U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.18
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0644
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5730
    -0.1670 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,388.05
    -455.02 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.19
    -7.58 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,646.43
    -405.27 (-1.44%)
     

Brookfield Residential 2022 Year End Update and Conference Call Notice

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc.
·1 min read
Brookfield Residential Properties Inc.
Brookfield Residential Properties Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Residential Properties ULC (“Brookfield Residential” or the “Company”) today announced that it will be posting a year end update on their website after market close on Friday, December 16, 2022. The year end update will be posted on the Company’s website at BrookfieldResidential.com under Bondholder Information & Notices in the Investor & Media Relations section.

Current holders and beneficial owners of, and prospective investors in, Brookfield Residential’s debt securities, securities analysts, market makers and other interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 am (EST) to discuss the year end update with members of senior management. To participate in the live conference call from North America, dial 1.800.319.4610 and if you reside outside of North America, dial 1.604.638.5340. Telephone replay of the conference call will be available for one month following the scheduled call, until end of day January 20, 2023. To listen to the telephone replay from North America, dial 1.855.669.9658 and if you reside outside of North America dial 1.604.674.8052. Once prompted enter the replay access code, 9699.

Brookfield Residential Properties ULC is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Corporation, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $750 billion of assets under management. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com or Brookfield.com or contact:

Investor Relations
Tel: 855.234.8362
Email: investor.relations@brookfieldrp.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'

    FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.

  • Billionaire Howard Marks says investors have ‘gone from the low-return world of 2009-21 to a full-return world,’ and it’s a ‘sea change’ from the last 40 years

    Marks became a billionaire by recognizing one of the biggest sea changes in the markets as it was happening—now he’s calling another.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • 15 Years Ago, the Housing Market Crashed Under Similar Circumstances

    Fifteen years ago, in the first quarter of 2007, U.S. housing prices were at an all-time high. The Fed was raising interest rates. After a series of rate hikes, the Fed funds rate reached 5.25%, its highest point in six years.

  • Changpeng Zhao Won't Rescue Binance by Selling out Crypto Self-Custody

    In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, many are justifiably concerned about the solvency of crypto exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent bucket shop may have been an outlier – court documents filed earlier this week by U.S. authorities allege that some $8 billion in FTX customer deposits were transferred to and lost by SBF’s “hedge fund” Alameda Research. Binance, the industry leading centralized crypto exchange, in particular has seen a significant drawdown in funds.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. "The Twitter nightmare continues."

  • Binance Deliberately Caused FTX Collapse: Kevin O’Leary

    The star of “Shark Tank” had some strong words for the exchange at the FTX hearing in the U.S. Senate today.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever

    Dividends seem more popular than ever. Years of low interest rates have left dividend stocks as one of the only places where your money could generate meaningful passive income. While interest rates have risen and savings account yields are creeping higher, high-yield dividend stocks can still be a great way to generate income to pay your living expenses.

  • Pfizer and Moderna Shares Break Out. Here's the Trade.

    Pfizer and Moderna stocks are breaking out to the upside. Here's how to trade both names now, even as the market swoons.

  • The Fed raised interest rates again. Here’s where you can earn 3%-5% on your savings account now

    On Wednesday, The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, bringing the federal-funds rate up to the highest level since 2007. “With interest rates rising, the most competitive savings accounts offer yields last seen in 2009 and they continue to climb,” says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. Many accounts are currently paying 3% or more, and you can see some of the highest savings account rates you may get now here.

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Here's What You Need to Know About the Future of ASML, Applied Materials, and Lam Research

    Today's video focuses on ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX),  Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and a few reasons why investors might want to remain bullish on semiconductor stocks in 2023 and beyond.

  • You Can Now Buy One of Warren Buffett's Favorite Stocks Near Its 52-Week Low

    Warren Buffett is widely acknowledged as one of the most renowned investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea for investors to keep an eye on his top holdings and to monitor their performance. You now have the chance to add one of Buffett's long-standing top holdings to your own portfolio near the lowest level it has traded at in the past year. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is now trading at just above its 52-week low, creating an attractive entry point for investors who want to follow Buffett's lead and add this blue chip banking powerhouse to their own portfolios.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • Why Costco Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) were falling today in response to a weak retail sales report this morning and as the broad market reacted to the Federal Reserve interest rate hike yesterday, as well as rate hikes from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this morning. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, Costco stock was down 3.7% on the news, while the S&P 500 had lost 2.5%. Of all of those news items, the slowing retail sales report may be the most troubling for Costco.

  • Millennials’ average net worth: How the nation’s largest working generation stacks up against the rest

    Many millennials are in their peak earning and wealth-building years. Here’s a look at the obstacles they face, plus expert advice for growing their net worth.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • 10 Best Tobacco and Cigarette Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best tobacco and cigarette stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Tobacco and Cigarette Stocks To Buy. The global tobacco products market grew from $234.84 billion in 2021 to $250.51 billion in 2022, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate […]