariffs and an 8% increase in traffic levels. At our diversified terminal operations, performance continues to benefit from higher rates, congestion surcharges and the contribution from our U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal, which commissioned a sixth commercial liquefaction train earlier in the year. Performance has also remained strong at our rail networks, with inflationary increases on our tariffs offsetting softer volumes and the impact of foreign exchange.

Our midstream segment generated $170 million of FFO, nearly triple the prior year results primarily due to the acquisition of our diversified Canadian midstream operation. Same store results were favorably impacted by the robust commodity price environment and higher utilization of our existing infrastructure compared to the prior year.

FFO from our data segment was consistent with the prior year at $60 million. Strong underlying growth from additional points of presence, incremental megawatts commissioned, and inflationary price escalators were offset by the impact of foreign exchange.

Update on Strategic Initiatives

We have had a very successful first half of the year with respect to new investment activity, which has put us on track to nearly double our annual new investment target of $1.5 billion. To date we have deployed approximately $700 million across two Australian utilities and have secured three additional acquisitions in the utilities and data segments for a further capital commitment of $2.1 billion.

  • Uniti Group Ltd. – Uniti provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services in Australia. Total Brookfield equity required for the investment is estimated to be $850 million (BIP’s share – approximately $200 million). We have received shareholder and court approvals and the transaction is expected to close in early August.

  • HomeServe PLC – HomeServe provides subscription-based, recurring home repair policies for homeowners covering critical infrastructure inside the home across North America and Europe. It also offers installation and repair of residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), as well as an online platform to match contractors with end clients. On a standalone basis, the business is compelling due to its leading market position, attractive subscription economics and inflation protection mechanisms. We are particularly excited about the growth prospects for this business as it will complement our well-established North American residential infrastructure business, as well as our growth stage residential infrastructure investments in the U.K. and Germany. The total equity investment required is approximately $5 billion (BIP’s share – approximately $1.3 billion) and the acquisition is expected to close during Q4.

  • German telecom towers – In July, we agreed to acquire a 51% interest in a €17.5 billion German tower portfolio alongside another institutional investor. This marquee portfolio of approximately 36,000 telecom towers in Germany and Austria was acquired from Deutsche Telekom (DT), Europe’s largest telecom operator. DT will retain a 49% stake in the assets and continue to be an anchor customer under a 30-year master service agreement. The German tower market is attractive because it has lagged other large economies on national digitalization but is now growing quickly. We expect significant organic growth in this portfolio from inflation indexation, built-to-suit tower rollouts and new lease ups from network densification efforts. In addition, there are opportunities to use this large-scale portfolio to consolidate smaller portfolios of towers in Europe. The total Brookfield equity investment is expected to be $2.5 billion (BIP’s share is approximately $600 million).

In the past several weeks, we have made significant progress on our asset recycling strategy, securing nearly $900 million of proceeds from the sale of four mature businesses at attractive valuations. For the balance of the year, we have three additional sale processes underway that combined are expected to generate $1.5 billion of proceeds that will be used to fund future acquisitions.

Board of Directors Update

Brookfield Infrastructure announces the retirement of John Fees, effective yesterday, August 2, 2022. Mr. Fees has served on the board of the general partner of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners since 2013 and the board of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation since its formation in 2020. Mr. Fees also served on the Corporation’s Governance & Nominating Committee, including a period as Chair of the Committee.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank John for his stewardship over the past nine years,” said Anne Schaumburg, Brookfield Infrastructure’s board chair. “We greatly value his contributions and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Brookfield Infrastructure is pleased to announce the appointment of a new independent director, Suzanne Nimocks, to the Board of the general partner of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and to the board of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, also effective yesterday, August 2, 2022. Ms. Nimocks brings over 30 years of leadership and consulting experience. She was formerly a director with McKinsey & Company, where she led the firm’s global organization, risk management and electric power and renewables practices. In addition, Ms. Nimocks possesses diverse board leadership experience across industries and geographies, including her current membership on the boards of Ovinitiv Inc., a leading North American energy producer, and Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader.

