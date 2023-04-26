U.S. markets closed

Brookline Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results Reflecting One-Time Costs Associated with PCSB Financial Corporation Acquisition

·23 min read
Net Income of $7.6 million, EPS of $0.09

Operating Earnings of $23.3 million, Operating EPS of $0.27

BOSTON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $7.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $29.7 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $24.7 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect pre-tax one-time costs of $21.5 million associated with the acquisition of PCSB Financial Corporation ("PCSB") and its subsidiary, PCSB Bank, which closed January 1, 2023. Excluding these one-time costs, operating earnings was $23.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. These one-time costs consist of merger-related costs of $6.4 million associated with the acquisition and $16.7 million of provision for credit losses expense attributable to the closing of the acquisition, partially offset by $1.7 million in securities gains. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for a reconciliation of net income to operating earnings.

"I am very pleased to report we successfully completed the acquisition and conversion of PCSB Financial and PCSB Bank," said Paul Perrault, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our acquisition assures that PCSB Bank will remain well positioned to continue its growth in the New York market. Like all financial institutions, we continue to monitor the recent developments in the banking sector and in our markets, to take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves.”

PCSB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

On January 1, 2023, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition (the “merger”) of PCSB. PCSB’s bank subsidiary, PCSB Bank, now operates as a separate subsidiary of the Company and has 15 banking offices throughout Westchester County and the lower Hudson Valley of New York state. The transaction included the acquisition of approximately $1.3 billion in loans, the assumption of $1.6 billion in deposits, and $52.9 million of borrowings, each at fair value. Total consideration of $297.8 million consisted of 11,820,904 shares of the Company's common stock issued and cash of $130.5 million.

The following table provides the purchase price allocation of net assets acquired for this transaction:

Assets:

 

Cash

$

42,373

 

Investments

 

366,763

 

Loans

 

1,336,737

 

Allowance for credit losses on PCD Loans

 

(2,344

)

Bank premises and equipment

 

14,631

 

Goodwill

 

80,813

 

CDI

 

30,265

 

Other Assets

 

104,663

 

Total Assets Acquired

$

1,973,901

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

Deposits

$

1,570,563

 

Borrowings

 

52,923

 

Other Liabilities

 

52,624

 

Total Liabilities

$

1,676,110

 

Purchase Price

$

297,791

 

 

 

 

 

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at March 31, 2023 increased $2.3 billion to $11.5 billion from $9.2 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $2.9 billion from $8.6 billion at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, total loans and leases were $9.2 billion, representing an increase of $1.6 billion from December 31, 2022, and an increase of $2.0 billion from March 31, 2022. The loan portfolio grew $1.6 billion in the first quarter compared to growth of $223.1 million in the fourth quarter.

Total investment securities at March 31, 2023 increased $410.3 million to $1.1 billion from $656.8 million at December 31, 2022, and increased $336.5 million from $730.6 million at March 31, 2022. Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023 increased $103.3 million to $486.3 million from $383.0 million at December 31, 2022, and increased $193.0 million from $293.3 million at March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 13.5 percent of total assets as compared to 11.3 percent and 11.9 percent as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Total deposits at March 31, 2023 increased $1.9 billion to $8.5 billion from $6.5 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $1.4 billion from $7.1 billion at March 31, 2022.

Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2023 increased $197.5 million to $1.6 billion from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $1.2 billion from $392.9 million at March 31, 2022.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.11 percent at March 31, 2023, as compared to 10.80 percent at December 31, 2022, and 11.37 percent at March 31, 2022. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 7.94 percent at March 31, 2023, as compared to 9.20 percent at December 31, 2022, and 9.67 percent at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.72 from $10.80 at December 31, 2022 to $10.08 at March 31, 2023, compared to $10.56 at March 31, 2022.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $6.0 million to $86.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 from $80.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The net interest margin decreased 45 basis points to 3.36 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from 3.81 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 increased $3.9 million to $12.9 million from $9.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $2.1 million in other non-interest income which was primarily driven by the mark to market on interest rate swaps on participated loans and bank owned life insurance income, $1.7 million in loan level derivative income, net, and $1.4 million in gain on securities, net, partially offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in gain on sales of loans and leases and a decrease of $0.3 million in deposit fees.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $25.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily driven by the acquisition of PCSB Bank as well as loan growth.

Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $0.5 million compared to $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in net charge-offs on equipment financing loans of $0.2 million. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 2 basis points for the first quarter of 2023, unchanged from 2 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.31 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.29 percent at December 31, 2022, and 1.32 percent at March 31, 2022.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.31 percent at March 31, 2023, an increase from 0.19 percent at December 31, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans and leases increased $13.6 million to $28.5 million at March 31, 2023 from $14.9 million at December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.25 percent at March 31, 2023, an increase from 0.17 percent at December 31, 2022. Total nonperforming assets increased $13.7 million to $29.0 million at March 31, 2023 from $15.3 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by the acquisition of PCSB in addition to a single C&I loan relationship.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 increased $17.6 million to $64.8 million from $47.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $7.0 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $5.8 million in merger and acquisition expense, $1.8 million in amortization of identified intangible assets expense, $1.2 million in occupancy, $0.7 million in equipment and data processing expense, $0.4 million in advertising and marketing expense, $0.5 million in other non-interest expense, and $0.2 million in FDIC insurance expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in professional services expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 12.8 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 17.8 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 25.2 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 0.27 percent during the first quarter 2023 from 1.34 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to 2.61 percent during the first quarter of 2023 from 12.09 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity decreased to 3.43 percent for the first quarter of 2023 from 14.48 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The dividend will be paid on May 26, 2023 to stockholders of record on May 12, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/119704415. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 576006). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 204-525-0658 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 989324.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the acquisition of PCSB; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Contact:

Carl M. Carlson
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Co-President and Chief Financial Officer
(617) 425-5331
ccarlson@brkl.com


 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At and for the Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

(Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)

Earnings Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

86,049

 

 

$

80,030

 

 

$

78,026

 

 

$

71,867

 

 

$

69,848

 

Provision (credit) for credit losses

25,542

 

 

5,725

 

 

2,835

 

 

227

 

 

(160

)

Non-interest income

12,937

 

 

9,056

 

 

6,834

 

 

6,928

 

 

5,529

 

Non-interest expense

64,776

 

 

47,225

 

 

44,959

 

 

44,871

 

 

42,487

 

Income before provision for income taxes

8,668

 

 

36,136

 

 

37,066

 

 

33,697

 

 

33,050

 

Net income

7,560

 

 

29,695

 

 

30,149

 

 

25,195

 

 

24,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (1)

3.36

%

 

3.81

%

 

3.80

%

 

3.56

%

 

3.49

%

Interest-rate spread (1)

2.66

%

 

3.35

%

 

3.58

%

 

3.41

%

 

3.31

%

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.27

%

 

1.34

%

 

1.40

%

 

1.18

%

 

1.16

%

Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)

0.28

%

 

1.37

%

 

1.43

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.18

%

Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)

2.61

%

 

12.09

%

 

12.29

%

 

10.32

%

 

9.91

%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)

3.43

%

 

14.48

%

 

14.72

%

 

12.39

%

 

11.84

%

Efficiency ratio (2)

65.44

%

 

53.01

%

 

52.98

%

 

56.95

%

 

56.37

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Common Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income — Basic

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.32

 

Net income — Diluted

0.09

 

 

0.39

 

 

0.39

 

 

0.33

 

 

0.32

 

Cash dividends declared

0.135

 

 

0.135

 

 

0.135

 

 

0.130

 

 

0.130

 

Book value per share (end of period)

13.14

 

 

12.91

 

 

12.54

 

 

12.63

 

 

12.65

 

Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)

10.08

 

 

10.80

 

 

10.43

 

 

10.51

 

 

10.56

 

Stock price (end of period)

10.50

 

 

14.15

 

 

11.65

 

 

13.31

 

 

15.82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

11,522,485

 

 

$

9,185,836

 

