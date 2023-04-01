U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,476.95
    -7.12 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Brookside Energy Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.004 (vs AU$0.001 loss in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Brookside Energy (ASX:BRK) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$53.0m (up by AU$48.0m from FY 2021).

  • Net income: AU$15.1m (up from AU$2.61m loss in FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 28% (up from net loss in FY 2021). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: AU$0.004 (up from AU$0.001 loss in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Brookside Energy shares are down 4.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Brookside Energy (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