Anne Schaumburg stated, “It is our privilege to welcome Ms. Nimocks to the BIP and BIPC boards. We look forward to gaining her extensive senior leadership, strategic consulting and diverse board experience.”

As a result of these changes to the board of directors, independent director John Mullen will be stepping off the board of the general partner of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners but remaining on the board of BIPC, replacing John Fees as Brookfield Infrastructure’s sole “non-overlapping” director.

Distribution and Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors of BIP has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.36 per unit, payable on September 29, 2022 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2022. This distribution maintains the 6% increase over the prior year but reflects an adjustment for the 3-for-2 unit and share split that took place in June 2022. The regular quarterly dividends on the Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1, Series 3, Series 9, Series 11, Series 13 and Series 14 have also been declared, as well as the capital gains dividend for BIP Investment Corporation Senior Preferred Shares, Series 1. In conjunction with the Partnership’s distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BIPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, also payable on September 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2022.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited financial information contained herein. Brookfield Infrastructure’s Letter to Unitholders and Supplemental Information are available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Please note that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and Edgar, and can also be found in the shareholders section of its website at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please contact:

Media:

 

Investors:

Sebastien Bouchard

 

Stephen Fukuda

Vice President, Communications

 

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 943-7937

 

Tel: (416) 956-5129

Email: sebastien.bouchard@brookfield.com

 

Email: stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com

Conference Call and Quarterly Earnings Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Infrastructure’s Second Quarter 2022 Results, as well as Letter to Unitholders and Supplemental Information, under the Investor Relations section at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

To participate in the Conference Call today at 9:00am EST, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI29199682e89f4f478a930bfbc9a37e32. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y3c83sf3.

Note: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words “will”, “target”, “future”, “growth”, “expect”, “believe”, “may”, derivatives thereof and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify the above mentioned and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the three-for-two split of BIP and BIPC’s respective units and shares, and may include statements regarding expansion of Brookfield Infrastructure’s business, the likelihood and timing of successfully completing the transactions referred to in this news release, statements with respect to our assets tending to appreciate in value over time, the future performance of acquired businesses and growth initiatives, the commissioning of our capital backlog, the pursuit of projects in our pipeline, the level of distribution growth over the next several years and our expectations regarding returns to our unitholders as a result of such growth. Although Brookfield Infrastructure believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on them, or any other forward-looking statements or information in this news release. The future performance and prospects of Brookfield Infrastructure are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results of Brookfield Infrastructure to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by the statements in this news release include general economic conditions in the jurisdictions in which we operate and elsewhere which may impact the markets for our products and services, the ability to achieve growth within Brookfield Infrastructure’s businesses and in particular completion on time and on budget of various large capital projects, which themselves depend on access to capital and continuing favourable commodity prices, and our ability to achieve the milestones necessary to deliver the targeted returns to our unitholders, the impact of market conditions on our businesses, the fact that success of Brookfield Infrastructure is dependent on market demand for an infrastructure company, which is unknown, the availability of equity and debt financing for Brookfield Infrastructure, the impact of health pandemics such as the COVID-19 on our business and operations (including the availability, distribution and acceptance of effective vaccines, the ability to effectively complete transactions in the competitive infrastructure space (including the ability to complete announced and potential transactions that may be subject to conditions precedent, and the inability to reach final agreement with counterparties to transactions referred to in this press release as being currently pursued, given that there can be no assurance that any such transaction will be agreed to or completed) and to integrate acquisitions into existing operations, the future performance of these acquisitions, changes in technology which have the potential to disrupt the business and industries in which we invest, the market conditions of key commodities, the price, supply or demand for which can have a significant impact upon the financial and operating performance of our business and other risks and factors described in the documents filed by Brookfield Infrastructure with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States including under “Risk Factors” in Brookfield Infrastructure’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other risks and factors that are described therein. Except as required by law, Brookfield Infrastructure undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Any statements contained herein with respect to tax consequences are of a general nature only and are not intended to be, nor should they be construed to be, legal or tax advice to any person, and no representation with respect to tax consequences is made. Unitholders and shareholders are urged to consult their tax advisors with respect to their particular circumstances.