 

$

8,695,708

 

 

$

8,514,230

 

 

$

8,633,736

 

Total loans and leases

9,246,965

 

 

7,644,388

 

 

7,421,304

 

 

7,291,912

 

 

7,223,130

 

Total deposits

8,456,462

 

 

6,522,146

 

 

6,735,605

 

 

6,894,457

 

 

7,094,378

 

Total stockholders’ equity

1,165,066

 

 

992,125

 

 

963,618

 

 

968,496

 

 

981,935

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets

$

28,962

 

 

$

15,302

 

 

$

18,312

 

 

$

21,259

 

 

$

26,506

 

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.25

%

 

0.17

%

 

0.21

%

 

0.25

%

 

0.31

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

120,865

 

 

$

98,482

 

 

$

94,169

 

 

$

93,188

 

 

$

95,463

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases

1.31

%

 

1.29

%

 

1.27

%

 

1.28

%

 

1.32

%

Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries)

$

451

 

 

$

310

 

 

$

(179

)

 

$

1,242

 

 

$

1,947

 

Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)

0.02

%

 

0.02

%

 

(0.01

)%

 

0.07

%

 

0.11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity to total assets

10.11

%

 

10.80

%

 

11.08

%

 

11.38

%

 

11.37

%

Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.94

%

 

9.20

%

 

9.39

%

 

9.65

%

 

9.67

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

ASSETS

(In Thousands Except Share Data)

Cash and due from banks

$

30,782

 

$

191,767

 

$

65,638

 

$

50,429

 

$

89,032

 

Short-term investments

 

455,538

 

 

191,192

 

 

46,873

 

 

39,900

 

 

204,239

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

486,320

 

 

382,959

 

 

112,511

 

 

90,329

 

 

293,271

 

Investment securities available-for-sale

 

1,067,032

 

 

656,766

 

 

675,692

 

 

717,818

 

 

730,562

 

Total investment securities

 

1,067,032

 

 

656,766

 

 

675,692

 

 

717,818

 

 

730,562

 

Loans and leases:

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate loans

 

5,610,414

 

 

4,404,148

 

 

4,269,512

 

 

4,225,754

 

 

4,235,325

 

Commercial loans and leases

 

2,147,149

 

 

2,016,499

 

 

1,933,645

 

 

1,860,182

 

 

1,800,383

 

Consumer loans

 

1,489,402

 

 

1,223,741

 

 

1,218,147

 

 

1,205,976

 

 

1,187,422

 

Total loans and leases

 

9,246,965

 

 

7,644,388

 

 

7,421,304

 

 

7,291,912

 

 

7,223,130

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 

(120,865

)

 

(98,482

)

 

(94,169

)

 

(93,188

)

 

(95,463

)

Net loans and leases

 

9,126,100

 

 

7,545,906

 

 

7,327,135

 

 

7,198,724

 

 

7,127,667

 

Restricted equity securities

 

86,230

 

 

71,307

 

 

44,760

 

 

35,406

 

 

29,066

 

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

 

87,799

 

 

71,391

 

 

69,912

 

 

69,557

 

 

69,365

 

Right-of-use asset operating leases

 

30,067

 

 

19,484

 

 

18,614

 

 

18,226

 

 

19,571

 

Deferred tax asset

 

75,028

 

 

52,237

 

 

56,894

 

 

50,736

 

 

46,886

 

Goodwill

 

241,222

 

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

30,080

 

 

1,781

 

 

1,902

 

 

2,022

 

 

2,142

 

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

 

508

 

 

408

 

 

591

 

 

507

 

 

990

 

Other assets

 

292,099

 

 

223,170

 

 

227,270

 

 

170,478

 

 

153,789

 

Total assets

$

11,522,485

 

$

9,185,836

 

$

8,695,708

 

$

8,514,230

 

$

8,633,736

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Demand checking accounts

$

1,899,370

 

$

1,802,518

 

$

1,848,562

 

$

1,845,365

 

$

1,903,331

 

NOW accounts

 

757,411

 

 

