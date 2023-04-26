Brookline Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results Reflecting One-Time Costs Associated with PCSB Financial Corporation Acquisition
Net Income of $7.6 million, EPS of $0.09
Operating Earnings of $23.3 million, Operating EPS of $0.27
BOSTON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $7.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $29.7 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $24.7 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
Financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect pre-tax one-time costs of $21.5 million associated with the acquisition of PCSB Financial Corporation ("PCSB") and its subsidiary, PCSB Bank, which closed January 1, 2023. Excluding these one-time costs, operating earnings was $23.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. These one-time costs consist of merger-related costs of $6.4 million associated with the acquisition and $16.7 million of provision for credit losses expense attributable to the closing of the acquisition, partially offset by $1.7 million in securities gains. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for a reconciliation of net income to operating earnings.
"I am very pleased to report we successfully completed the acquisition and conversion of PCSB Financial and PCSB Bank," said Paul Perrault, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our acquisition assures that PCSB Bank will remain well positioned to continue its growth in the New York market. Like all financial institutions, we continue to monitor the recent developments in the banking sector and in our markets, to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves.”
PCSB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
On January 1, 2023, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition (the “merger”) of PCSB. PCSB’s bank subsidiary, PCSB Bank, now operates as a separate subsidiary of the Company and has 15 banking offices throughout Westchester County and the lower Hudson Valley of New York state. The transaction included the acquisition of approximately $1.3 billion in loans, the assumption of $1.6 billion in deposits, and $52.9 million of borrowings, each at fair value. Total consideration of $297.8 million consisted of 11,820,904 shares of the Company's common stock issued and cash of $130.5 million.
The following table provides the purchase price allocation of net assets acquired for this transaction:
Assets:
Cash
$
42,373
Investments
366,763
Loans
1,336,737
Allowance for credit losses on PCD Loans
(2,344
)
Bank premises and equipment
14,631
Goodwill
80,813
CDI
30,265
Other Assets
104,663
Total Assets Acquired
$
1,973,901
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
1,570,563
Borrowings
52,923
Other Liabilities
52,624
Total Liabilities
$
1,676,110
Purchase Price
$
297,791
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets at March 31, 2023 increased $2.3 billion to $11.5 billion from $9.2 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $2.9 billion from $8.6 billion at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, total loans and leases were $9.2 billion, representing an increase of $1.6 billion from December 31, 2022, and an increase of $2.0 billion from March 31, 2022. The loan portfolio grew $1.6 billion in the first quarter compared to growth of $223.1 million in the fourth quarter.
Total investment securities at March 31, 2023 increased $410.3 million to $1.1 billion from $656.8 million at December 31, 2022, and increased $336.5 million from $730.6 million at March 31, 2022. Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023 increased $103.3 million to $486.3 million from $383.0 million at December 31, 2022, and increased $193.0 million from $293.3 million at March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 13.5 percent of total assets as compared to 11.3 percent and 11.9 percent as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Total deposits at March 31, 2023 increased $1.9 billion to $8.5 billion from $6.5 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $1.4 billion from $7.1 billion at March 31, 2022.
Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2023 increased $197.5 million to $1.6 billion from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $1.2 billion from $392.9 million at March 31, 2022.
The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.11 percent at March 31, 2023, as compared to 10.80 percent at December 31, 2022, and 11.37 percent at March 31, 2022. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 7.94 percent at March 31, 2023, as compared to 9.20 percent at December 31, 2022, and 9.67 percent at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.72 from $10.80 at December 31, 2022 to $10.08 at March 31, 2023, compared to $10.56 at March 31, 2022.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income increased $6.0 million to $86.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $80.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The net interest margin decreased 45 basis points to 3.36 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from 3.81 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 increased $3.9 million to $12.9 million from $9.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $2.1 million in other non-interest income which was primarily driven by the mark to market on interest rate swaps on participated loans and bank owned life insurance income, $1.7 million in loan level derivative income, net, and $1.4 million in gain on securities, net, partially offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in gain on sales of loans and leases and a decrease of $0.3 million in deposit fees.