References to Brookfield Infrastructure are to the Partnership together with its subsidiaries and operating entities. Brookfield Infrastructure’s results include limited partnership units held by public unitholders, redeemable partnership units, general partnership units, Exchange LP units, BIPC exchangeable LP units and BIPC exchangeable shares.

References to the Partnership are to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

  1. Please refer to page 12 for results of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation.

  2. Includes net income attributable to limited partners, the general partner, and non-controlling interests ‒ Redeemable Partnership Units held by Brookfield, Exchange LP units, BIPC Exchangeable LP units and BIPC exchangeable shares.

  3. Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2022 were 458.0 million and 458.0 million (2021 – 443.3 million and 443.2 million).

  4. On June 10, 2022, Brookfield Infrastructure completed a three-for-two stock split of BIP units, BIPC exchangeable shares, Exchange LP Units, and BIPC exchangeable LP units, by way of a subdivision whereby unitholders/shareholders will receive an additional one-half of a unit/share for each unit/share held. Brookfield Infrastructure’s preferred units were not affected by the stock split. All historical per unit/share disclosures have been adjusted to effect for the change in units due to the stock split.

  5. We define FFO as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, mark-to-market on hedging items and other income (expenses) that are not related to the revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary for business operations. FFO includes balances attributable to the Partnership generated by investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method and excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests based on the economic interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. We believe that FFO, when viewed in conjunction with our IFRS results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our underlying operations. FFO is a measure of operating performance that is not calculated in accordance with, and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. FFO is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is available on page 10 of this release. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing our company’s results.

  6. Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2022 were 771.1 million and 771.1 million (2021: 697.6 million and 697.6 million).


Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

 

 

As of

US$ millions, unaudited

 

June 30,
2022

 

Dec. 31,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,301

 

$

1,406

Financial assets

 

 

413

 

 

477

Property, plant and equipment and investment properties

 

 

38,115

 

 

39,310

Intangible assets and goodwill

 

 

22,476

 

 

23,193

Investments in associates and joint ventures

 

 

5,183

 

 

4,725

Deferred income taxes and other

 

 

6,411

 

 

4,850

Total assets

 

$

73,899

 

$

73,961

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and partnership capital

 

 

 

 

Corporate borrowings

 

$

3,489

 

$

2,719

Non-recourse borrowings

 

 

26,899

 

 

26,534

Financial liabilities

 

 

2,148

 

 

3,240

Deferred income taxes and other

 

 

15,324

 

 

15,077

 

 

 

 

 

Partnership capital

 

 

 

 

Limited partners

 

 

5,419

 

 

5,702

General partner

 

 

29

 

 

31

Non-controlling interest attributable to:

 

 

 

 

Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield

 

 

2,282

 

 

2,408

Exchangeable units/shares1

 

 

1,378

 

 

1,454

Perpetual subordinated notes

 

 

293

 

 

Interest of others in operating subsidiaries

 

 

15,720

 

 

15,658

Preferred unitholders

 

 

918

 

 

1,138

Total partnership capital

 

 

26,039

 

 

26,391

Total liabilities and partnership capital

 

$

73,899

 

$

73,961

  1. Includes non-controlling interest attributable to BIPC exchangeable shares, BIPC Exchangeable LP units and Exchange LP units


Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

 

 

For the three months
ended June 30

 

For the six months
ended June 30

US$ millions, except per unit information, unaudited

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

3,681

 

 

$

2,663

 

 

$

7,092

 

 

$

5,346

 

Direct operating costs

 

 

(2,712

)

 

 

(1,925

)

 

 

(5,218

)

 

 

(3,740

)

General and administrative expense

 

 

(108

)

 

 

(96

)

 

