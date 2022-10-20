U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,715.75
    +8.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,599.00
    +139.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,151.50
    -1.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.40
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.98
    +1.43 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.90
    +7.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    +0.31 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9814
    +0.0036 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.82
    +0.32 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1226
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7330
    -0.0820 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,208.22
    +16.69 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.65
    -2.03 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.15
    +11.16 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Brooklyn HVAC experts observe Indoor Air Quality Awareness Month with tips to homeowners

·3 min read

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says improving IAQ can promote positive health benefits  

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Indoor Air Quality Awareness Month in October, the experts at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, say homeowners should treat poor indoor air quality as the health risk it is by being proactive and utilizing proper solutions to treat IAQ issues.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling &amp; Drain Cleaning says improving a home's indoor air quality can promote positive health benefits and fresher air.
Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says improving a home's indoor air quality can promote positive health benefits and fresher air.

"The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Americans spend 90% of their time indoors," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "So, while we talk a lot about outdoor air pollution, we're actually more affected by the quality of the indoor air we're breathing throughout the day and should take steps to improve it."

Petri said a comprehensive plan to improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) starts with three simple tips:

  1. Homeowners should consider control strategies. Adding a whole-home IAQ system that includes air filtration, purification, humidity control and additional ventilation will improve indoor air quality. Homeowners should also inspect their ductwork for mold, mildew and dust.

  2. Preventative maintenance. Homeowners can also improve their IAQ by regularly changing their home's air filters, scheduling yearly maintenance for their heating and cooling systems and testing the quality of their indoor air at least once a year.

  3. Practice healthy home habits. These can include adding house plants to a home's décor, turning on fans when cooking, keeping pets regularly bathed and brushed, and dusting and vacuuming often will improve a home's breathable air.

"Right now, many people are enjoying the outdoors since the weather is more moderate but will soon be spending more time back indoors as colder weather sets in," Petri said. "Taking steps now to maximize IAQ can save you from stuffy noses and coughs this fall and winter. And while you can take on some projects yourself, you may also need to call in a professional to assist with a whole-home plan that can will work the best for your needs."

To find out more information on ways to improve a home's IAQ, visit the EPA's website at https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/protect-indoor-air-quality-your-home.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brooklyn-hvac-experts-observe-indoor-air-quality-awareness-month-with-tips-to-homeowners-301654453.html

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • SunPower CEO: Bidirectional charging 'will change the world for consumers'

    Solar energy company SunPower built its reputation on creating a reliable infrastructure to power up homes through clean energy.

  • America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem

    U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade uranium to help fuel the new advanced reactors and kick-start an industry it sees as crucial for countries to meet global net-zero emissions goals. "Production of HALEU is a critical mission and all efforts to increase its production are being evaluated," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said.

  • Europe Is Buying Up Cheaper Brazilian Ethanol Amid Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is loading up on cheaper Brazilian ethanol, tripling imports in order to cope with the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPrices for natural gas and power are so high in Euro

  • Upper Midwest buried by heavy snow as Chicago sees 1st flakes

    Winterlike scenes unfolded across portions of the Upper Midwest Tuesday morning as many residents woke up to fresh powder covering their Halloween decorations. Although parts of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin got their first snowflakes of the season late last week, a stronger blast of cold air brought snowflakes to the Chicagoland area for the first time this season. Over the past 36 hours, snow has quickly piled up in Michigan's Upper Peninsula as well as northern Wisconsin. As snow was windi

  • How cold will this Thanksgiving be? Farmers Almanac has metro-east weather predictions

    Here’s what to expect this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.

  • College wrestler mauled after saving teammate from grizzly bear attack in Wyoming

    “I didn’t want to lose my friend. It was bad. There was a big ol’ bear on top of him."

  • TotalEnergies (TTE) Led Al Kharsaah Plant Starts Operation

    TotalEnergies (TTE) continues to expand its renewable power generation capacity on a global scale. The beginning of the Al Kharsaah solar plant will assist the company in meeting its 35 GW target by 2025.

  • BP's $4.1B Archaea acquisition could spur other big biogas deals, TPH analyst says

    As BP PLC (NYSE: BP) makes a multibillion-dollar bet on biogas to support its energy-transition efforts, other majors could look for similar deals in bioenergy, a local expert says. BP is acquiring Houston-based Archaea Energy Inc.

  • Record wind and solar production in Europe offset 11 billion euros in natural gas costs this year, but it’s too little to end the energy crisis

    Europe has been forced to accelerate its energy transition in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. Can it happen fast enough?

  • Amazon's best deals on kitchen essentials right now (up to 50% off)

    Upgrade your kitchen and broaden your cooking horizons with these autumn deals on high-quality cookware from Amazon.

  • PG&E Warns of Public-Safety Blackouts During Windy California Weekend

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is warning people in eight California counties that the company may need to cut electricity this weekend to prevent wildfires during windy weather.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerA looming storm may bring light rai

  • A Quarter Of Europe’s Solar And Battery Manufacturing Capacity Is At Risk

    Sky-high energy prices across Europe are threatening as much as 25% of the continent’s solar and battery manufacturing capacity

  • Australia challenges China in mining for essential elements

    It is an industry that has been dominated by China for years, but now the rest of the world wants in.

  • As Europe saves energy, some Romanians have little to unplug

    In the quiet Romanian village of Vasilati, where most houses are heated with wood, people worry about their power bills even though Romanians consume the least electricity per capita in the European Union and many have cut back use all they can. Georgeta Ichim, a 67-year-old pensioner and widow, lives alone in a sparsely lit house with wood logs stacked neatly by her door next to a fig tree. The European Union is asking states to save on energy, to trim costs and avoid shortages in the incoming heating season to address cuts in gas supplies from Russia.

  • Wall Street Blames War, GOP for Making Climate Goals Harder to Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- War and the increase in anti-ESG sentiment in the US are part of a new and “complex” set of hurdles making it much harder for Wall Street to meet the climate promises it’s made, according to the chair of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate f

  • Analysis-Global natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG

    Europe’s energy crisis has cooled efforts to lower the carbon intensity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, as buyers worried about a winter supply crunch prioritize securing shipments of any kind over burnishing their green credentials. Natural gas can be certified as low- or no-carbon if its producers can prove they have reduced greenhouse gas emissions associated with getting it to market, or if they purchase carbon offsets to cut its net climate impact. But the number of deals to ship carbon neutral LNG around the world has dropped to less than 10 so far this year, from 30 in 2021, according to energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.

  • Exxon, Shell and Chevron Sued by NJ Over Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers were sued by New Jersey for allegedly deceiving the public about the impact of petroleum on global warming, joining other states that are seeking to hold the industry legally accountable for climate change.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographi

  • Property: 8 energy efficient homes to warm to

    As winter looms, the prospect of escalating energy bills seems more alarming than ever. The solution, if you’re planning to move, is to buy a home that’s highly energy efficient.

  • Momentum Grows for Hydrogen as Partnerships Emerge

    Collaboration is happening amongst peers and across sectors as solutions are sought for challenges in building a hydrogen economy, experts say at a recent Houston event.

  • Exxon, LyondellBasell, Cyclyx plan $100M plastic processing plant in Houston region

    Exxon Mobil Corp., LyondellBasell and Cyclyx will invest an estimated $100 million to develop the processing facility in the Houston area.