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $25.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily driven by the acquisition of PCSB Bank as well as loan growth.
Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $0.5 million compared to $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in net charge-offs on equipment financing loans of $0.2 million. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 2 basis points for the first quarter of 2023, unchanged from 2 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.31 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.29 percent at December 31, 2022, and 1.32 percent at March 31, 2022.
ASSET QUALITY
The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.31 percent at March 31, 2023, an increase from 0.19 percent at December 31, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans and leases increased $13.6 million to $28.5 million at March 31, 2023 from $14.9 million at December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.25 percent at March 31, 2023, an increase from 0.17 percent at December 31, 2022. Total nonperforming assets increased $13.7 million to $29.0 million at March 31, 2023 from $15.3 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by the acquisition of PCSB in addition to a single C&I loan relationship.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 increased $17.6 million to $64.8 million from $47.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $7.0 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $5.8 million in merger and acquisition expense, $1.8 million in amortization of identified intangible assets expense, $1.2 million in occupancy, $0.7 million in equipment and data processing expense, $0.4 million in advertising and marketing expense, $0.5 million in other non-interest expense, and $0.2 million in FDIC insurance expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in professional services expense.
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
The effective tax rate was 12.8 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 17.8 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 25.2 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY
The annualized return on average assets decreased to 0.27 percent during the first quarter 2023 from 1.34 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to 2.61 percent during the first quarter of 2023 from 12.09 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity decreased to 3.43 percent for the first quarter of 2023 from 14.48 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.
DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The dividend will be paid on May 26, 2023 to stockholders of record on May 12, 2023.
CONFERENCE CALL
ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the acquisition of PCSB; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:
Net interest income
$
86,049
$
80,030
$
78,026
$
71,867
$
69,848
Provision (credit) for credit losses
25,542
5,725
2,835
227
(160
)
Non-interest income
12,937
9,056
6,834
6,928
5,529
Non-interest expense
64,776
47,225
44,959
44,871
42,487
Income before provision for income taxes
8,668
36,136
37,066
33,697
33,050
Net income
7,560
29,695
30,149
25,195
24,705
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin (1)
3.36
%
3.81
%
3.80
%
3.56
%
3.49
%
Interest-rate spread (1)
2.66
%
3.35
%
3.58
%
3.41
%
3.31
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.27
%
1.34
%
1.40
%
1.18
%
1.16
%
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)
0.28
%
1.37
%
1.43
%
1.21
%
1.18
%
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)
2.61
%
12.09
%
12.29
%
10.32
%
9.91
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)
3.43
%
14.48
%
14.72
%
12.39
%
11.84
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
65.44
%
53.01
%
52.98
%
56.95
%
56.37
%
Per Common Share Data:
Net income — Basic
$
0.09
$
0.39
$
0.39
$
0.33
$
0.32
Net income — Diluted
0.09
0.39
0.39
0.33
0.32
Cash dividends declared
0.135
0.135