 

(229

)

 

 

(191

)

 

 

 

861

 

 

 

642

 

 

 

1,645

 

 

 

1,415

 

Interest expense

 

 

(469

)

 

 

(362

)

 

 

(878

)

 

 

(717

)

Share of (loss) earnings from associates and joint ventures

 

 

(34

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

77

 

Mark-to-market on hedging items

 

 

169

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

137

 

 

 

20

 

Other income

 

 

52

 

 

 

1,317

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

1,344

 

Income before income tax

 

 

579

 

 

 

1,592

 

 

 

1,011

 

 

 

2,139

 

Income tax (expense) recovery

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

 

 

(180

)

 

 

(74

)

 

 

(300

)

 

 

(168

)

Deferred

 

 

26

 

 

 

(212

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

(252

)

Net income

 

 

425

 

 

 

1,306

 

 

 

719

 

 

$

1,719

 

Non-controlling interest of others in operating subsidiaries

 

 

(249

)

 

 

(954

)

 

 

(473

)

 

 

(1,177

)

Net income attributable to partnership

 

$

176

 

 

$

352

 

 

$

246

 

 

$

542

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Limited partners

 

$

70

 

 

$

192

 

 

$

76

 

 

$

281

 

General partner

 

 

60

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

101

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield

 

 

29

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

116

 

Exchangeable units/shares1

 

 

17

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

44

 

Basic and diluted earnings per unit attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Limited partners2

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.59

 

  1. Includes non-controlling interest attributable to BIPC exchangeable shares, BIPC Exchangeable LP units and Exchange LP units

  2. Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 were 458.0 million and 458.0 million, respectively (2021 – 443.3 million and 443.2 million).


Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

For the three months
ended June 30

 

For the six months
ended June 30

US$ millions, unaudited

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

425

 

 

$

1,306

 

 

$

719

 

 

$

1,719

 

Adjusted for the following items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings from investments in associates and joint ventures, net of distributions received

 

 

76

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

146

 

 

 

(18

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

552

 

 

 

492

 

 

 

1,096

 

 

 

961

 

Mark-to-market on hedging items, provisions and other

 

 

(200

)

 

 

(1,254

)

 

 

(179

)

 

 

(1,348

)

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

 

 

(26

)

 

 

212

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

252

 

Change in non-cash working capital, net

 

 

(93

)

 

 

(182

)

 

 

(305

)

 

 

(276

)

Cash from operating activities

 

 

734

 

 

 

564

 

 

 

1,469

 

 

 

1,290

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from (investments in):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating assets

 

 

 

 

 

2,539

 

 

 

(42

)

 

 

2,443

 

Associates

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

 

 

(396

)

 

 

412

 

Long-lived assets

 

 

(723

)

 

 

(402

)

 

 

(1,313

)

 

 

(723

)

Financial assets

 

 

55

 

 

 

(101

)

 

 

19

 

 

 

24

 

Net settlements of foreign exchange contracts

 

 

25

 

 

 

(18

)

 

 

24

 

 

 

(17

)

Cash (used by) from investing activities

 

 

(584

)

 

 

2,018

 

 

 

(1,708

)

 

 

2,139

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions to limited and general partners

 

 

(354

)

 

 

(305

)

 

 

(711

)

 

 

(608

)

Net borrowings (repayments):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

379

 

 

 

373

 

 

 

818

 

 

 

(391

)

Subsidiary

 

 

751

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

1,393

 

 

 

623

 

Deposit repaid to parent

 

 

(200

)

 

 

(744

)

 

 

 

 

 

(344

)

Net preferred units redeemed

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(243

)

 

 

 

Preferred units issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

194

 

Partnership units issued

 

 

4

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

6

 

Net capital provided to non-controlling interest and other

 

 

(1,270

)

 

 

(2,253

)

 

 

(1,158

)

 

 

(2,498

)

Cash (used by) from financing activities

 

 

(690

)

 

 

(2,476

)

 

 

107

 

