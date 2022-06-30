U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,785.38
    -33.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.43
    -253.88 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.74
    -149.16 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.01
    -3.77 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.49 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0488
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0054 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7150
    -0.8300 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,887.78
    -1,401.80 (-6.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.82
    -26.65 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 2022 second-quarter earnings release and conference call dates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brown & Brown, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRO
Brown &amp; Brown, Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces it will release its 2022 second-quarter earnings on Monday, July 25, 2022, after the close of the market. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, J. Powell Brown, Brown & Brown’s president and chief executive officer, and R. Andrew Watts, Brown & Brown’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host an investor update conference call concerning Brown & Brown's second-quarter 2022 financial results. You are invited to listen to the call, which will be broadcast live on Brown & Brown's website at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Simply log on to www.bbinsurance.com and click on "Investor Relations" and then "Calendar of Events."

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, audio from the conference call will be available, commencing two hours after the end of the live broadcast until 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 25, 2022. To access this replay, dial 1-888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820 and, when prompted, enter replay access code 9164382. Audio will also be archived on Brown & Brown's website, www.bbinsurance.com, for 14 days after the live broadcast. To access the website replay, go to "Investor Relations" and click on "Calendar of Events."

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 12,000 teammates in 350+ locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with the timing of the release of our second-quarter results. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the current belief of Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Company") regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that actual events may differ from anticipated events contemplated by these forward-looking statements and that we may release our second-quarter results at a later date as a result. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's release of its financial results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t G

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • 3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Begging to Be Bought

    After benefiting from years of outsize gains, many companies have turned to stock splits to make shares appear more affordable. Stock splits do not directly add to shareholder wealth. This increased interest could give an added boost to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were tasting like a day-old cup of coffee in morning trading, with the stock falling 7.2% at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, though there was no company-specific news to drive the movement. The drive-thru coffee shop's stock fell sharply after the company released its earnings report in May over concern about inflation's impact on its business. Over a quarter of the coffee slinger's shares outstanding are sold short as of the latest report in June, and meme-stock traders are known to favor such situations in hopes of triggering a short squeeze by piling into the stock.

  • Nio Stock Dips After Short-Seller Attack: Should You Worry?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is down this week after a short-seller attack. In Nio's case, Grizzly Research alleges the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer used an "audacious scheme" to inflate its revenue and profitability, even likening it to the Valeant Pharmaceuticals scandal in which the company was found guilty of using related-party transactions to boost sales. The third party that Grizzly Research is referring to is linked to Nio's popular battery program, which is a major competitive advantage.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Micron Shares Slump on Muted Sales Forecast

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology issued a subdued revenue outlook, spooking investors even as it reported a strong rise in earnings for its latest quarter. “Recently, the industry demand environment has weakened, and we are taking action to moderate our supply growth” in coming quarters, Chief Executive said in a statement, adding that he was still confident about long-term demand for memory and storage. Micron which makes data-storage and memory chips for computers and smartphones, had enjoyed a major upswing in sales and profit during the pandemic, benefiting from surging demand for electronics amid the work-from-home shift.

  • Stocks could drop 50%, Nouriel Roubini argues. Things will get much worse before they get better.

    The global economy may get the worst of the 1970s and the Great Recession: A stagflationary debt crisis that would confound central banks and fiscal authorities

  • Walgreens earnings top estimates, sales drop 4.2%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • 2 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    In fact, since hitting their respective highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen into correction territory, down 15%, while both the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, down 20% and 30%, respectively. The wild volatility and rapid market declines have weighed on investor sentiment this year. As the Nasdaq has fallen, it has taken a number of impressive growth stocks down with it, creating incredible deals in the process.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bernard Horn’s Polaris Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Bernard Horn’s Polaris Capital Management. You can skip our analysis of Horn’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bernard Horn’s Polaris Capital Management. Polaris Capital Management is a Boston-based global and […]

  • Why Carvana Stock Popped, Then Retreated Today

    Shares of the online car-selling company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) spiked this morning following a positive note from an analyst. JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones resumed coverage of the company and put a $35 price target on its stock. Jones said in an investor note that Carvana has enough cash and a strong value proposition and that despite recent negative press the company still has lots to offer automotive consumers -- including a large selection and positive buying experience -- according to The Fly.

  • Stocks slide to close worst first half in 52 years: S&P 500 plunges 20.6% YTD, 8.4% in June

    US stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the major averages on track to post steep declines for the month of June and first half of 2022 as concerns over heightened inflation and the prospects of a recession weighed on risk assets.

  • Tesla: Wall Street wary of Q2 deliveries

    Despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk warning employees of an “insane end-of-quarter delivery push,” Wall Street sell-side analysts are still taking down their second quarter delivery estimates, only days before Tesla’s Q2 delivery and production report will come out.