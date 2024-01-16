Brown & Brown (BRO) Fell Despite Posting Solid Organic Growth

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Mid Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund (Class Y) returned 14.3% compared to a 12.8% return for the Russell Midcap Index. The fund returned 26.5% for the full year compared to 17.2% for the index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Mid Cap Fund featured stocks such as Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) provides insurance products and services. On January 12, 2024, Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) stock closed at $74.48 per share. One-month return of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was 4.86%, and its shares gained 21.56% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has a market capitalization of $21.197 billion.

Madison Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The bottom five detractors for the quarter were Arch Capital Group, Liberty Broadband, Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), Markel Group, and CarMax. Insurance broker Brown & Brown trailed the index despite posting another quarter of solid organic growth as the market shunned insurance companies for higher-beta stocks."

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 23 hedge fund portfolios held Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) at the end of third quarter which was 25 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.