 

 

(3,018

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change during the period

 

$

(540

)

 

$

106

 

 

$

(132

)

 

$

411

 

Cash reclassified as held for sale

 

 

(30

)

 

 

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(6

)

Impact of foreign exchange on cash

 

 

(98

)

 

 

29

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

3

 

Balance, beginning of period

 

 

1,969

 

 

 

1,140

 

 

 

1,406

 

 

 

867

 

Balance, end of period

 

$

1,301

 

 

$

1,275

 

 

$

1,301

 

 

$

1,275

 


Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations

 

 

For the three month
period ended June 30

 

For the six month
period ended June 30

US$ millions, unaudited

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

425

 

 

$

1,306

 

 

$

719

 

 

$

1,719

 

Add back or deduct the following:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

552

 

 

 

492

 

 

 

1,096

 

 

 

961

 

Share of loss (earnings) from investments in associates and joint ventures

 

 

34

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(77

)

FFO contribution from investments in associates and joint ventures1

 

 

215

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

421

 

 

 

359

 

Deferred tax (recovery) expense

 

 

(26

)

 

 

212

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

252

 

Mark-to-market on hedging items

 

 

(169

)

 

 

15

 

 

 

(137

)

 

 

(20

)

Gain on disposition of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures2

 

 

(75

)

 

 

(1,372

)

 

 

(75

)

 

 

(1,448

)

Other expense3

 

 

75

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

175

 

Consolidated Funds from Operations

 

$

1,031

 

 

$

912

 

 

$

2,090

 

 

$

1,921

 

FFO Attributable to non-controlling interests4

 

 

(518

)

 

 

(518

)

 

 

(1,084

)

 

 

(1,096

)

FFO

 

$

513

 

 

$

394

 

 

$

1,006

 

 

$

825

 

  1. FFO contribution from investments in associates and joint ventures correspond to the FFO attributable to the partnership that are generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.

  2. Gains on disposition of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures are presented net of gains/losses relating to foreign currency translation reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income to other income (expense) on the Consolidated Statement of Operating Results.

  3. Other expense corresponds to amounts that are not related to the revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary for business operations. Other income/expenses excluded from FFO primarily includes acquisition costs, gains/losses on remeasurement of borrowings, amortization of deferred financing costs, fair value remeasurement gains/losses, accretion expenses on deferred consideration or asset retirement obligations, and gains or losses on debt extinguishment.

  4. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. By adjusting FFO attributable to non-controlling interests, our partnership is able to remove the portion of FFO earned at non-wholly owned subsidiaries that are not attributable to our partnership.


Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
Statements of Funds from Operations per Unit

 

 

For the three months
ended June 30

 

For the six months
ended June 30

US$, unaudited

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per limited partnership unit1

 

$

0.13

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.59

 

Add back or deduct the following:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

0.43

 

 

0.39

 

 

 

0.85

 

 

0.79

 

Deferred taxes and other items

 

 

0.11

 

 

(0.24

)

 

 

0.34

 

 

(0.20

)

FFO per unit2

 

$

0.67

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

1.31

 

$

1.18

 

  1. Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 were 458.0 million and 458.0 million, respectively (2021 – 443.3 million and 443.2 million).

  2. Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 were 771.1 million and 771.1 million, respectively (2021: 697.6 million and 697.6 million).

Notes:

The Statements of Funds from Operations per unit above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with the Partnership’s Supplemental Information and differs from net income per limited partnership unit as presented in Brookfield Infrastructure’s Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 8 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses funds from operations per unit (FFO per unit) as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Infrastructure’s results.


Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC” or our “company”) (NYSE, TSX: BIPC) today has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.36 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BIPC (a “Share”), payable on September 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2022. This dividend is identical in amount per Share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“BIP” or the “Partnership”) on its units.

The Shares of BIPC are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of BIP (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN). We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the Shares and BIP’s units, and each Share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BIP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BIP’s units and the combined business performance of our company and BIP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to thoroughly review BIP’s letter to unitholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. BIP’s letter to unitholders and supplemental information are available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure. Copies of the Partnership’s continuous disclosure filings are available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Results

The net income and funds from operations1 (FFO) of BIPC are captured in the Partnership’s financial statements and results.

BIPC reported net income of $842 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to $65 million in the prior year. Current quarter earnings benefited from $759 million of incremental revaluation gains on our Shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS. Additionally, earnings benefited from organic growth and a reduction in deferred income taxes as the prior year included a non-recurring expense related to a future increase in the U.K. tax rate. The prior year also included a gain on the sale of our U.K. smart meters portfolio.

FFO of $116 million for the quarter was largely in-line with the prior year. The current quarter benefited from capital commissioned into rate base, higher connections activity at our U.K. regulated distribution business, inflationary tariff increases and the acquisition of our Australian regulated utility earlier this year. These benefits were offset by an increase in financing costs resulting from higher rates and incremental borrowings, as well as an increase in the base management fee following growth in our market capitalization.

Note: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “believe”, “expect”, “will” derivatives thereof and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify the above mentioned and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the three-for-two split of BIP’s and BIPC’s respective units and Shares, the impact of the market price of BIP’s units and the combined business performance of our company and BIP as a whole on the market price of the Shares. Although Brookfield Infrastructure believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on them, or any other forward-looking statements or information in this news release. The future performance and prospects of Brookfield Infrastructure are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results of Brookfield Infrastructure to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by the statements in this news release include general economic conditions in the jurisdictions in which we operate and elsewhere which may impact the markets for our products and services, the ability to achieve growth within Brookfield Infrastructure’s businesses and in particular completion on time and on budget of various large capital projects, which themselves depend on access to capital and continuing favorable commodity prices, and our ability to achieve the milestones necessary to deliver the targeted returns to our unitholders, the impact of market conditions on our businesses, the fact that success of Brookfield Infrastructure is dependent on market demand for an infrastructure company, which is unknown, the availability of equity and debt financing for Brookfield Infrastructure, the impact of health pandemics such as COVID-19 on our business and operations (including the availability, distribution and acceptance of effective vaccines), the ability to effectively complete transactions in the competitive infrastructure space (including the ability to complete announced and potential transactions that may be subject to conditions precedent, and the inability to reach final agreement with counterparties to transactions being currently pursued, given that there can be no assurance that any such transaction will be agreed to or completed) and to integrate acquisitions into existing operations, the future performance of these acquisitions, changes in technology which have the potential to disrupt the business and industries in which we invest, the market conditions of key commodities, the price, supply or demand for which can have a significant impact upon the financial and operating performance of our business and other risks and factors described in the documents filed by BIPC with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States including “Risk Factors” in BIPC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other risks and factors that are described therein. Except as required by law, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

  1. We define FFO as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, mark-to-market on hedging items and other income (expenses) that are not related to the revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary for business operations. We also exclude from FFO dividends paid on the exchangeable shares of our company that are presented as interest expense, as well as the interest expense on loans payable to the partnership which represent the partnership’s investment in our company. FFO includes balances attributable to our company generated by investments in associates accounted for using the equity method and excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests based on the economic interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. We believe that FFO, when viewed in conjunction with our IFRS results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our underlying operations. FFO is a measure of operating performance that is not calculated in accordance with, and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. FFO is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is available on page 17 of this release. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing our company’s results.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

 

 

As of

US$ millions, unaudited

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

Dec. 31,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

512

 

 

$

469

 

Accounts receivable and other

 

 

485

 

 

 

448

 

Due from Brookfield Infrastructure

 

 

558

 

 

 

1,093

 

Property, plant and equipment

 

 

4,467

 

 

 

4,803

 

Intangible assets

 

 

2,846

 

 

 

2,687

 

Investments in associates

 

 

419

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

516

 

 

 

489

 

Deferred tax asset and other

 

 

231

 

 

 

97

 

Total assets

 