0.135
0.130
0.130
Book value per share (end of period)
13.14
12.91
12.54
12.63
12.65
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)
10.08
10.80
10.43
10.51
10.56
Stock price (end of period)
10.50
14.15
11.65
13.31
15.82
Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$
11,522,485
$
9,185,836
$
8,695,708
$
8,514,230
$
8,633,736
Total loans and leases
9,246,965
7,644,388
7,421,304
7,291,912
7,223,130
Total deposits
8,456,462
6,522,146
6,735,605
6,894,457
7,094,378
Total stockholders’ equity
1,165,066
992,125
963,618
968,496
981,935
Asset Quality:
Nonperforming assets
$
28,962
$
15,302
$
18,312
$
21,259
$
26,506
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.25
%
0.17
%
0.21
%
0.25
%
0.31
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
120,865
$
98,482
$
94,169
$
93,188
$
95,463
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases
1.31
%
1.29
%
1.27
%
1.28
%
1.32
%
Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries)
$
451
$
310
$
(179
)
$
1,242
$
1,947
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)
0.02
%
0.02
%
(0.01
)%
0.07
%
0.11
%
Capital Ratios:
Stockholders’ equity to total assets
10.11
%
10.80
%
11.08
%
11.38
%
11.37
%
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
7.94
%
9.20
%
9.39
%
9.65
%
9.67
%
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
ASSETS
(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks
$
30,782
$
191,767
$
65,638
$
50,429
$
89,032
Short-term investments
455,538
191,192
46,873
39,900
204,239
Total cash and cash equivalents
486,320
382,959
112,511
90,329
293,271
Investment securities available-for-sale
1,067,032
656,766
675,692
717,818
730,562
Total investment securities
1,067,032
656,766
675,692
717,818
730,562
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate loans
5,610,414
4,404,148
4,269,512
4,225,754
4,235,325
Commercial loans and leases
2,147,149
2,016,499
1,933,645
1,860,182
1,800,383
Consumer loans
1,489,402
1,223,741
1,218,147
1,205,976
1,187,422
Total loans and leases
9,246,965
7,644,388
7,421,304
7,291,912
7,223,130
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(120,865
)
(98,482
)
(94,169
)
(93,188
)
(95,463
)
Net loans and leases
9,126,100
7,545,906
7,327,135
7,198,724
7,127,667
Restricted equity securities
86,230
71,307
44,760
35,406
29,066
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
87,799
71,391
69,912
69,557
69,365
Right-of-use asset operating leases
30,067
19,484
18,614
18,226
19,571
Deferred tax asset
75,028
52,237
56,894
50,736
46,886
Goodwill
241,222
160,427
160,427
160,427
160,427
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
30,080
1,781
1,902
2,022
2,142
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
508
408
591
507
990
Other assets
292,099
223,170
227,270
170,478
153,789
Total assets
$
11,522,485
$
9,185,836
$
8,695,708
$
8,514,230
$
8,633,736
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand checking accounts
$
1,899,370
$
1,802,518
$
1,848,562
$
1,845,365
$
1,903,331
NOW accounts
757,411
544,118
597,870
628,791
627,904
Savings accounts
1,268,375
762,271
824,789
894,926
967,183
Money market accounts
2,185,971
2,174,952
2,405,680
2,402,992
2,432,377
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,362,970
928,143
924,771
1,006,786
1,048,036
Brokered deposit accounts
982,365
310,144
133,933
115,597
115,547
Total deposits
8,456,462
6,522,146
6,735,605
6,894,457
7,094,378
Borrowed funds:
Advances from the FHLBB
1,458,457
1,237,823
557,895
307,967
201,236
Subordinated debentures and notes
84,080
84,044
84,008
83,970
83,934
Other borrowed funds
87,565
110,785
116,865
86,263
107,727
Total borrowed funds
1,630,102
1,432,652
758,768
478,200
392,897
Operating lease liabilities
31,373
19,484
18,614
18,226
19,571
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts
17,080
5,607
5,785
5,771
5,780
Reserve for unfunded credits
23,112
20,602
19,555
17,511
16,305
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
199,290
193,220
193,763
131,569
122,870
Total liabilities
10,357,419
8,193,711
7,732,090
7,545,734
