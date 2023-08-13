Brookfield Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Brookfield (TSE:BN) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$24.1b (up 1.0% from 2Q 2022).

Net income: US$40.0m (down 93% from 2Q 2022).

Profit margin: 0.2% (down from 2.3% in 2Q 2022).

EPS: US$0.026 (down from US$0.35 in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Brookfield Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 12%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 95%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 1.0% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 4.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Brookfield (2 are significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