$

10,034

 

 

$

10,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other

 

$

640

 

 

$

605

 

Loans payable to Brookfield Infrastructure

 

 

131

 

 

 

131

 

Exchangeable and class B shares

 

 

4,222

 

 

 

4,466

 

Non-recourse borrowings

 

 

4,473

 

 

 

3,556

 

Financial liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

995

 

Deferred tax liabilities and other

 

 

1,646

 

 

 

1,757

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Equity in net assets attributable to the Partnership

 

 

(1,963

)

 

 

(2,127

)

Non-controlling interest

 

 

885

 

 

 

703

 

Total equity

 

 

(1,078

)

 

 

(1,424

)

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

10,034

 

 

$

10,086

 


Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

 

 

For the three months
ended June 30

 

For the six months
ended June 30

US$ millions, unaudited

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

479

 

 

$

416

 

 

$

940

 

 

$

815

 

Direct operating costs

 

 

(131

)

 

 

(142

)

 

 

(265

)

 

 

(286

)

General and administrative expenses

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

264

 

 

 

638

 

 

 

509

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(143

)

 

 

(68

)

 

 

(245

)

 

 

(131

)

Share of earnings (losses) from investments in associates

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares

 

 

656

 

 

 

(103

)

 

 

259

 

 

 

(276

)

Mark-to-market and other (expense) income

 

 

(5

)

 

 

145

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

121

 

Income before income tax

 

 

841

 

 

 

238

 

 

 

744

 

 

 

223

 

Income tax (expense) recovery

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

 

 

(110

)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(200

)

 

 

(104

)

Deferred

 

 

111

 

 

 

(122

)

 

 

82

 

 

 

(140

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

842

 

 

$

65

 

 

$

626

 

 

$

(21

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Partnership

 

$

673

 

 

$

(43

)

 

$

300

 

 

$

(221

)

Non-controlling interest

 

 

169

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

326

 

 

 

200

 


Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

For the three months
ended June 30

 

For the six months
ended June 30

US$ millions, unaudited

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

842

 

 

$

65

 

 

$

626

 

 

$

(21

)

Adjusted for the following items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings from investments in associates, net of distributions received

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

54

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

145

 

Mark-to-market on hedging items and other

 

 

28

 

 

 

(141

)

 

 

(54

)

 

 

(120

)

Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares

 

 

(656

)

 

 

103

 

 

 

(259

)

 

 

276

 

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

 

 

(111

)

 

 

122

 

 

 

(82

)

 

 

140

 

Change in non-cash working capital, net

 

 

60

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(61

)

Cash from operating activities

 

 

232

 

 

 

235

 

 

 

355

 

 

 

359

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed

 

 

 

 

 

817

 

 

 

 

 

 

817

 

Investments in associates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(455

)

 

 

 

Purchase of long-lived assets, net of disposals

 

 

(140

)

 

 

(101

)

 

 

(253

)

 

 

(196

)

Purchase of financial assets

 

 

 

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(71

)

 

 

(76

)

Cash (used by) from investing activities

 

 

(140

)

 

 

640

 

 

 

(779

)

 

 

545

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions to non-controlling interest

 

 

(117

)

 

 

(175

)

 

 

(136

)

 

 

(281

)

Proceeds from borrowings, net of repayments

 

 

426

 

 

 

(202

)

 

 

1,570

 

 

 

(174

)

Net capital provided to non-controlling interest and other

 

 

 

 

 

(283

)

 

 

 

 

 

(283

)

Settlement of deferred consideration

 

 

(1,037

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,037

)

 

 

 

Cash (used by) from financing activities

 

 

(728

)

 

 

(660

)

 

 

397

 

 

 

(738

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change during the period

 

$

(636

)

 

$

215

 

 

$

(27

)

 

$

166

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash

 

 

(71

)

 

 

31

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

12

 

Balance, beginning of period

 

 

1,219

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

469

 

 

 

192

 

Balance, end of period

 

$

512

 

