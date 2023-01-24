Brother Says Novo Detox in Los Angeles is to Credit for “the Transformation of My Sister”

Los Angeles, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, California — A man has left a five-star Google review of Novo Detox, saying his sister didn’t just find addiction recovery there but was transformed.

“Sending many blessings to this residential addiction treatment center in Los Angeles,” wrote the brother, Felix. “These guys are very friendly, very caring, very professional. I was happy to witness the transformation of my sister. She’s doing a lot better now.”

Novo Detox is a luxury drug and alcohol detox and rehab center in a small six-bed facility in the heart of Bel Air, which provides a safe space in which to seek lasting recovery from drug and alcohol addiction and related mental health disorders. Bel Air is one of the wealthiest areas of the country. The team at Novo Detox is proud fo offer the highest levels of care, whatever area of walk of life one is from.

Part of a group of addiction treatment centers with locations across the country, it provides all levels of care, from detox to residential rehab, outpatient treatment and aftercare. Outpatient modalities include partial hospitalization and on and intensive outpatient care.

To support continued sobriety after treatment, Novo Detox clients work to develop positive life and social skills and receive nutrition and wellness counseling. They learn denial management and other skills to help them prevent relapse when stressful situations trigger the desire to use drugs or alcohol again.

Novo Detox leaves behind old notions of detox as a harsh, punishing period endured in isolation. Drug and alcohol withdrawal is always uncomfortable and painful. Novo Detox makes it as comfortable as possible with state-of-the-art medical care and holistic therapies that ease the transition from dependence to sobriety. Novo Detox also understands the critical need for connection to support networks during this fragile time, so clients can communicate with family, friends and colleagues during their stay.

Care at Novo Detox is customized for each client by a professional treatment team who monitor progress and implement changes as needed. It includes a balance of traditional and alternative approaches, including holistic therapies such as acupuncture, saltwater therapy, herbology, reflexology, detox massages, Qigong, Tai Chi, yoga, meditation and stretching. As part of strengthening the body and mind, clients enjoy organic meals and receive individual nutritional counseling so they can continue to make healthy dietary choices throughout their lives.

Before treatment is designed, clients undergo a biopsychosocial assessment that helps determine the most effective medications for the client based on their metabolic profile.

Interpersonal communication is a critical part of treatment care at Novo Detox. During detox, clients meet with their primary therapist at least once a day; during residential care, they meet at least twice a week. Throughout the client’s stay, the primary therapist contacts the client’s family on a weekly basis and may conduct family sessions as deemed appropriate. No family contact is made without the client’s prior permission.

Therapeutic strategies include three primary forms of treatment. Cognitive behavioral therapy addresses mental health conditions that may be feeding the need to use drugs or alcohol. Depression and anxiety disorders are common conditions.

Dialectical behavioral therapy teaches the client learns how to live in the moment, develop healthy ways to cope with stress, regulate their emotions and improve their relationships with others.

Interpersonal psychotherapy is a brief, attachment-focused approach that helps resolve interpersonal problems and achieve symptomatic recovery.

Novo Detox is fully accredited by three top agencies: the Joint Commission, a non-profit organization that certifies more than 22,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs; the California Department of Health Care Services; and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For help with drug or alcohol addiction for yourself or a loved one, visit Novo Detox or call 844-834-1777.

