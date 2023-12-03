Brookfield Set for $12.8 Billion Snub as Origin Investors Vote

(Bloomberg) -- A Brookfield Asset Management Ltd..-led A$19.1 billion ($12.8 billion) takeover approach for Origin Energy Ltd. was poised to be rejected Monday at a shareholder vote, after the fund’s more than year-long pursuit of the utility.

Origin’s largest investor AustralianSuper, which holds about 17% of the company, will oppose the proposal at a meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. in Sydney, likely to be sufficient to ensure the transaction doesn’t secure a required three-quarters of ballots cast.

Brookfield and EIG Global Energy Partners, which made a first offer in November last year, revised a A$9.43 per share proposal last month, and the deal is supported by Origin’s board.

AustralianSuper, the country’s largest pension fund, has rejected the offer as too low, and argues that taking the firm private would deny local investors a key opportunity to gain exposure to the energy transition.

Origin’s shares fell as much as 3.1% to A$7.93 in early Monday trading, before paring losses.

A rejection of the transaction threatens to slow Australia’s attempts to accelerate the addition of solar and wind farms as aging coal-fired plants are shuttered. Brookfield had pledged to invest as much as A$30 billion over 10 years in Origin and to more than triple the utility’s planned clean energy generation capacity.

Origin last week said it would not support a suggested alternative transaction if the deal vote fails, under which Brookfield would pay A$12.3 billion for the target’s energy generation and retailing business.

Brookfield, which was snubbed in an earlier attempt to acquire rival utility AGL Energy Ltd., won’t make any immediate new proposal, executives said last week.

The fund intends to study the impact of new Australian government policies aimed at accelerating the addition of clean energy generation capacity to replace the country’s coal-power fleet.