 

$

370

 

 

$

512

 

 

$

370

 


Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
Statements of Funds from Operations

 

 

For the three months
ended June 30

 

For the six months
ended June 30

US$ millions, unaudited

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (loss)

 

$

842

 

 

$

65

 

 

$

626

 

 

$

(21

)

Add back or deduct the following:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

54

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

145

 

Share of (earnings) losses from investments in associates

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

FFO contribution from investments in associates1

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

 

 

(111

)

 

 

122

 

 

 

(82

)

 

 

140

 

Mark-to-market on hedging items and foreign currency revaluation

 

 

19

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

(82

)

 

 

25

 

Gain on disposition of subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

 

(175

)

 

 

 

 

 

(175

)

Other expenses2

 

 

18

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

31

 

Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares

 

 

(656

)

 

 

103

 

 

 

(259

)

 

 

276

 

Dividends classified as interest expense and interest expense on intercompany loans

 

 

40

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

72

 

Consolidated Funds from Operations

 

 

219

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

446

 

 

 

493

 

FFO attributable to non-controlling interests3

 

 

(103

)

 

 

(134

)

 

 

(228

)

 

 

(271

)

FFO

 

$

116

 

 

$

118

 

 

$

218

 

 

$

222

 

  1. FFO contribution from investments in associates correspond to the FFO attributable to our company that are generated by its investments in associates accounted for using the equity method

  2. Other expenses correspond to amounts that are not related to the revenue earnings activities and are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary for business operations. Other expenses excluded from FFO primarily include fair value remeasurement gains/losses and accretion expense on deferred consideration.

  3.  Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. By adjusting FFO attributable to non-controlling interests, our company is able to remove the portion of FFO earned at non-wholly owned subsidiaries that are not attributable to the partnership.



Recommended Stories

  • Montenegro signs long-disputed contract with Serbian Orthodox church

    Montenegro's government signed a contract regulating its ties with the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church on Wednesday, saying it would help heal deep divisions between pro-European Union parties and backers of closer relations with Serbia and Russia. The move was immediately rejected by human rights activists and several political parties who said it gave the church too much power compared to other religious communities. Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic and the Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije signed the contract without the presence of media and with no prior announcement, in a government villa whose entrance was cordoned off by police.

  • AMD stock drops despite steady second-quarter earnings report

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley details AMD's stock performance amid an even second-quarter earnings report.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • Grab 5 Stocks Before Their Earnings After Closing Bell Today

    Five companies will report earnings results today after the market closes. These are ALB, ATO, LUMN, HST and PAA.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Occidental (OXY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.85% and 10.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Airbnb, Robinhood, PayPal, Match Group

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights four stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • CVS Posts Another Earnings Beat and Raises Guidance. The Stock Moves Higher.

    FEATURE CVS Health beat earnings estimates and raised its full-year guidance for the second quarter in a row, boosting the stock in premarket trading. CVS (ticker: CVS) posted adjusted profit of $2.

  • PayPal earnings packed in much more than just numbers

    After seeing its shares lose roughly two thirds of their value over the past year, PayPal Holdings Inc. delivered a packed earnings report for its second quarter, announcing a new chief financial officer, buyback authorization, and cost-savings program, while also confirming that activists at Elliott Management have taken a stake in the company.

  • SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    SolarEdge (SEDG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -32.14% and 0.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.18, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • SoFi stock gains after earnings: ‘The bank charter could not have come at a better time’

    Shares of SoFi Inc. were up nearly 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company beat expectations with its latest results and delivered an upbeat earnings forecast for the current quarter.

  • Occidental Petroleum Tops Profit Estimates, Pays Down Debt

    The energy company's performance probably pleased its biggest owner, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

  • PayPal Surges as Analysts Cheer ‘Tough Love’ From Elliott

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. jumped after saying activist investor Elliott Investment Management is now one of its largest shareholders and recent cost-cutting moves will result in savings of $900 million this year. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsSuch

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 4.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te