7,651,801
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively
970
852
852
852
852
Additional paid-in capital
904,174
736,074
735,119
738,544
737,658
Retained earnings, partially restricted
407,528
412,019
392,779
372,677
357,576
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(52,688
)
(61,947
)
(70,227
)
(44,977
)
(29,322
)
Treasury stock, at cost;
7,734,891, 7,731,445, 7,730,945, 7,995,888, and 7,037,464 shares, respectively
(94,918
)
(94,873
)
(94,866
)
(98,525
)
(84,718
)
Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan;
0, 0, 4,833, 11,442, and 18,051 shares, respectively
—
—
(39
)
(75
)
(111
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,165,066
992,125
963,618
968,496
981,935
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
11,522,485
$
9,185,836
$
8,695,708
$
8,514,230
$
8,633,736
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans and leases
$
121,931
$
98,386
$
84,375
$
74,287
$
71,721
Debt securities
7,870
3,497
3,337
3,249
2,996
Restricted equity securities
1,255
766
467
337
328
Short-term investments
1,495
754
464
156
66
Total interest and dividend income
132,551
103,403
88,643
78,029
75,111
Interest expense:
Deposits
29,368
14,185
7,354
4,282
3,771
Borrowed funds
17,134
9,188
3,263
1,880
1,492
Total interest expense
46,502
23,373
10,617
6,162
5,263
Net interest income
86,049
80,030
78,026
71,867
69,848
Provision (credit) for credit losses
25,542
5,725
2,835
227
(160
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
60,507
74,305
75,191
71,640
70,008
Non-interest income:
Deposit fees
2,657
2,916
2,759
2,744
2,500
Loan fees
391
446
349
666
747
Loan level derivative income, net
2,373
670
1,275
1,615
686
Gain on investment securities, net
1,701
321
—
—
—
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale
1,638
2,612
889
291
344
Other
4,177
2,091
1,562
1,612
1,252
Total non-interest income
12,937
9,056
6,834
6,928
5,529
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
36,565
29,525
28,306
28,772
26,884
Occupancy
5,223
4,005
3,906
3,807
4,284
Equipment and data processing
6,462
5,758
5,066
4,931
5,078
Professional services
1,430
1,546
1,069
1,219
1,226
FDIC insurance
1,244
1,001
709
739
728
Advertising and marketing
1,410
1,052
1,337
1,319
1,272
Amortization of identified intangible assets
1,966
120
120
120
134
Merger and acquisition expense
6,409
641
1,073
535
—
Other
4,067
3,577
3,373
3,429
2,881
Total non-interest expense
64,776
47,225
44,959
44,871
42,487
Income before provision for income taxes
8,668
36,136
37,066
33,697
33,050
Provision for income taxes
1,108
6,441
6,917
8,502
8,345
Net income
$
7,560
$
29,695
$
30,149
$
25,195
$
24,705
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.09
$
0.39
$
0.39
$
0.33
$
0.32
Diluted
$
0.09
$
0.39
$
0.39
$
0.33
$
0.32
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
Basic
86,563,641
76,841,655
76,779,038
77,091,013
77,617,227
Diluted
86,837,806
77,065,076
77,007,971
77,419,288
77,926,822
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.135
$
0.135
$
0.130
$
0.130
$
0.125
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:
Commercial real estate mortgage
$
4,589
$
607
$
3,136
$
6,470
$
8,313
Construction
3,883
707
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
8,472
1,314
3,136
6,470
8,313
Commercial
5,495
464
618
892
1,366
Equipment financing
9,908
9,653
10,544
10,183
11,685
Condominium association
51
58
64
71
77
Total commercial loans and leases
15,454
10,175
11,226
11,146
13,128
Residential mortgage
3,449
2,680
2,741
2,412
3,394
Home equity
1,079
723
616
721
680
Other consumer
—
2
2
3
1
Total consumer loans
4,528
3,405
3,359
3,136
4,075
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
28,454
14,894
17,721
20,752
25,516
Other repossessed assets
508
408
591
507
990
Total nonperforming assets
$
28,962
$
15,302
$
18,312
$
21,259
$
26,506
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
$
726
$
33
$
9,583
$
266
$
4
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases
0.31
%
0.19
%
0.24
%
0.28
%
0.35
