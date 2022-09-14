U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

Brotech’s Innovative Blended Supply Chain Model May Be the Answer To Supply Chain Disruptions

Brotech
·3 min read

BARRIE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / A recent study by Stats Can reported that over 58% of surveyed Canadian businesses expect their current supply chain problems to persist into 2023 and beyond.

At the same time, KPMG reported that 67% of surveyed CEOs said they will increase investment in innovation processes to avoid supply chain disruptions in the future. But what do those innovations look like?

Brotech Precision CNC has positioned itself as the solution for companies that are looking to reshore crucial parts of their offshore supply chain. Their innovative Blended Supply Chain Model can help Canadian companies protect their supply chain continuity, without driving up costs.

"Supply Chain Managers are basically playing Whack-a-Mole to deal with their daily delays and problems," said Jerome Horowitz, President of Brotech CNC.

"We believe we have a solution in our Blended Supply Chain Model. The idea is that if an importer buys a large volume of parts from Asia, it also contracts a small volume of the same parts with a local supplier like us."

Brotech, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Press release picture
Brotech, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Press release picture

With a Blended Model, your North American production acts as an insurance policy on supply chain security. As it is, most businesses are required to take an insurance policy on general liabilities, profitability, and product liability.

For example, let's say Company A is buying $100 million in manufactured goods offshore. A Blended Supply Chain approach would mean buying $95 million offshore and the remainder onshore. There is a premium to be paid on the remainder, $5 million. Maybe the premium is $1 million. That $1 million premium is actually an insurance premium, which protects Company A's customer relationships, ability to meet urgent demands, and overall supply chain continuity.

We are already seeing a massive global shift in this direction. A recent survey of 500 industrial buyers revealed that 83% of these buyers said they intended to find and place 10-12% more orders with domestic suppliers, when compared to last year.

"We feel that this model is the best of both worlds. Your company is future-proofing and disruption-proofing your supply chain, without driving up your costs or losing any of your current providers."

"For years, most industries were moving in this direction, but it was a slow burn. However, events of the last years have set it on fire. We all saw the impact that a single blocked canal had on our global economy."

Thus far, the US has outpaced Canada's reshoring efforts. A recent study revealed that reshoring exceeded foreign direct investment (FDI) in job creation in the US in 2020. Reshoring jobs accounted for:

  • 44% of the 1.41 million increase in U.S. manufacturing jobs since the manufacturing employment low in 2010

  • 5% of 2019's manufacturing total employment of 12.9 million

More Canadian organizations moving more of their critical production onshore can help protect and create new Canadian jobs, while also helping our businesses protect their supply chain continuity.

Brotech, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Press release picture
Brotech, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Press release picture

For more information, please contact:

Jerome Horowitz
jerome@brotechprecisioncnc.com
Mobile: 705.896.5259

-30-

Brotech, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Press release picture
Brotech, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Press release picture

Brotech Precision CNC Inc.

Brotech has built its reputation by delivering ultra-high precision CNC machining and assembly to life-critical industries. The company is focused on adding value to a small number of strategic long-term partners and helping supply chain managers reduce risk. They also have a special history of saying "Yes we can" after their clients have been disappointed by other partners.

Brotech employs high-tech CNC machines, software, and robotics to achieve its goals and manufactures to AS9100 and CSA N299.3. Brotech is also registered in Canada's Controlled Goods Program and licensed for firearms production.

They have a proven history of tackling the most challenging projects in the industry such as nuclear, oil & gas, aerospace, defence, and the medical sector.

SOURCE: Brotech Precision CNC Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715820/Brotechs-Innovative-Blended-Supply-Chain-Model-May-Be-the-Answer-To-Supply-Chain-Disruptions