544,118

 

 

597,870

 

 

628,791

 

 

627,904

 

Savings accounts

 

1,268,375

 

 

762,271

 

 

824,789

 

 

894,926

 

 

967,183

 

Money market accounts

 

2,185,971

 

 

2,174,952

 

 

2,405,680

 

 

2,402,992

 

 

2,432,377

 

Certificate of deposit accounts

 

1,362,970

 

 

928,143

 

 

924,771

 

 

1,006,786

 

 

1,048,036

 

Brokered deposit accounts

 

982,365

 

 

310,144

 

 

133,933

 

 

115,597

 

 

115,547

 

Total deposits

 

8,456,462

 

 

6,522,146

 

 

6,735,605

 

 

6,894,457

 

 

7,094,378

 

Borrowed funds:

 

 

 

 

 

Advances from the FHLBB

 

1,458,457

 

 

1,237,823

 

 

557,895

 

 

307,967

 

 

201,236

 

Subordinated debentures and notes

 

84,080

 

 

84,044

 

 

84,008

 

 

83,970

 

 

83,934

 

Other borrowed funds

 

87,565

 

 

110,785

 

 

116,865

 

 

86,263

 

 

107,727

 

Total borrowed funds

 

1,630,102

 

 

1,432,652

 

 

758,768

 

 

478,200

 

 

392,897

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

31,373

 

 

19,484

 

 

18,614

 

 

18,226

 

 

19,571

 

Mortgagors’ escrow accounts

 

17,080

 

 

5,607

 

 

5,785

 

 

5,771

 

 

5,780

 

Reserve for unfunded credits

 

23,112

 

 

20,602

 

 

19,555

 

 

17,511

 

 

16,305

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

199,290

 

 

193,220

 

 

193,763

 

 

131,569

 

 

122,870

 

Total liabilities

 

10,357,419

 

 

8,193,711

 

 

7,732,090

 

 

7,545,734

 

 

7,651,801

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively

 

970

 

 

852

 

 

852

 

 

852

 

 

852

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

904,174

 

 

736,074

 

 

735,119

 

 

738,544

 

 

737,658

 

Retained earnings, partially restricted

 

407,528

 

 

412,019

 

 

392,779

 

 

372,677

 

 

357,576

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

(52,688

)

 

(61,947

)

 

(70,227

)

 

(44,977

)

 

(29,322

)

Treasury stock, at cost;

 

 

 

 

 

7,734,891, 7,731,445, 7,730,945, 7,995,888, and 7,037,464 shares, respectively

 

(94,918

)

 

(94,873

)

 

(94,866

)

 

(98,525

)

 

(84,718

)

Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan;

 

 

 

 

 

0, 0, 4,833, 11,442, and 18,051 shares, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

(39

)

 

(75

)

 

(111

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,165,066

 

 

992,125

 

 

963,618

 

 

968,496

 

 

981,935

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

11,522,485

 

$

9,185,836

 

$

8,695,708

 

$

8,514,230

 

$

8,633,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

 

(In Thousands Except Share Data)

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases

$

121,931

 

$

98,386

 

$

84,375

 

$

74,287

 

$

71,721

 

Debt securities

 

7,870

 

 

3,497

 

 

3,337

 

 

3,249

 

 

2,996

 

Restricted equity securities

 

1,255

 

 

766

 

 

467

 

 

337

 

 

328

 

Short-term investments

 

1,495

 

 

754

 

 

464

 

 

156

 

 

66

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

132,551

 

 

103,403

 

 

88,643

 

 

78,029

 

 

75,111

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

29,368

 

 

14,185

 

 

7,354

 

 

4,282

 

 

3,771

 

Borrowed funds

 

17,134

 

 

9,188

 

 

3,263

 

 

1,880

 

 

1,492

 

Total interest expense

 

46,502

 

 

23,373

 

 

10,617

 

 

6,162

 

 

5,263

 

Net interest income

 

86,049

 

 

80,030

 

 

78,026

 

 

71,867

 

 

69,848

 

Provision (credit) for credit losses

 

