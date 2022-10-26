U.S. markets closed

Brookline Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
·18 min read
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Net Income of $30.1 million, EPS of $0.39

Increases Quarterly Dividend 4%

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $30.1 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $25.2 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $28.8 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented on third quarter performance, “We experienced another near record quarter of earnings in the third quarter led by our experienced team of bankers who continue to generate solid loan growth while maintaining asset quality."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at September 30, 2022 increased $181.5 million to $8.7 billion from $8.5 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $383.1 million from $8.3 billion at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, total loans and leases were $7.4 billion, representing an increase of $129.4 million from June 30, 2022, and an increase of $489.6 million from September 30, 2021. The loan portfolio grew $129.4 million in the third quarter compared to growth of $68.8 million in the second quarter.

Total investment securities at September 30, 2022 decreased $42.1 million to $675.7 million from $717.8 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $56.3 million from $732.0 million at September 30, 2021. Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022 increased $22.2 million to $112.5 million from $90.3 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $126.6 million from $239.1 million at September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 9.1 percent of total assets as compared to 9.5 percent and 11.7 percent as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 decreased $158.9 million to $6.74 billion from $6.89 billion at June 30, 2022, and decreased $137.4 million from $6.87 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total borrowed funds at September 30, 2022 increased $280.6 million to $758.8 million from $478.2 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $491.3 million from $267.5 million at September 30, 2021.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 11.08 percent at September 30, 2022, as compared to 11.38 percent at June 30, 2022, and 11.77 percent at September 30, 2021. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.39 percent at September 30, 2022, as compared to 9.65 percent at June 30, 2022, and 10.01 percent at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.08 from $10.51 at June 30, 2022 to $10.43 at September 30, 2022, compared to $10.51 at September 30, 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $6.1 million to $78.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $71.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The net interest margin increased 24 basis points to 3.80 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.56 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased $0.1 million to $6.8 million from $6.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $0.3 million in loan level derivative income, net, a decrease of $0.3 million in loan fees, and a decrease of $0.1 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by an increase of $0.6 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total net recoveries for the third quarter of 2022 were $0.2 million compared to total net charge-offs of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease of $1.4 million was primarily driven by a decrease in net charge-offs on equipment financing loans of $1.2 million, along with a decrease of $0.2 million on commercial loans. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to a negative 1 basis point for the third quarter of 2022 from 7 basis points for the second quarter of 2022.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.27 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.28 percent at June 30, 2022, and 1.48 percent at September 30, 2021.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.24 percent at September 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.28 percent at June 30, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $3.1 million to $17.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $20.8 million at June 30, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.21 percent at September 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.25 percent at June 30, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $3.0 million to $18.3 million at September 30, 2022 from $21.3 million at June 30, 2022.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased $0.1 million to $45.0 million from $44.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $0.5 million in merger and acquisition expense, an increase of $0.1 million in equipment and data processing expense, and an increase of $0.1 million in occupancy expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits expense and a decrease of $0.1 million in professional services expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 18.7 percent and 22.9 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 25.2 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 25.0 percent and 25.1 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 is reflective of the recognition of energy tax credits related to financing commercial investments in renewable energy platforms.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 1.40 percent during the third quarter 2022 from 1.18 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 12.29 percent during the third quarter of 2022 from 10.32 percent for the second quarter of 2022. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity increased to 14.72 percent for the third quarter of 2022 from 12.39 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of half a cent from the prior period. The dividend will be paid on November 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 11, 2022.

PCSB ACQUISITION

On May 23, 2022, the Company and PCSB Financial Corporation (“PCSB”), the holding company of PCSB Bank, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, PCSB will merge with and into the Company, with the Company as the surviving corporation (the “Merger”). Following the Merger, PCSB Bank will operate as a separate bank subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger, each stockholder of PCSB will receive, for each share of PCSB common stock, at the holder’s election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Company common stock for each share of PCSB common stock, subject to allocation procedures to ensure that 60% of the outstanding shares of PCSB common stock will be converted into Company common stock. The consummation of the Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The Merger is currently expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/723147970. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 844-200-6205 (United States) or 929-526-1599 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 454700). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 941200.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $8.7 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; the Company and PCSB’s ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the proposed acquisition; the Company and PCSB’s ability to successfully integrate operations in the proposed acquisition; the effect of the announcement of the proposed acquisition on the ability of PCSB to maintain relationships with its key partners, customers and employees, and on its operating business generally, changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions (including inflation); changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and future pandemics; the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; changes in loan demand and collectability; and ongoing turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:


