Brookfield to target $25 billion for largest infrastructure fund - Bloomberg News

Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, poses in front of the company's logo in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is looking to raise $25 billion for its fifth flagship infrastructure fund, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Brookfield has already started marketing the fund and may exceed the target, according to the report, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

A company spokesperson declined to comment.

Brookfield closed its $20 billion, fourth infrastructure fund a year ago and about 75% of the fund has been committed for investment, it said in a statement earlier this month, adding that it had already launched fundraising for its next fund.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru)