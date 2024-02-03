Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2024

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brookfield Renewable 's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Connor Teskey, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Connor Teskey: Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2023 conference call. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that a copy of our news release, investor supplement and letter to unit holders can be found on our website. We would also like to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements on this call. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and our future results may differ materially. For more information, you are encouraged to review our regulatory filings available on SEDAR, EDGAR, and on our website. On today's call, we will provide a review of our 2023 performance and an update on the business and our growth initiatives before handing it over to Stephen Gallagher, CEO of Brookfield Renewable US, who will discuss how we are enabling the growth of the largest and fastest growing companies around the world and what that means for our business.

A stunning aerial view of a mountainside with a hydroelectric power station in the foreground.

And then lastly, Wyatt will conclude the call by discussing our operating results and financial position. As always, following our remarks, we look forward to taking your questions. 2023 was a record year for our business on many metrics. We generated record funds from operations benefiting from organic growth and acquisitions. We deployed a record amount of capital into attractive and accretive opportunities across all our key markets. And we developed more capacity than we ever have before, all while strengthening our balance sheet. We have established ourselves as a global clean energy super major, evolving from a pure-play renewable energy producer to a preeminent platform for renewable power and de-carbonization solutions, with scale and the breadth of capabilities and relationships that set us apart from our peers.

Story continues

In a year, where we saw rising interest rates and supply chain challenges facing the sector, we were able to execute across our business plan. Most notably, our disciplined approach to development, which focuses on removing risks up front, meant that our development activities remained robust, delivering a record year and preserving our returns, all at a time when some market participants saw headwinds. We also saw the benefit of our prudent approach to financing our business, which combined with the strength of our balance sheet, durability of our cash flows, and diverse sources of scale capital, ensured that we were able to continue to pursue growth at a time when some could not and there was less competition. We deployed or agreed to deploy 9 billion of capital alongside our partners highlighted by our acquisitions of Westinghouse, Deriva Energy, the remaining 50% interest in X-Elio, which we did not own banks renewables and investments in CleanMax and Avaada in India.

And while our proposed acquisition of Origin Energy did not receive the required level of shareholder support, we are confident in achieving our target deployment of $7 to $8 billion over the next five years and growing our cash flows and distributions in line with our targets. Since the initial announcement of the Origin transaction, we have received inbounds from businesses around the world who are seeking a partner with significant capital and deep operating expertise to accelerate their transition goals and enhance the value of their businesses. With respect to our development, we continue to scale up our capabilities and delivered almost 5,000 megawatts of new capacity in the past year, up from 3,500 megawatts in 2022, and we also pulled forward the rest of our pipeline.

See also 15 Countries that Produce the Best Software Engineers and 15 Cheapest Countries to Get Permanent Residency Heading into 2024.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.