%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.25
%
0.17
%
0.21
%
0.25
%
0.31
%
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period
$
98,482
$
94,169
$
93,188
$
95,463
$
99,084
Charge-offs
(845
)
(658
)
(598
)
(1,533
)
(2,344
)
Recoveries
394
348
777
291
397
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(451
)
(310
)
179
(1,242
)
(1,947
)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *
22,834
4,623
802
(1,033
)
(1,674
)
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$
120,865
$
98,482
$
94,169
$
93,188
$
95,463
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases
1.31
%
1.29
%
1.27
%
1.28
%
1.32
%
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):
Commercial real estate loans
$
(6
)
$
(6
)
$
(6
)
$
(6
)
$
31
Commercial loans and leases
457
320
(179
)
1,254
1,948
Consumer loans
—
(4
)
6
(6
)
(32
)
Total net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
451
$
310
$
(179
)
$
1,242
$
1,947
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)
0.02
%
0.02
%
(0.01
)%
0.07
%
0.11
%
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision of $2.5 million, $1.0 million, $2.0 million, $1.2 million, and $1.5 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Average
Interest (1)
Average
(Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Investments:
Debt securities (2)
$
1,029,068
$
7,974
3.10
%
$
665,969
$
3,497
2.10
%
$
720,263
$
2,996
1.66
%
Marketable and restricted equity securities (2)
76,911
1,255
6.53
%
52,093
766
5.88
%
27,909
328
4.70
%
Short-term investments
147,654
1,495
4.05
%
60,385
754
5.00
%
192,475
66
0.14
%
Total investments
1,253,633
10,724
3.42
%
778,447
5,017
2.58
%
940,647
3,390
1.44
%
Loans and Leases:
Commercial real estate loans (3)
5,579,977
67,667
4.85
%
4,341,929
53,088
4.78
%
4,152,414
36,027
3.47
%
Commercial loans (3)
892,522
14,017
6.28
%
797,312
10,541
5.18
%
755,809
7,998
4.23
%
Equipment financing (3)
1,226,717
21,213
6.92
%
1,200,911
20,816
6.93
%
1,105,194
18,012
6.52
%
Residential mortgage loans (3)
1,032,025
11,073
4.29
%
842,860
8,051
3.82
%
804,939
6,992
3.47
%
Other consumer loans (3)
420,047
7,997
7.71
%
382,196
5,940
6.15
%
366,534
2,750
3.04
%
Total loans and leases
9,151,288
121,967
5.33
%
7,565,208
98,436
5.20
%
7,184,890
71,779
4.00
%
Total interest-earning assets
10,404,921
132,691
5.10
%
8,343,655
103,453
4.96
%
8,125,537
75,169
3.70
%
Non-interest-earning assets
726,166
513,976
405,506
Total assets
$
11,131,087
$
8,857,631
$
8,531,043
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
NOW accounts
$
810,333
901
0.45
%
$
583,499
257
0.18
%
$
589,891
103
0.07
%
Savings accounts
1,160,003
2,514
0.88
%
787,021
1,155
0.58
%
933,173
198
0.09
%
Money market accounts
2,366,235
12,140
2.08
%
2,282,217
7,711
1.34
%
2,416,577
1,570
0.26
%
Certificates of deposit
1,346,761
7,456
2.25
%
922,250
2,865
1.23
%
1,091,729
1,848
0.69
%
Brokered deposit accounts
534,527
6,357
4.82
%
218,188
2,197
3.99
%
132,751
52
0.16
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,217,859
29,368
1.92
%
4,793,175
14,185
1.17
%
5,164,121
3,771
0.30
%
Borrowings
Advances from the FHLBB
1,264,523
14,531
4.60
%
736,652
6,979
3.71
%
103,878
187
0.72
%
Subordinated debentures and notes
84,062
1,354
6.44
%
84,025
1,332
6.34
%
83,915
1,244
5.93
%
Other borrowed funds
158,499
1,249
3.20
%
148,195
877
2.35
%
130,080
61
0.19
%
Total borrowings
1,507,084
17,134
4.55
%
968,872
9,188
3.71
%
317,873
1,492
1.88
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,724,943
46,502
2.44
%
5,762,047
23,373
1.61
%
5,481,994
5,263
0.39
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand checking accounts
1,930,162
1,843,780
1,880,039
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
316,347
269,498
171,717
Total liabilities
9,971,452
7,875,325
7,533,750
Stockholders’ equity
1,159,635
982,306
997,293
Total liabilities and equity
$
11,131,087
$
8,857,631
$
8,531,043
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)
86,189
2.66
%
80,080
3.35
%
69,906
3.31
%
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income
140
50
