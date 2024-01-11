Brookfield Renewable Corporation's (TSE:BEPC) institutional shareholders had a great week as one-year returns increased after a 3.9% gain last week

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Brookfield Renewable implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

Brookfield Corporation owns 62% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 85% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit CA$15b in market cap. One-year return to shareholders is currently 7.8% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Brookfield Renewable.

TSX:BEPC Ownership Breakdown January 11th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Brookfield Renewable?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Brookfield Renewable does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Brookfield Renewable's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

TSX:BEPC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Brookfield Renewable. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Brookfield Corporation with 62% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 2.7% and 1.5% of the stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Brookfield Renewable

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Brookfield Renewable Corporation. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own CA$2.3m worth of shares. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Brookfield Renewable. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Brookfield Renewable (2 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