Contact:

Carl M. Carlson
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Co-President and Chief Financial Officer
(617) 425-5331
ccarlson@brkl.com

 

 



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At and for the Three Months Ended

 

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

 

(Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)

Earnings Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

78,026

 

$

71,867

 

$

69,848

 

$

71,461

 

$

70,697

 

Provision (credit) for credit losses

 

2,835

 

 

227

 

 

(160

)

 

751

 

 

(3,110

)

Non-interest income

 

6,834

 

 

6,928

 

 

5,529

 

 

10,699

 

 

5,586

 

Non-interest expense

 

44,959

 

 

44,871

 

 

42,487

 

 

42,909

 

 

40,922

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

37,066

 

 

33,697

 

 

33,050

 

 

38,500

 

 

38,471

 

Net income

 

30,149

 

 

25,195

 

 

24,705

 

 

28,545

 

 

28,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (1)

 

3.80

%

 

3.56

%

 

3.49

%

 

3.52

%

 

3.53

%

Interest-rate spread (1)

 

3.58

%

 

3.41

%

 

3.31

%

 

3.42

%

 

3.39

%

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

1.40

%

 

1.18

%

 

1.16

%

 

1.35

%

 

1.38

%

Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)

 

1.43

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.18

%

 

1.38

%

 

1.41

%

Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)

 

12.29

%

 

10.32

%

 

9.91

%

 

11.56

%

 

11.79

%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)

 

14.72

%

 

12.39

%

 

11.84

%

 

13.84

%

 

14.15

%

Efficiency ratio (2)

 

52.98

%

 

56.95

%

 

56.37

%

 

52.23

%

 

53.64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Common Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income — Basic

$

0.39

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.32

 

$

0.37

 

$

0.37

 

Net income — Diluted

 

0.39

 

 

0.33

 

 

0.32

 

 

0.37

 

 

0.37

 

Cash dividends declared

 

0.135

 

 

0.130

 

 

0.130

 

 

0.125

 

 

0.125

 

Book value per share (end of period)

 

12.54

 

 

12.63

 

 

12.65

 

 

12.82

 

 

12.61

 

Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)

 

10.43

 

 

10.51

 

 

10.56

 

 

10.73

 

 

10.51

 

Stock price (end of period)

 

11.65

 

 

13.31

 

 

15.82

 

 

16.19

 

 

15.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet:

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

8,695,708

 

$

8,514,230

 

$

8,633,736

 

$

8,602,622

 

$

8,312,649

 

Total loans and leases

 

7,421,304

 

 

7,291,912

 

 

7,223,130

 

 

7,154,457

 

 

6,931,694

 

Total deposits

 

6,735,605

 

 

6,894,457

 

 

7,094,378

 

 

7,049,906

 

 

6,873,010

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

963,618

 

 

968,496

 

 

981,935

 

 

995,342

 

 

978,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality:

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets

$

18,312

 

$

21,259

 

$

26,506

 

$

33,177

 

$

36,461

 

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

 

0.21

%

 

0.25

%

 

0.31

%

 

0.39

%

 

0.44

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

94,169

 

$

93,188

 

$

95,463

 

$

99,084

 

$

102,515

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases

 

1.27

%

 

1.28

%

 

1.32

%

 

1.38

%

 

1.48

%

Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs

$

(179

)

$

1,242

 

$

1,947

 

$

2,124

 

$

1,255

 

Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)

 

(0.01

)%

 

0.07

%

 

0.11

%

 

0.12

%

 

0.07

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity to total assets

 

11.08

%

 

11.38

%

 

11.37

%

 

11.57

%

 

11.77

%

Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

 

9.39

%

 

9.65

%

 

9.67

%

 

9.87

%

 

10.01

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

ASSETS

(In Thousands Except Share Data)

Cash and due from banks

$

65,638

 

$

50,429

 

$

89,032

 

$

66,265

 

$

28,865

 

Short-term investments

 

46,873

 

 

39,900

 

 

204,239

 

 

261,472

 

 

210,279

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

112,511

 

 

90,329

 

 

293,271

 

 

327,737

 

 

239,144

 

Investment securities available-for-sale

 

675,692

 

 

717,818

 

 

730,562

 

 

720,866

 

 

732,020

 

Total investment securities

 

675,692

 

 

717,818

 

 

730,562

 

 

720,866

 

 

732,020

 

Loans and leases:

