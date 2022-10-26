Brookline Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Net Income of $30.1 million, EPS of $0.39



Increases Quarterly Dividend 4%

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $30.1 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $25.2 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $28.8 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented on third quarter performance, “We experienced another near record quarter of earnings in the third quarter led by our experienced team of bankers who continue to generate solid loan growth while maintaining asset quality."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at September 30, 2022 increased $181.5 million to $8.7 billion from $8.5 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $383.1 million from $8.3 billion at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, total loans and leases were $7.4 billion, representing an increase of $129.4 million from June 30, 2022, and an increase of $489.6 million from September 30, 2021. The loan portfolio grew $129.4 million in the third quarter compared to growth of $68.8 million in the second quarter.

Total investment securities at September 30, 2022 decreased $42.1 million to $675.7 million from $717.8 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $56.3 million from $732.0 million at September 30, 2021. Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022 increased $22.2 million to $112.5 million from $90.3 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $126.6 million from $239.1 million at September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 9.1 percent of total assets as compared to 9.5 percent and 11.7 percent as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Story continues

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 decreased $158.9 million to $6.74 billion from $6.89 billion at June 30, 2022, and decreased $137.4 million from $6.87 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total borrowed funds at September 30, 2022 increased $280.6 million to $758.8 million from $478.2 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $491.3 million from $267.5 million at September 30, 2021.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 11.08 percent at September 30, 2022, as compared to 11.38 percent at June 30, 2022, and 11.77 percent at September 30, 2021. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.39 percent at September 30, 2022, as compared to 9.65 percent at June 30, 2022, and 10.01 percent at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.08 from $10.51 at June 30, 2022 to $10.43 at September 30, 2022, compared to $10.51 at September 30, 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $6.1 million to $78.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $71.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The net interest margin increased 24 basis points to 3.80 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.56 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased $0.1 million to $6.8 million from $6.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $0.3 million in loan level derivative income, net, a decrease of $0.3 million in loan fees, and a decrease of $0.1 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by an increase of $0.6 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total net recoveries for the third quarter of 2022 were $0.2 million compared to total net charge-offs of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease of $1.4 million was primarily driven by a decrease in net charge-offs on equipment financing loans of $1.2 million, along with a decrease of $0.2 million on commercial loans. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to a negative 1 basis point for the third quarter of 2022 from 7 basis points for the second quarter of 2022.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.27 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.28 percent at June 30, 2022, and 1.48 percent at September 30, 2021.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.24 percent at September 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.28 percent at June 30, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $3.1 million to $17.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $20.8 million at June 30, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.21 percent at September 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.25 percent at June 30, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $3.0 million to $18.3 million at September 30, 2022 from $21.3 million at June 30, 2022.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased $0.1 million to $45.0 million from $44.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $0.5 million in merger and acquisition expense, an increase of $0.1 million in equipment and data processing expense, and an increase of $0.1 million in occupancy expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits expense and a decrease of $0.1 million in professional services expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 18.7 percent and 22.9 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 25.2 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 25.0 percent and 25.1 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 is reflective of the recognition of energy tax credits related to financing commercial investments in renewable energy platforms.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 1.40 percent during the third quarter 2022 from 1.18 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 12.29 percent during the third quarter of 2022 from 10.32 percent for the second quarter of 2022. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity increased to 14.72 percent for the third quarter of 2022 from 12.39 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of half a cent from the prior period. The dividend will be paid on November 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 11, 2022.

PCSB ACQUISITION

On May 23, 2022, the Company and PCSB Financial Corporation (“PCSB”), the holding company of PCSB Bank, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, PCSB will merge with and into the Company, with the Company as the surviving corporation (the “Merger”). Following the Merger, PCSB Bank will operate as a separate bank subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger, each stockholder of PCSB will receive, for each share of PCSB common stock, at the holder’s election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Company common stock for each share of PCSB common stock, subject to allocation procedures to ensure that 60% of the outstanding shares of PCSB common stock will be converted into Company common stock. The consummation of the Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The Merger is currently expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com . To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/723147970 . To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 844-200-6205 (United States) or 929-526-1599 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 454700). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 941200.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $8.7 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; the Company and PCSB’s ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the proposed acquisition; the Company and PCSB’s ability to successfully integrate operations in the proposed acquisition; the effect of the announcement of the proposed acquisition on the ability of PCSB to maintain relationships with its key partners, customers and employees, and on its operating business generally, changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions (including inflation); changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and future pandemics; the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; changes in loan demand and collectability; and ongoing turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:





Contact: Carl M. Carlson

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Co-President and Chief Financial Officer

(617) 425-5331

ccarlson@brkl.com







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 78,026 $ 71,867 $ 69,848 $ 71,461 $ 70,697 Provision (credit) for credit losses 2,835 227 (160 ) 751 (3,110 ) Non-interest income 6,834 6,928 5,529 10,699 5,586 Non-interest expense 44,959 44,871 42,487 42,909 40,922 Income before provision for income taxes 37,066 33,697 33,050 38,500 38,471 Net income 30,149 25,195 24,705 28,545 28,839 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.80 % 3.56 % 3.49 % 3.52 % 3.53 % Interest-rate spread (1) 3.58 % 3.41 % 3.31 % 3.42 % 3.39 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.40 % 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.35 % 1.38 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.43 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.38 % 1.41 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 12.29 % 10.32 % 9.91 % 11.56 % 11.79 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 14.72 % 12.39 % 11.84 % 13.84 % 14.15 % Efficiency ratio (2) 52.98 % 56.95 % 56.37 % 52.23 % 53.64 % Per Common Share Data: Net income — Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 Net income — Diluted 0.39 0.33 0.32 0.37 0.37 Cash dividends declared 0.135 0.130 0.130 0.125 0.125 Book value per share (end of period) 12.54 12.63 12.65 12.82 12.61 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.43 10.51 10.56 10.73 10.51 Stock price (end of period) 11.65 13.31 15.82 16.19 15.26 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 8,695,708 $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649 Total loans and leases 7,421,304 7,291,912 7,223,130 7,154,457 6,931,694 Total deposits 6,735,605 6,894,457 7,094,378 7,049,906 6,873,010 Total stockholders’ equity 963,618 968,496 981,935 995,342 978,452 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 18,312 $ 21,259 $ 26,506 $ 33,177 $ 36,461 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.39 % 0.44 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 94,169 $ 93,188 $ 95,463 $ 99,084 $ 102,515 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.38 % 1.48 % Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs $ (179 ) $ 1,242 $ 1,947 $ 2,124 $ 1,255 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) (0.01 )% 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.07 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.08 % 11.38 % 11.37 % 11.57 % 11.77 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.39 % 9.65 % 9.67 % 9.87 % 10.01 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.



