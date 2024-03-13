Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.29

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.29 per share on the 16th of April. This takes the dividend yield to 4.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Brooks Macdonald Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Brooks Macdonald Group's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 61% which is fairly sustainable.

Brooks Macdonald Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.19 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.75. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Although it's important to note that Brooks Macdonald Group's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. The company is paying out a lot of its profits, even though it is growing those profits pretty slowly. This gives limited room for the company to raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Brooks Macdonald Group will make a great income stock. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Brooks Macdonald Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