58
Net interest income
$
86,049
$
80,030
$
69,848
Net interest margin (5)
3.36
%
3.81
%
3.49
%
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
Reported Pretax Income
$
8,668
$
33,050
Less:
Security gains
1,701
—
Add:
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision
16,744
—
Merger and acquisition expense
6,409
—
Operating Pretax Income
$
30,120
$
33,050
Estimated effective tax rate
22.7
%
25.2
%
Estimated taxes
6,837
8,345
Operating earnings after tax
$
23,283
$
24,705
Operating earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.27
$
0.32
Diluted
$
0.27
$
0.32
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:
Basic
86,563,641
77,617,227
Diluted
86,837,806
77,926,822
Return on average assets *
0.27
%
1.16
%
Less:
Security gains (after-tax) *
0.05
%
—
%
Add:
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision *
0.47
%
—
%
Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *
0.18
%
—
%
Operating return on average assets *
0.87
%
1.16
%
Return on average tangible assets *
0.28
%
1.18
%
Less:
Security gains (after-tax) *
0.05
%
—
%
Add:
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision *
0.48
%
—
%
Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *
0.18
%
—
%
Operating return on average tangible assets *
0.89
%
1.18
%
Return on average stockholders' equity *
2.61
%
9.91
%
Less:
Security gains (after-tax) *
0.45
%
—
%
Add:
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision *
4.46
%
—
%
Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *
1.71
%
—
%
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *
8.33
%
9.91
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *
3.43
%
11.84
%
Less:
Security gains (after-tax) *
0.60
%
—
%
Add:
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision *
5.87
%
—
%
Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *
2.25
%
—
%
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *
10.95
%
11.84
%
* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.
At and for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands)
Net income, as reported
$
7,560
$
29,695
$
30,149
$
25,195
$
24,705
Average total assets
$
11,131,087
$
8,857,631
$
8,586,420
$
8,515,330
$
8,531,043
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net
278,135
162,266
162,387
162,507
162,632
Average tangible assets
$
10,852,952
$
8,695,365
$
8,424,033
$
8,352,823
$
8,368,411
Return on average tangible assets (annualized)
0.28
%
1.37
%
1.43
%
1.21
%
1.18
%
Average total stockholders’ equity
$
1,159,635
$
982,306
$
981,379
$
976,167
$
997,293
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net
278,135
162,266
162,387
162,507
162,632
Average tangible stockholders’ equity
$
881,500
$
820,040
$
818,992
$
813,660
$
834,661
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)
3.43
%
14.48
%
14.72
%
12.39
%
11.84
%
Total stockholders’ equity
$
1,165,066
$
992,125
$
963,618
$
968,496
$
981,935
Less:
Goodwill
241,222
160,427
160,427
160,427
160,427
Identified intangible assets, net
30,080
1,781
1,902
2,022
2,142
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
893,764
$
829,917
$
801,289
$
806,047
$
819,366
Total assets
$
11,522,485
$
9,185,836
$
8,695,708
$
8,514,230
$
8,633,736
Less:
Goodwill
241,222
160,427
160,427
160,427
160,427
Identified intangible assets, net
30,080
1,781
1,902
2,022
2,142
Tangible assets
$
11,251,183
$
9,023,628
$
8,533,379
$
8,351,781
$
8,471,167
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets
7.94
%
9.20
%
9.39
%
9.65
%
9.67
%
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
893,764
$
829,917
$
801,289
$
806,047
$
819,366
Number of common shares issued
96,998,075
85,177,172
85,177,172
85,177,172
85,177,172
Less:
Treasury shares
7,734,891
7,731,445
7,730,945
7,995,888
7,037,464
Unallocated ESOP shares
—
—
4,833
11,442
18,051
Unvested restricted shares
598,049
601,495
601,995
497,297
500,098
Number of common shares outstanding
88,665,135
76,844,232
76,839,399
76,672,545
77,621,559
Tangible book value per common share
$
10.08
$
10.80
$
10.43
$
10.51
$
10.56
