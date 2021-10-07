U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

The Brooks Group Wins For Best Virtual Sales Training

·2 min read

After evaluating more than 30 programs, Investopedia.com awarded The Brooks Group due to the straightforward presentation using live, on-demand and gamified content.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group's Virtual IMPACT Selling® Professional Sales Training caught the attention of Investopedia.com when the program launch was accelerated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virtual IMPACT Selling Professional Virtual Sales Training teaches sellers a repeatable process for meeting prospects and clients where they are while also leveraging virtual technology tools that are available today. This program equips salespeople with skills needed to use a consultative sales approach, all without leaving their desk.

The approach taught by The Brooks Group in this virtual training has proven beneficial to both buyer and seller, even in rapidly changing economic conditions.

Investopedia's judges were particularly impressed with The Brooks Group's straightforward presentation of sales training using a blend of live, on-demand and gamified content.

"This is an incredible honor, and a testament to the efforts of our entire team to creatively pivot during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last winter," said Gary Fly, President, The Brooks Group. "When the world went into quarantine, we knew that sales leaders needed a program offering that would keep their sales professionals upskilled and focused on the changed sales landscape."

The objective criteria Investopedia.com used to evaluate sales training programs included topics covered, the reputation of the course provider, cost, and expected results.

More information on The Brooks Group's virtual sales training offerings can be found here:
https://brooksgroup.com/sales-resources/seminars/impact-sales-training-seminars/.

About The Brooks Group
Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training company focused on helping companies build top-performing sales teams. Its training systems provide street smart, actionable strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. Our no-nonsense, customizable approach skips the fluff and focuses on what will get results for your team. Go to www.BrooksGroup.com for more information.