25,542

 

 

5,725

 

 

2,835

 

 

227

 

 

(160

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

60,507

 

 

74,305

 

 

75,191

 

 

71,640

 

 

70,008

 

Non-interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit fees

 

2,657

 

 

2,916

 

 

2,759

 

 

2,744

 

 

2,500

 

Loan fees

 

391

 

 

446

 

 

349

 

 

666

 

 

747

 

Loan level derivative income, net

 

2,373

 

 

670

 

 

1,275

 

 

1,615

 

 

686

 

Gain on investment securities, net

 

1,701

 

 

321

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale

 

1,638

 

 

2,612

 

 

889

 

 

291

 

 

344

 

Other

 

4,177

 

 

2,091

 

 

1,562

 

 

1,612

 

 

1,252

 

Total non-interest income

 

12,937

 

 

9,056

 

 

6,834

 

 

6,928

 

 

5,529

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and employee benefits

 

36,565

 

 

29,525

 

 

28,306

 

 

28,772

 

 

26,884

 

Occupancy

 

5,223

 

 

4,005

 

 

3,906

 

 

3,807

 

 

4,284

 

Equipment and data processing

 

6,462

 

 

5,758

 

 

5,066

 

 

4,931

 

 

5,078

 

Professional services

 

1,430

 

 

1,546

 

 

1,069

 

 

1,219

 

 

1,226

 

FDIC insurance

 

1,244

 

 

1,001

 

 

709

 

 

739

 

 

728

 

Advertising and marketing

 

1,410

 

 

1,052

 

 

1,337

 

 

1,319

 

 

1,272

 

Amortization of identified intangible assets

 

1,966

 

 

120

 

 

120

 

 

120

 

 

134

 

Merger and acquisition expense

 

6,409

 

 

641

 

 

1,073

 

 

535

 

 

 

Other

 

4,067

 

 

3,577

 

 

3,373

 

 

3,429

 

 

2,881

 

Total non-interest expense

 

64,776

 

 

47,225

 

 

44,959

 

 

44,871

 

 

42,487

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

8,668

 

 

36,136

 

 

37,066

 

 

33,697

 

 

33,050

 

Provision for income taxes

 

1,108

 

 

6,441

 

 

6,917

 

 

8,502

 

 

8,345

 

Net income

$

7,560

 

$

29,695

 

$

30,149

 

$

25,195

 

$

24,705

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.09

 

$

0.39

 

$

0.39

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.32

 

Diluted

$

0.09

 

$

0.39

 

$

0.39

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.32

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

86,563,641

 

 

76,841,655

 

 

76,779,038

 

 

77,091,013

 

 

77,617,227

 

Diluted

 

86,837,806

 

 

77,065,076

 

 

77,007,971

 

 

77,419,288

 

 

77,926,822

 

Dividends paid per common share

$

0.135

 

$

0.135

 

$

0.130

 

$

0.130

 

$

0.125

 


 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)

 

 

At and for the Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

 

(Dollars in Thousands)

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate mortgage

$

4,589

 

$

607

 

$

3,136

 

$

6,470

 

$

8,313

 

Construction

 

3,883

 

 

707

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total commercial real estate loans

 

8,472

 

 

1,314

 

 

3,136

 

 

6,470

 

 

8,313

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

 

5,495

 

 

464

 

 

618

 

 

892

 

 

1,366

 

Equipment financing

 

9,908

 

 

9,653

 

 

10,544

 

 

10,183

 

 

11,685

 

Condominium association

 

51

 

 

58

 

 

64

 

 

71

 

 

77

 

Total commercial loans and leases

 

15,454

 

 

10,175

 

 

11,226

 

 

11,146

 

 

13,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage

 

3,449

 

 

2,680

 

 

2,741

 

 

2,412

 

 

3,394

 

Home equity

 

1,079

 

 

723

 

 

616

 

 

721

 

 

680

 

Other consumer

 

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

3

 

 

1

 

Total consumer loans

 

4,528

 

 

3,405

 

 

