Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 3.8% this week, taking one-year losses to 11%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 28%. That's well below the market return of 12%. Brookfield Reinsurance may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

After losing 3.8% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

View our latest analysis for Brookfield Reinsurance

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Brookfield Reinsurance saw its earnings per share increase strongly. The rate of growth may not be sustainable, but it is still really positive. As you can imagine, the share price action therefore perturbs us. Some different data might shed some more light on the situation.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.7%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. In contrast, the 18% drop in revenue is a real concern. Many investors see falling revenue as a likely precursor to lower earnings, so this could well explain the weak share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

This free interactive report on Brookfield Reinsurance's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Brookfield Reinsurance the TSR over the last 1 year was -11%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While Brookfield Reinsurance shareholders are down 11% for the year (even including dividends), the market itself is up 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 2.8%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Brookfield Reinsurance is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here