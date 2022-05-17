U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,052.93
    +44.92 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,422.19
    +198.77 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,849.01
    +186.22 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.54
    +45.11 (+2.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.42
    -1.78 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    +0.0099 (+0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9770
    +0.1000 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2466
    +0.0143 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3100
    +0.2570 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,668.74
    -169.31 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.90
    +423.22 (+174.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Sales Training Companies 2022 List

·3 min read

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Brooks Group is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's Top 25 Sales Training Companies 2022 list https://bit.ly/3KMFPQt.

The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power Magazine&#x002019;s Top Sales Training Companies 2022 List
The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Sales Training Companies 2022 List

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is more important than ever. The economy has shifted significantly due to inflation, Covid 19, the war in Ukraine, shortages in supply, and the emergence of new learning technologies.

"Sales training companies had to adjust in the last year," says Gschwandtner. "Each of the sales training companies included on this list was able to pivot quickly to deliver best-in-class, engaging sales training both virtually, and in person. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals and decrease onboarding time in a highly challenging economy."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace, and their ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

  1. Depth and breadth of training offered

  2. Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods)

  3. Contributions to the sales training market

  4. Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

To evaluate applicants for the list, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from over 340 clients of the applicants. Here is a brief selection of comments from their clients:

  • "They have a great methodology that is easy for the field to consume, and they go above and beyond to make sure their clients implement successfully and get a high ROI."

  • "Our sales managers that went through the training said it was the best training they had ever received as part of a sales organization."

  • "The prep work, training, and follow-up after training are all world class."

  • "Outstanding, key to our sales transformation."

  • "Really great people to work with. Professional and eager to work as real partners."

  • "Not only is the training content excellent, but the delivery and interactivity of the sessions really help participants absorb and apply the techniques."

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2022 list at https://bit.ly/3KMFPQt.

About Selling Power
In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (https://bit.ly/3nUpek7), as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

About The Brooks Group:
Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is an award-winning B2B sales training company focused on bringing practical, straightforward solutions to your sales force selection and training challenges. The Brooks Group provides a suite of proven sales and sales management development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class sales hiring assessments.
brooksgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-brooks-group-named-to-selling-power-magazines-top-sales-training-companies-2022-list-301549369.html

SOURCE The Brooks Group

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan shareholders reject special payout to CEO Dimon

    Only 31% of votes cast in a shareholder advisory referendum on Tuesday supported JPMorgan Chase & Co in its special $52.6-million award last year to CEO Jamie Dimon to stay on the job for at least five more years. The preliminary count announced at the meeting is an unusual rebuff from shareholders. This year two major advisory firms, from which investors take their cue when voting, had recommended that they vote "no" in JPMorgan's vote because of the special award.

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • Apple Delays Plan to Have Staff in Office Three Days a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. delayed a plan to require workers to come back to the office three days a week, citing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, marking the latest setback in its efforts to return to normal.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineMicrosoft Will Boos

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • I pay $2,164 a year in retirement account fees – one month’s worth of contributions – should I leave one of the plans for an IRA instead?

    Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it? It’s great that you’re looking at the fees in your retirement account – they can really eat away at your nest egg if not managed properly. Does it ever make sense to choose an outside account, like an IRA or taxable brokerage account, where you have more control in your portfolio, over an employer-sponsored account, like a 401(k)?

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Europe Gas Prices Halt Decline as Ruble-Payment Dilemma Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices halted two days of losses, following signals from the European Union that payment for Russian supplies in rubles would constitute a breach of sanctions. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Comp

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Russia jumps to 4th position as oil supplier to India - tanker data

    Russia became the fourth-largest oil supplier to India in April, with volumes set to rise further in coming months as low prices spur demand from the world's No. 3 oil consumer and importer, tanker tracking data showed. Russia's share in India's oil purchases rose to a record 6%, about 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from about 66,000 bpd in March, when it was in 10th position, according to the data, which was supplied by trade sources. Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, bought its first-ever Russian Arco oil cargo last month.

  • Portillo’s CEO on expanding in the Sun Belt: ‘We’re following the growth’

    Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the chain's expansion in Texas, Florida, and other Sun Belt states, hiring, and rolling out a new plant-based hot dog offering.

  • Exclusive: Equinor, Exxon agree to expand Brazil oil operations

    Equinor SA and Exxon Mobil Corp have taken the first steps to expand an $8 billion oil development off Brazil's coast, the Norwegian oil producer told Reuters. The firms want to boost future production from the Bacalhau oil field, Equinor's largest project outside of Norway with more than 1 billion barrels of oil, the company said. A second drilling rig and a second floating production platform are being considered for the next phase along with a more than 100-mile-long gas pipeline, three people close to the discussions said.

  • Walmart targets college grads for manager jobs, Goldman Sachs offers unlimited vacation days

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Walmart's latest recruiting strategy, promising a career ladder that could lead to salaries of up to $200,000,s a Goldman Sachs offers senior-level employees unlimited vacation days.

  • Retail Stocks: Walmart Skids On Earnings Miss, Target Earnings Due

    Walmart stock fell as earnings fell short and the company lowered Q2 guidance. with Target on tap Wednesday.

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Saudi Aramco considers unit IPO, Intel investors push back on exec pay, Trader Joe’s store seeks to unionize

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Saudi Aramco mulling an IPO of its trading arm, Intel shareholders opposing the company's executive pay plan, and a Trader Joe's store in Massachusetts moving to unionize.

  • Gasoline Prices Rise Above $4 in All 50 States for First Time Ever

    Gas prices in Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma — the sole holdouts as of Monday — surpassed the $4 a gallon mark overnight.

  • Microsoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Retain Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to “nearly double” its budget for employee salary increases and boost the range of stock compensation it gives some workers by at least 25%, an effort to retain staff and help people cope with inflation.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedOmicron Is Turning Out to Be

  • U.S. manufacturing output rises more than expected in April

    Production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in April amid continued strong demand for motor vehicles and other goods, which should help to underpin manufacturing activity. Manufacturing output increased 0.8% last month after a similar gain in March, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would gain 0.4%.