The Brooks Group Partners with Allego to Streamline Sales Training Experience

Sales training company selects sales enablement platform to launch an interactive digital library

WALTHAM, Mass., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, announced sales training company The Brooks Group has selected Allego's platform to deliver its award-winning sales training services. The partnership allows The Brooks Group to provide its clients with an interactive digital library of hundreds of learning and practice resources aligned to its IMPACT training methodology.

"Sales training plays an increasingly critical role in business growth. This partnership allows The Brooks Group to deliver custom-built assessment, training, and digital reinforcement services to help sales teams achieve much greater results in the quickly evolving, and often challenging, hybrid sales environment," said Nancy Sperry, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Allego. "We are proud to welcome The Brooks Group, an industry leader and innovator, to our partner ecosystem to help organizations overcome sales hurdles and transform the learning experience."

Allego delivers a complete learning, content, and coaching solution to elevate sales team performance. The partnership enables The Brooks Group to reach, engage and serve more clients, deliver services more efficiently, and create a more sustainable and compelling learning journey for individual sellers, and their leaders.

"Together, Allego and The Brooks Group will enable client-friendly and collaborative sales skill development that goes well beyond the classroom and gets measurable results," said Spencer Wixom, President and CEO of The Brooks Group. "Having these bite-sized learning and practice resources at their fingertips while they work, whether on their desktop or mobile app, gives sellers a competitive advantage in the marketplace. We have content for every learning style and the gamification and competition built into the platform makes learning fun. You can see yourself getting better."

This partnership builds on the momentum of Allego's record-breaking year , with 75% year-over-year expansion growth from existing customers in Q4 2022. The company also added management strength with recent hires CMO Heather Moses and CFO Bas Brukx .

To learn more about Allego's partner ecosystem, please visit https://www.allego.com/partner-ecosystem/ .

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology to help sellers win buyers. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Allego is a market leader with nearly 1 million users across deployments in one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 10 largest U.S. banks, 3 of the 5 largest U.S. insurance companies, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest U.S. wealth management companies, 14 of the 20 largest U.S. asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com.

About The Brooks Group

The Brooks Group teaches straightforward, actionable sales training skills to sales managers and their teams. Their IMPACT Selling® Sales Training Program has been taught to over one million sales professionals world-wide, and they've been recognized as one of the top sales training companies annually since 2010.