3,359

 

 

3,136

 

 

4,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonaccrual loans and leases

 

28,454

 

 

14,894

 

 

17,721

 

 

20,752

 

 

25,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other repossessed assets

 

508

 

 

408

 

 

591

 

 

507

 

 

990

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

28,962

 

$

15,302

 

$

18,312

 

$

21,259

 

$

26,506

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing

$

726

 

$

33

 

$

9,583

 

$

266

 

$

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases

 

0.31

%

 

0.19

%

 

0.24

%

 

0.28

%

 

0.35

%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

 

0.25

%

 

0.17

%

 

0.21

%

 

0.25

%

 

0.31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period

$

98,482

 

$

94,169

 

$

93,188

 

$

95,463

 

$

99,084

 

Charge-offs

 

(845

)

 

(658

)

 

(598

)

 

(1,533

)

 

(2,344

)

Recoveries

 

394

 

 

348

 

 

777

 

 

291

 

 

397

 

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

 

(451

)

 

(310

)

 

179

 

 

(1,242

)

 

(1,947

)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *

 

22,834

 

 

4,623

 

 

802

 

 

(1,033

)

 

(1,674

)

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period

$

120,865

 

$

98,482

 

$

94,169

 

$

93,188

 

$

95,463

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases

 

1.31

%

 

1.29

%

 

1.27

%

 

1.28

%

 

1.32

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate loans

$

(6

)

$

(6

)

$

(6

)

$

(6

)

$

31

 

Commercial loans and leases

 

457

 

 

320

 

 

(179

)

 

1,254

 

 

1,948

 

Consumer loans

 

 

 

(4

)

 

6

 

 

(6

)

 

(32

)

Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

451

 

$

310

 

$

(179

)

$

1,242

 

$

1,947

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)

 

0.02

%

 

0.02

%

 

(0.01

)%

 

0.07

%

 

0.11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision of $2.5 million, $1.0 million, $2.0 million, $1.2 million, and $1.5 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

 

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Cost

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Cost

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Cost

 

(Dollars in Thousands)

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt securities (2)

$

1,029,068

 

$

7,974

3.10

%

 

$

665,969

 

$

3,497

2.10

%

 

$

720,263

 

$

2,996

1.66

%

Marketable and restricted equity securities (2)

 

76,911

 

 

1,255

6.53

%

 

 

52,093

 

 

766

5.88

%

 

 

27,909

 

 

328

4.70

%

Short-term investments

 

147,654

 

 

1,495

4.05

%

 

 

60,385

 

 

754

5.00

%

 

 

192,475

 

 

66

0.14

%

Total investments

 

1,253,633

 

 

10,724

3.42

%

 

 

778,447

 

 

5,017

2.58

%

 

 

940,647

 

 

3,390

1.44

%

Loans and Leases:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate loans (3)

 

5,579,977

 

 

67,667

4.85

%

 

 

4,341,929

 

 

53,088

4.78

%

 

 

4,152,414

 

 

36,027

3.47

%

Commercial loans (3)

 

892,522

 

 

14,017

6.28

%

 

 

797,312

 

 

10,541

5.18

%

 

 

755,809

 

 

7,998

4.23

%

Equipment financing (3)

 

1,226,717

 

 

21,213

6.92

%

 

 

1,200,911

 

 

20,816

6.93

%

 

 

1,105,194

 

 

18,012

6.52

%

Residential mortgage loans (3)

 

1,032,025

 

 

11,073

4.29

%

 

 

842,860

 

 

8,051

3.82

%

 

 

804,939

 

 

6,992

3.47

%

Other consumer loans (3)

 

420,047

 

 

7,997

7.71

%

 

 

382,196

 

 

5,940

6.15

%

 

 

366,534

 

 

2,750

3.04

%

Total loans and leases

 

9,151,288

 

 

121,967

5.33

%

 

 

7,565,208

 

 

98,436

5.20

%

 

 

7,184,890

 

 

71,779

4.00

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

10,404,921

 

 

132,691

5.10

%

 

 

