Brown & Brown buys long-serving Daytona Beach-area insurance agency

J. Powell Brown, CEO of Brown & Brown Insurance Inc. (right), poses with Rex Caton, CEO of Caton Hosey Insurance, with the Brown & Brown Insurance headquarters in downtown Daytona Beach in the background.

Brown & Brown Insurance, Inc., announced on Tuesday the purchase of another long-standing Volusia County insurance company.

Caton Hosey Insurance, started in 1948 by members of the Caton family, will continue to operate out of its Port Orange office under the Brown & Brown umbrella. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Both are third-generation, family-led businesses with deep ties to the Daytona Beach-area community.

“Caton Hosey shares in our commitment to creating opportunities for our talented team, promoting strong customer service and giving back to our community while creating a productive and fun company culture that helps propel business forward," Brown & Brown CEO J. Powell Brown said in a prepared statement.

CEO Rex Caton, President John Hosey and Barbara Caton, agency administrator, lead Caton Hosey, which was started in 1948 by Rex's grandfather, Dorris and his brother Frank. Dorris' son Richard took the helm in 1959, leading it until 1990 when Rex became president.

Hosey joined the company as co-owner in 1993, establishing the business as Caton Hosey Insurance.

Richard Caton, John Hosey and Rex Caton are pictured together at Caton Hosey Insurance's Port Orange offices. The business has been purchased by Brown & Brown Insurance, Inc.

“Our families have known each other since our early beginnings in 1948. We have been friendly cross-town competitors, and I am so pleased to be joining forces with Powell, Hyatt (Chairman J. Hyatt Brown) and the team and to leverage the deep resources of Brown & Brown to provide additional opportunities for our talented team and customers,” Rex Caton said in a news release.

Brown & Brown, started in 1939, has become the sixth-largest independent insurance brokerage in the nation and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Hyatt Brown described the two companies as friends and competitors.

"Both organizations have grown and found performance-driven success," he said. "We have been proud to call Daytona Beach and Port Orange, respectively, our home for more than 75 years. We are excited to continue our business growth by welcoming Rex, John, Barbara and the entire Caton Hosey team to Brown & Brown.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Insurance giant purchases Caton Hosey, long-serving Port Orange agency