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate loans

 

4,269,512

 

 

4,225,754

 

 

4,235,325

 

 

4,103,040

 

 

3,909,011

 

Commercial loans and leases

 

1,933,645

 

 

1,860,182

 

 

1,800,383

 

 

1,887,136

 

 

1,869,686

 

Consumer loans

 

1,218,147

 

 

1,205,976

 

 

1,187,422

 

 

1,164,281

 

 

1,152,997

 

Total loans and leases

 

7,421,304

 

 

7,291,912

 

 

7,223,130

 

 

7,154,457

 

 

6,931,694

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 

(94,169

)

 

(93,188

)

 

(95,463

)

 

(99,084

)

 

(102,515

)

Net loans and leases

 

7,327,135

 

 

7,198,724

 

 

7,127,667

 

 

7,055,373

 

 

6,829,179

 

Restricted equity securities

 

44,760

 

 

35,406

 

 

29,066

 

 

28,981

 

 

28,098

 

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

 

69,912

 

 

69,557

 

 

69,365

 

 

70,359

 

 

70,811

 

Right-of-use asset operating leases

 

18,614

 

 

18,226

 

 

19,571

 

 

20,508

 

 

21,879

 

Deferred tax asset

 

56,894

 

 

50,736

 

 

46,886

 

 

38,987

 

 

39,643

 

Goodwill

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

 

160,427

 

Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

1,902

 

 

2,022

 

 

2,142

 

 

2,276

 

 

2,484

 

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

 

591

 

 

507

 

 

990

 

 

718

 

 

601

 

Other assets

 

227,270

 

 

170,478

 

 

153,789

 

 

176,390

 

 

188,363

 

Total assets

$

8,695,708

 

$

8,514,230

 

$

8,633,736

 

$

8,602,622

 

$

8,312,649

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Demand checking accounts

$

1,848,562

 

$

1,845,365

 

$

1,903,331

 

$

1,888,462

 

$

1,816,116

 

NOW accounts

 

597,870

 

 

628,791

 

 

627,904

 

 

604,097

 

 

513,032

 

Savings accounts

 

824,789

 

 

894,926

 

 

967,183

 

 

915,804

 

 

823,095

 

Money market accounts

 

2,405,680

 

 

2,402,992

 

 

2,432,377

 

 

2,358,306

 

 

2,393,362

 

Certificate of deposit accounts

 

924,771

 

 

1,006,786

 

 

1,048,036

 

 

1,117,695

 

 

1,141,861

 

Brokered deposit accounts

 

133,933

 

 

115,597

 

 

115,547

 

 

165,542

 

 

185,544

 

Total deposits

 

6,735,605

 

 

6,894,457

 

 

7,094,378

 

 

7,049,906

 

 

6,873,010

 

Borrowed funds:

 

 

 

 

 

Advances from the FHLBB

 

557,895

 

 

307,967

 

 

201,236

 

 

147,907

 

 

113,977

 

Subordinated debentures and notes

 

84,008

 

 

83,970

 

 

83,934

 

 

83,897

 

 

83,859

 

Other borrowed funds

 

116,865

 

 

86,263

 

 

107,727

 

 

125,517

 

 

69,703

 

Total borrowed funds

 

758,768

 

 

478,200

 

 

392,897

 

 

357,321

 

 

267,539

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

18,614

 

 

18,226

 

 

19,571

 

 

20,508

 

 

21,879

 

Mortgagors’ escrow accounts

 

5,785

 

 

5,771

 

 

5,780

 

 

6,296

 

 

6,455

 

Reserve for unfunded credits

 

19,555

 

 

17,511

 

 

16,305

 

 

14,794

 

 

12,736

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

193,763

 

 

131,569

 

 

122,870

 

 

158,455

 

 

152,578

 

Total liabilities

 

7,732,090

 

 

7,545,734

 

 

7,651,801

 

 

7,607,280

 

 

7,334,197

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively

 

852

 

 

852

 

 

852

 

 

852

 

 

852

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

735,119

 

 

738,544

 

 

737,658

 

 

736,826

 

 

735,990

 

Retained earnings, partially restricted

 

392,779

 

 

372,677

 

 

357,576

 

 

342,639

 

 

323,862

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

(70,227

)

 

(44,977

)

 

(29,322

)

 

(110

)

 

2,615

 

Treasury stock, at cost;

 

 

 

 

 

7,730,945, 7,995,888, 7,037,464, 7,037,464, and 7,034,754 shares, respectively