8,343,655

 

 

103,453

4.96

%

 

 

8,125,537

 

 

75,169

3.70

%

Non-interest-earning assets

 

726,166

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

513,976

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

405,506

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

11,131,087

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,857,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,531,043

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW accounts

$

810,333

 

 

901

0.45

%

 

$

583,499

 

 

257

0.18

%

 

$

589,891

 

 

103

0.07

%

Savings accounts

 

1,160,003

 

 

2,514

0.88

%

 

 

787,021

 

 

1,155

0.58

%

 

 

933,173

 

 

198

0.09

%

Money market accounts

 

2,366,235

 

 

12,140

2.08

%

 

 

2,282,217

 

 

7,711

1.34

%

 

 

2,416,577

 

 

1,570

0.26

%

Certificates of deposit

 

1,346,761

 

 

7,456

2.25

%

 

 

922,250

 

 

2,865

1.23

%

 

 

1,091,729

 

 

1,848

0.69

%

Brokered deposit accounts

 

534,527

 

 

6,357

4.82

%

 

 

218,188

 

 

2,197

3.99

%

 

 

132,751

 

 

52

0.16

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

6,217,859

 

 

29,368

1.92

%

 

 

4,793,175

 

 

14,185

1.17

%

 

 

5,164,121

 

 

3,771

0.30

%

Borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advances from the FHLBB

 

1,264,523

 

 

14,531

4.60

%

 

 

736,652

 

 

6,979

3.71

%

 

 

103,878

 

 

187

0.72

%

Subordinated debentures and notes

 

84,062

 

 

1,354

6.44

%

 

 

84,025

 

 

1,332

6.34

%

 

 

83,915

 

 

1,244

5.93

%

Other borrowed funds

 

158,499

 

 

1,249

3.20

%

 

 

148,195

 

 

877

2.35

%

 

 

130,080

 

 

61

0.19

%

Total borrowings

 

1,507,084

 

 

17,134

4.55

%

 

 

968,872

 

 

9,188

3.71

%

 

 

317,873

 

 

1,492

1.88

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

7,724,943

 

 

46,502

2.44

%

 

 

5,762,047

 

 

23,373

1.61

%

 

 

5,481,994

 

 

5,263

0.39

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand checking accounts

 

1,930,162

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,843,780

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,880,039

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

 

316,347

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

269,498

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

171,717

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

9,971,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,875,325

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,533,750

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

1,159,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

982,306

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

997,293

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

11,131,087

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,857,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

8,531,043

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)

 

 

 

 

86,189

2.66

%

 

 

 

 

 

80,080

3.35

%

 

 

 

 

 

69,906

3.31

%

Less adjustment of tax-exempt income

 

 

 

 

140

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

58

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

86,049

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

80,030

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

69,848

 

 

Net interest margin (5)

 

 

 

 

 

3.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.81

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.49

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.

(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.


 

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

 

 

 

At and for the Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information

 

 

(Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)

 

 

 

 

 

Reported Pretax Income

 

 

$

8,668

 

$

33,050

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Security gains

 

 

 

1,701

 

 

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

Day 1 PCSB CECL provision

 

 

 

16,744

 

 

 

Merger and acquisition expense

 

 

 

6,409

 

 

 

Operating Pretax Income

 

 

 

$

30,120

 

$

33,050

 

Estimated effective tax rate

 

 

 

 

22.7

%

 

25.2

%

Estimated taxes

 

 

 

 

6,837

 

 

8,345

 

Operating earnings after tax

 

 

 

$

23,283

 

$

24,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.32

 

Diluted

 

 

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

86,563,641

 

 

77,617,227

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

86,837,806

 

 

77,926,822

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets *

 

 

 

0.27

%

 

1.16

%

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Security gains (after-tax) *

 

 

 

0.05

%

 

%

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

Day 1 PCSB CECL provision *

 

 

 

0.47

%

 

%

Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *

 

 

 

0.18

%

 

%

Operating return on average assets *

 

 

 

0.87

%

 

1.16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average tangible assets *

 

