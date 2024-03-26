We Like Brookside Energy's (ASX:BRK) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Brookside Energy (ASX:BRK) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Brookside Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = AU$15m ÷ (AU$90m - AU$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Brookside Energy has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Brookside Energy's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Brookside Energy.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that Brookside Energy is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 20% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Brookside Energy is utilizing 565% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 15% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On Brookside Energy's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Brookside Energy's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Brookside Energy (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

