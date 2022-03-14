U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.10
    -7.23 (-6.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.20
    -28.80 (-1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    -0.89 (-3.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0953
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3007
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1360
    +0.8560 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,878.62
    +149.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.10
    +7.92 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Brookfield and Qatar Investment Authority Sell 49% Stake in One Manhattan West to Blackstone Real Estate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BAM
  • BAMGF
  • BAMKF
  • BXMT
  • BX
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
Brookfield Asset Management Inc

Sale Values Office Tower At $2.85 Billion

BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) and Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that Blackstone Real Estate has acquired a 49 percent stake in One Manhattan West from Brookfield and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The deal values the office building at $2.85 billion. The 67-story, 2.1-million-square-foot building is part of Manhattan West, Brookfield and QIA’s 8-acre, 7-million-square-foot commercial complex on Manhattan’s west side.

“The partial sale of One Manhattan West and the interest we received as soon as we put it on the market are clear validations that the highest quality office properties are seeing enormous demand coming out of the pandemic,” said Brookfield Managing Partner Ben Brown. “One Manhattan West is home to some of the world’s leading companies, and their continued desire to work from and grow in the building is a promising sign for Manhattan West and prime, well-located office assets broadly.”

Qahir Madhany, Managing Director at Blackstone Real Estate, said, “One Manhattan West is a brand-new, best-in-class building that is attractive to tenants and represents a continuation of our strategy targeting well-leased, transit-oriented, highly amenitized and newly built assets in gateway markets. We are long-term believers in New York and are confident that quality properties like One Manhattan West will continue to see strong tenant demand.”

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Brookfield opened One Manhattan West in 2019 as the first new office tower within the Manhattan West development. Located on the corner of Ninth Avenue and 33rd Street, One Manhattan West is leased with tenants including Accenture, EY, McKool Smith, and Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. The building is LEED Gold certified and 2021 WELL Health-Safety rated.

About Brookfield
Brookfield is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$690 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbols BAM and BAM.A respectively.

About Blackstone Real Estate
Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has $279 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is the largest owner of commercial real estate globally, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, residential, office, hospitality, and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone’s Core+ strategy invests in substantially stabilized real estate assets globally and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a non-listed REIT, invests in U.S. income-generating assets. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).

About QIA
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar and a global investment organization, wi​th investments spanning all major global markets, asset classes, sectors, and geographies. QIA is established by Amiri Decision no. 22 for 2005, to develop, invest and manage the state reserve funds and other assets assigned by the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment to diversify Qatar’s economy.

For more information, please visit our website at www.qia.qa

Contacts:

Communications & Media:
Kerrie McHugh Hayes
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com

Blackstone:
Jillian Kary
Tel: (212) 583-5379
Email: Jillian.Kary@Blackstone.com


Recommended Stories

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. S

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • Why Nielsen Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 47.1%. The catalyst that sent the television ratings and data analytics platform higher was a rumor that the company could be taken private. Reports emerged today that a syndicate of private-equity companies are in "advanced talks" to acquire Nielsen for roughly $15 billion including debt, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • Apple Stock Alert: Will Foxconn Closure Sink iPhone Maker?

    Apple stock is pulling back for the third straight day after news from Foxconn. Here are the support and resistance levels to know now.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Chinese Stocks in U.S. Spiral After Brutal Selloff in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks resumed a steep selloff on Monday as concerns about Beijing’s close relationship with Russia added to losses spurred by its crackdown on tech giants and the growing risk of U.S. delistings.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Seeks to 3D-Print Investing Profits

    Investment star Cathie Wood, Chief Executive of Ark Investment Management, continues her buying and selling of stocks -- mostly buying -- amid the equity market's turmoil. On Friday, she ventured into 3D printer companies, snagging Stratasys and Velo3D .

  • Why XPeng Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The stock of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is falling precipitously  today. There doesn't appear to be any negative business-specific news driving the big sell-off, but the broader market is seeing a day of bearish pressures, and Chinese stocks are being hit particularly hard. Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant in China, the country's ties with Russia, and other factors are prompting a dramatic pullback for companies listed on the Hong Kong exchange, and XPeng is being caught up in the pullback.