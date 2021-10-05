U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,332.01
    +31.55 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,225.89
    +222.97 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,378.95
    +123.46 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.27
    +5.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.02
    +1.40 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.70
    -13.90 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5050
    +0.0240 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4160
    +0.4980 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,245.80
    +2,347.30 (+4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,241.10
    +23.73 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.89
    +32.88 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Brookmount Explorations Finalises Acquisition of Canadian Based Gold Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brookmount Explorations, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Reno, NV, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookmount Explorations, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMXI) (“Brookmount”) is pleased to announce that it has finalized, through partial cash payment, the acquisition of the Moosehorn Gold project from Gennex Gold Corp. Brookmount now owns 100% of the project which covers approximately 5,000 hectares, in the highly regarded Tintina Gold Belt which stretches from Alaska in the US to Yukon in Canada. Situated approximately 40 km north of the Trans Alaska Highway, near Dawson City. The project includes accommodation camp, airstrip, fuel depot and a comprehensive inventory of heavy equipment including excavators, diggers, ore trucks and a large ball mill.

The acquisition also includes all relevant and exploration and production related licenses and permits. Existing gold reserves have been partially surveyed under 43-101 requirements, resulting in a current estimated total resource of 39,000 oz au. Brookmount intends to continue the drill program early next year, to bring the estimated resource to 100,000 oz.au. and has assembled a preliminary budget and plan to bring the project into initial production by later in the year. To that end, The Company has committed to inject additional funding of a minimum $1.5 million to meet projected drilling and rollout costs in addition to approximately $1.6 million in deferred cash obligations arising from the purchase and is in the process of arranging for institutional funding lines to support this process.

About Brookmount Explorations, Inc:

Brookmount presently conducts gold mining and processing operations through its Indonesian subsidiary incorporated in Sulawesi Province, Republic of Indonesia, one of Asia’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding economies with extensive reserves of natural resources and minerals including timber, coal, gold, and hydrocarbons. The company is also in the process of building a platform of high-quality gold assets in major international markets such as North America, South Africa and Australia.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For More Information:

Investor Relations:
Jon Olson Tel: (702)2179518
jon@milestonemanagementservicesllc.com

The Company:
nils.ollquist@brookmountgold.com
http://www.brookmountgold.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • 5 Things Investors Must Know About IBM's Kyndryl Spin-Off

    Last October, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced it would spin off the managed infrastructure services division of its Global Technology Services business by the end of 2021. In late September, Kyndryl filed an SEC report that finally revealed its exact growth rates. Let's review the five key highlights from that filing, and see if they make Kyndryl a worthwhile investment.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • Does the Sell-Off of BioNTech and Moderna Stocks Present a Buying Opportunity?

    These vaccine stocks are now cheaper due to investors' reaction to Merck's COVID-19 pill data.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • How Much Further Could Zoom Stock Fall?

    The pandemic darling has been tumbling for a year, and there could be more pain to come for shareholders.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 11 Best Auto Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best auto stocks to invest in. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the automotive industry, go directly to the 5 Best Auto Stocks To Invest In. The global automotive industry has undoubtedly been among the worst affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic amid […]

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • This veteran analyst hears echoes of the 1929 crash in today’s stock market

    Jon Wolfenbarger, the founder and CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com, is worried about a coming bear market that will rival the one seen in 2008-09.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

    Here's what you should know before you add FedEx, Las Vegas Sands, or Wynn Resorts to your portfolio.

  • Bloom Energy stock bounces off 11-month low after Raymond James gets even more bullish

    Shares of Bloom Energy Corp rallied 3.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, to bounce off an 11-month closing low in the previous session, after Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said he was even more bullish on the hydrogen play, citing a more attractive valuation. Molchanov raised his rating to strong buy from outperform, saying the stock's recent underperformance, as it has shed 41.0% year to date while the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has lost 28.6% (the S&P 500 has rallied 14.5% this

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Palantir: Lack of New Government Contracts a Bearish Sign, Says Analyst

    There’s Good news on the horizon for Palantir (PLTR) investors. According to William Blair’s Kamil Mielczarek, the investment firm’s Dotted Line tracker shows the big data specialist has been awarded a $90 million/four-year contract to provide the Department of Veterans Affairs (the VA) with its Foundry software. The analyst thinks an announcement should be made this week. However, investors shouldn’t get too excited as that is about where the good news ends. While Mielczarek naturally calls thi

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets stocks under $5. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks Under $5. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of close to 11 million, is one of the hottest places in the finance world, […]

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Why Lemonade Shares Fell 11.3% in September

    Shares of insurance upstart Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) fell 11.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Following this most recent tumble, Lemonade is back to plumbing 2021 lows. There was no specific financial news coming from Lemonade last month that caused the tumble.