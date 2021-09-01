U.S. markets closed

Brookfield Office Properties Announces Reset Dividend Rates and Conversion Privileges on Its Class AAA Series R Preference Shares and Class AAA Series S Preference Shares

Brookfield Office Properties Inc.
·3 min read

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination to the United States.
All amounts in Canadian dollars.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc., a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., today announced the reset dividend rate and conversion privileges on its Class AAA Preference Shares, Series R (“Series R Shares”) (TSX: BPO.PR.R) and Class AAA Preference Shares, Series S (“Series S Shares”) (TSX: BPO.PR.S).

Series R Shares

If declared, the fixed quarterly dividends on the Series R Shares for the five years commencing October 1, 2021 and ending September 30, 2026 will be paid at an annual rate of 4.30% ($0.26875 per share per quarter).

Holders of Series R Shares have the right, at their option, exercisable no later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 15, 2021, to convert all or part of their Series R Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Class AAA Preference Shares, Series S (the “Series S Shares”), effective September 30, 2021.

The quarterly floating rate dividends on the Series S Shares have an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 3.48% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate for the October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 dividend period for the Series S Shares will be 0.92252% (3.66% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be $0.23063 per share, payable on December 31, 2021.

Holders of Series R Shares are not required to elect to convert all or any part of their Series R Shares into Series S Shares.

As provided in the share conditions of the Series R Shares, (i) if Brookfield determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series S Shares outstanding after September 30, 2021, all remaining Series R Shares will be automatically converted into Series S Shares on a one-for-one basis effective September 30, 2021; and (ii) if Brookfield determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series S Shares outstanding after September 30, 2021, no Series R Shares will be permitted to be converted into Series S Shares. There are currently 8,883,425 Series R Shares outstanding.

Series S Shares

Holders of Series S Shares have the right, at their option, exercisable no later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 15, 2021, to convert all or part of their Series S Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into the Series R Shares, effective September 30, 2021.

Holders of Series S Shares are not required to elect to convert all or any part of their Series S Shares into Series R Shares.

As provided in the share conditions of the Series S Shares, (i) if Brookfield determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series R Shares outstanding after September 30, 2021, all remaining Series S Shares will be automatically converted into Series R Shares on a one-for-one basis effective September 30, 2021; and (ii) if Brookfield determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series R Shares outstanding after September 30, 2021, no Series S Shares will be permitted to be converted into Series R Shares. There are currently 1,116,575 Series S Shares outstanding.

About Brookfield Office Properties

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies, with over $88 billion in total assets. For more information, please visit bpy.brookfield.com/bpo.

Brookfield Contact:

Matt Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (212) 417-7488
Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com


