U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.85
    -0.22 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9340
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,154.94
    -734.84 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.14
    -38.65 (-4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,926.01
    -196.06 (-0.72%)
     

Brookfield Renewable Announces Participation in Consortium Proposal for AGL Energy Limited

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BEP
  • BEP-PA
  • BRENF
  • BROOF
  • BEPC
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

BROOKFIELD, News, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) together with its institutional partners and GROK Ventures (collectively, the “Consortium”) announced today its participation in a privatization proposal in respect of AGL Energy Limited (“AGL” or the “Company”), the largest integrated power generation and energy retailer in Australia. The Consortium’s proposal which is subject to due diligence as well as other conditions, is at a price of A$7.50/share which values AGL at an equity value of A$5 billion.

It is estimated that over US$150 trillion will need to be invested globally through 2050 to drive the decarbonization of energy systems and the global economy. The Consortium has access to capital, and deep operating expertise, particularly in power markets and renewables. With these capabilities and a proven track record, we believe the Consortium is uniquely positioned to execute on a transition-focused business plan that would accelerate the decommissioning of existing thermal assets and build out new clean generation to the benefit of all stakeholders including existing shareholders and local energy consumers.

The Consortium plans to execute on a plan that will require approximately A$20 billion of capital to facilitate the transition of AGL’s generation fleet consistent with the 1.5 degree decarbonization scenario, replacing 7 GW of thermal assets through a build-out of at least 8 GW of clean energy and storage, and we will provide regular reporting to demonstrate progress against our stated targets. In doing so, the Consortium can ensure this proud Australian company has a future in a net-zero world. The plan envisions a vertically integrated energy business that can deliver a transition to net zero, and significant investment in decarbonization creating sustainable regional economic development, enhanced network reliability and local employment.

The proposed privatization is consistent with Brookfield’s transition strategy of investing in opportunities where we can generate a meaningful contribution to net zero. The capabilities of Brookfield Renewable will also be critical to ensure a responsible and sustainable transition for AGL, that will see increasingly clean power delivered at competitive prices to AGL’s customers. It is a landmark transaction for Grok, which has stated an intention to invest to combat climate change.

Brookfield will pursue this transaction through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund I, which is the largest fund in the world focused on the energy transition, with Brookfield Renewable participating as the largest investor.

The proposal is expected to be pursued through a scheme of arrangement, and in addition to a due diligence condition, is subject to shareholder, regulatory and Board approvals. Regulatory approvals include Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) merger clearance, and the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB). Brookfield Renewable notes the statement today of the AGL Board of Directors rejecting the Consortium’s proposal with disappointment.

“By combining our access to capital and clean energy expertise, we are capable of helping carbon-intensive businesses transition to more competitive and sustainable futures while making a meaningful contribution to the transition to net zero,” said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. “By helping businesses such as AGL achieve their net-zero ambitions through the significant build out of clean energy capacity, we can contribute tangible benefits to stakeholders including net-zero GHG emissions, clean power delivered at competitive prices and new jobs in the green economy, all while generating strong returns for our unitholders.”

Mike Cannon-Brookes, Grok Ventures, said: “This proposal will mean cheaper, cleaner and more reliable energy for customers. It will create over 10,000 Australian jobs and ensure customers don't bear the brunt of higher power prices – a likely scenario if the proposed demerger happens. AGL accounts for over 8% of Australia's emissions: more than the current emissions of Australian domestic and international aviation combined, or every car on the road in Australia. As a country, it emits more than Sweden, Ireland or New Zealand. If successful, this will be one of the biggest decarbonisation projects in the world today and show Australia is capable of globally significant projects.”

The Consortium sent its proposal to AGL on February 19th by means of a letter which is available on Brookfield Renewable’s website at www.bep.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 62,000-megawatt development pipeline. Investors can access our portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.bep.brookfield.com and www.bep.brookfield.com/bepc. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$690 billion of assets under management.

Contact information:

Media:

Investors:

Kerrie McHugh

Robin Kooyman

Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications

Senior Vice President – Investor Relations

(212) 618-3469

(416) 649-8172

kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com

robin.kooyman@brookfield.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of such jurisdiction. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this communication.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “will”, “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “expected”, “growth”, “approximately”, “intend”, “potential”, “can” or the negative version of these words or other variations or comparable of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the parties’ future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including with respect to the transaction, the Consortium’s transition and business plans for AGL, the development of additional renewable power and storage assets, the prospects and benefits of a privatized company and any other forward-looking statements or information in this news release. Although Brookfield Renewable believes that such forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, no assurance is given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information as such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including uncertainties as to whether the transaction is submitted to a shareholder vote, whether shareholders approve the transaction, whether the conditions to the transaction will be satisfied, including securing applicable regulatory approvals, the timing of the transaction, and the ability of the parties to realize the expected benefits of a privatization, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Brookfield Renewable to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information. For further information on these known and unknown risks and other applicable risks and factors, please see the “Risk Factors” included in the Form 20-F of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Brookfield Renewable Corporation.

The foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. Except as required by law, Brookfield Renewable does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • U.S. Futures Rise on Proposed Biden-Putin Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose and Asian stocks pared losses Monday on optimism over a potential summit on Ukraine between President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Cov

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the stock market, oil and other assets

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in the week ahead if an invasion doesn’t occur beforehand.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Exclusive-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, appears set to launch in Apple's App Store on Monday, according to posts from an executive on a test version viewed by Reuters, potentially marking the return of the former president to social media on the U.S. Presidents Day holiday. In a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network's chief product officer, listed as Billy B., answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. "We're currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21," the executive responded.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Oil, Gold Cede Gains After Biden, Putin Accept Summit Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gave up early gains in Asia, along with gold, after the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookWest Texas Intermediate plunged

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Asia shares pare losses, S&P 500 rallies on Ukraine hopes

    Asian share markets pared sharp early losses on Monday as a glimmer of hope emerged for a diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukraine standoff, though there remained plenty of devil in the detail. Wall St futures rallied on news U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • U.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to the “principle” of a summit, according to statements from the White House and France. There was no immediate confirmation from the Kremlin.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineBig

  • Coke, Walmart, and 8 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    It was a busy week for dividends: Coke, Walmart, Cisco, and several other companies said they were raising their shareholder payouts.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.