 

 

0.28

%

 

1.18

%

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Security gains (after-tax) *

 

 

 

0.05

%

 

%

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

Day 1 PCSB CECL provision *

 

 

 

0.48

%

 

%

Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *

 

 

 

0.18

%

 

%

Operating return on average tangible assets *

 

 

 

0.89

%

 

1.18

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average stockholders' equity *

 

 

 

2.61

%

 

9.91

%

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Security gains (after-tax) *

 

 

 

0.45

%

 

%

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

Day 1 PCSB CECL provision *

 

 

 

4.46

%

 

%

Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *

 

 

 

1.71

%

 

%

Operating return on average stockholders' equity *

 

 

 

8.33

%

 

9.91

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *

 

 

 

3.43

%

 

11.84

%

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Security gains (after-tax) *

 

 

 

0.60

%

 

%

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

Day 1 PCSB CECL provision *

 

 

 

5.87

%

 

%

Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *

 

 

 

2.25

%

 

%

Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *

 

 

 

10.95

%

 

11.84

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At and for the Three Months Ended

 

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

 

(Dollars in Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income, as reported

$

7,560

 

$

29,695

 

$

30,149

 

$

25,195

 

$

24,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average total assets

$

11,131,087

 

$

8,857,631

 

$

8,586,420

 

$

8,515,330

 

$

8,531,043

 

Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net

 

278,135

 

 

162,266

 

 

162,387

 

 

162,507

 

 

162,632

 

Average tangible assets

$

10,852,952

 

$

8,695,365

 

$

8,424,033

 

$

8,352,823

 

$

8,368,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average tangible assets (annualized)

 

0.28

%

 

1.37

%

 

1.43

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.18

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average total stockholders’ equity

$

1,159,635

 

$

982,306

 

$

981,379

 

$

976,167

 

$

997,293

 

Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net

 

278,135

 

 

162,266

 

 

162,387

 

 

162,507

 

 

162,632

 

Average tangible stockholders’ equity

$

881,500

 

$

820,040

 

$

818,992

 

$

813,660

 

$

834,661

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)

 

3.43

%

 

14.48

%

 

14.72

%

 

12.39

%

 

11.84

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

$

1,165,066

 

$

992,125

 

$

963,618

 

$

968,496

 

$

981,935

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

241,222

 

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

Identified intangible assets, net

 

30,080

 

 

1,781

 

 

1,902

 

 

2,022

 

 

2,142

 

Tangible stockholders' equity

$

893,764

 

$

829,917

 

$

801,289

 

$

806,047

 

$

819,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

11,522,485

 

$

9,185,836

 

$

8,695,708

 

$

8,514,230

 

$

8,633,736

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

241,222

 

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

Identified intangible assets, net

 

30,080

 

 

1,781

 

 

1,902

 

 

2,022

 

 

2,142

 

Tangible assets

$

11,251,183

 

$

9,023,628

 

$

8,533,379

 

$

8,351,781

 

$

8,471,167

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets

 

7.94

%

 

9.20

%

 

9.39

%

 

9.65

%

 

9.67

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible stockholders' equity

$

893,764

 

$

829,917

 

$

801,289

 

$

806,047

 

$

819,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of common shares issued

 

96,998,075

 

 

85,177,172

 

 

85,177,172

 

 

85,177,172

 

 

85,177,172

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury shares

 

7,734,891

 

 

7,731,445

 

 

7,730,945

 

 

7,995,888

 

 

7,037,464

 

Unallocated ESOP shares

 

 

 

 

 

4,833

 

 

11,442

 

 

18,051

 

Unvested restricted shares

 

598,049

 

 

601,495

 

 

601,995

 

 

497,297

 

 

500,098

 

Number of common shares outstanding

 

88,665,135

 

 

76,844,232

 

 

76,839,399

 

 

76,672,545

 

 

77,621,559

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per common share

$

10.08

 

$

10.80

 

$

10.43

 

$

10.51

 

$

10.56

 

  

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bbc06783-cc3a-44b0-adc8-09afc853bed9